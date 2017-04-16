Why We No Longer Need Impeach Trump Nor Want To

No sooner will I write this posting than Trump will launch a nuclear war, and I will thereby be shown as dead wrong on this topic.
Really dead wrong.
We will all be dead, so that's that.
But let's take nuclear war off the table, trusting that the military men he has appointed to his cabinet are keeping an eye on things nuclear.
In my last post I wrote that Trump no longer scares me. Nor should he scare you. He is revealed now as breathtakingly incompetent, and he has an incompetent team. He is like the "Wizard" in the "Wizard of Oz". Just a rotund old guy behind a screen pulling wires and levers to make a sound and fury signifying nothing. Further, neither the media nor the intelligence committee have been bullied into silence by his disparagement and threats. Instead they are going to retaliate for his bullying by destroying him. That's how our government works. We call it checks and balances, meaning "Watch it, buddy! You screw us; we get you back!"
So we can relax. Sort of. We still have to demonstrate and yell at Congressmen in their district meetings. This is participatory democracy in an era when there are no ships loaded with tea in Boston harbor. It's our duty to keep the heat on. Remember that, because bad guys never sleep, good guys can grab only an occasional nap. If things aren't going the way you think they should, it's your own fault. You can and should make a difference. Keep houndng those Congressmen! You're the reason the "repeal and replace" of Obamacare crashed and burned and showed Trump to be a toothless tiger. Meantime we can just let Devil Don bumble back and forth from Florida with that dazed look on his face.
"Well," you ask, "what about impeachment? Weren't you screaming for Trump's impeachment a while back?"
Yes, I surely was. But this has been a fast-moving game. For one thing, I underestimated Trump. I couldn't conceive of him being so incompetent. He and his team are so incompetent that I was going to joke and say they can't even find the light switch in the White House. Except they actually couldn't find the light switch! Do you remember that?
Also lessening the need to impeach Trump is the unbelieveable disfunctioning of the GOP in Congress. The Republicans control both houses of Congress and the presidency but still can't make the trains run on time. It's amateur hour in the House and in the White House. Trump & Co were very proud of being amateurs in governing, as were the Freedom Caucus Republican House members. Their motto: "Phooey on compromise! We ain't going to do things like they've always been done. It's our way or the highway!" Well, folks, trains don't run on highways. They need tracks. And this bunch are proud of not being on track.
So we can keep Trump for a while. In fact, that's the smart thing to do. If Trump were impeached, Vice President Pence would take the presidency. Pence is aware of how government and politics work. He could get things done. But they'd be all the wrong things because he is very far right.
We're better off with a president who actually is a Lame Duck three years before that usually happens.
Donald "The Lame Duck" Trump!
I like the sound of that!
Keeping him for now, however, doesn't mean keeping him forever. Au contraire! If he gets too obstreporus, there's still impeachment. The historian Allan Lichtman lays it out in his new book, "The Case for Impeachment", reviewed at The case for impeaching President Donald J. Trump. (Too soon?) Professor Lichtman is one of the few commentators who said last fall that Trump would win the election.
As for the "too soon" aspect, dumping Trump becomes much more feasible if the Democrats win back control of the House of Representatives in 2018.
In fact, lots of things get better if the Democrats can win back the House next year.
Such is indeed a consummation devoutly to be wished! Let's make it happen! You can do this! (Instructions to follow, free of charge!)
No comments:
Post a Comment