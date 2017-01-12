outfrontpolitics
Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Scales Are Tipping Against Trump and Toward "Puppet"
The scales are tipping against Donald Trump on the important issue of whether he is a "Manchurian candidate", i.e. a Russian puppet, though not by the brain washing used in the iconic film. (His brain doesn't stay focused long enough to be washed, I would guess.)
He is possibly controlled by leverage Putin has over him. Readers of ex-spy novelist John Le Carre know whereof I speak. Readers of actual WWII and Cold War espionage also know what I'm talking about.
Or he is just such an idiot as to believe he should go along with strong-man Putin, a real life model for a school yard bully.
We need to know which it is.
This week the report on Trump and his Russian ties worked its way into the media via the New York Times and BuzzFeed. Trump Received Unsubstantiated Report That Russia Had ... ; BuzzFeed link is full document.
After my initial shouting of "smoking gun", I backed off, becoming more cautious about whether the report's provenance makes it an actual "smoking gun" as to Trump being a Russian puppet in collusion with the Russian's hacking of the 2016 campaign. Or is the report a piece of disinformation from the Russians or even just a bunch of nothing but rumors. Having backed off for a day I then remembered how long it took for the smoking gun to emerge in Watergate. A year!
Now I'm just watching and waiting for the chickens to come home to roost. And they seem to be.
In the last two days, four items have joined together that seem to support the original "unsubstantiated" report of Trump being a Russian "puppet".
First, I remember he boasted last year of business deals in Russia, but yesterday he denied them
though "his dealings there go back decades." donald-trump-a-modern-manchurian-candidate.html
Second, he refused at yesterday's press conference to answer whether he or his people had been in touch with the Russians during the campaign. Mr. Trump, We Need an Answer (My recollection is that there were reports at the time of such visits to Russia.)
Third, as Lawrence O'Donnell has noted, Trump attacks everybody but never attacks Russia. "The Last Word", MSNBC, 1-11-17. No cite yet available.
Fourth,Trump won't release his income taxes, which might show Russian investments. His lame excuse is that he's under IRS audit. When I studied tax in law school, an audit did not preclude a taxpayer from releasing his own returns.
Lots of unanswered questions about Trump aren't there?
Maybe the best one is Jimmy Fallon's last night: "Can you impeach someone before they're sworn in?"
We're Coming With You, President Obama!
We too are sad at your leaving the White House. But you are not leaving us. And we are not leaving you. You have announced you now want to work on getting state legislatures back into the Democratic column before the next redistricting.
Nothing is more important. We can thereby get a fair shake in the next redistricting of Congressional seats.
We can then also have fair-minded legislatures to repeal the voter suppression laws that gave the election to Donald Trump. the-massive-election-rigging-scandal-the-media-ignored_partner
We can also have truly democratic (small "d" intentional) that will join the current interstate movement to change how the electoral college votes so that it corresponds with the national popular vote. (Watch for my upcoming blog on this.)
We can also have conscientious state legislatures backstopping the federal environmental protections that Trump has promised to dismantle. And the same regarding consumer protections, health care, job safety, labor unions, wages, college funding.... and on and on.
Trump is set on much destruction. Let us destroy Trump's agenda by taking over the state capitols. Let's get behind Obama in his wise choice of what he will next do.
Tell him we are coming! Contact him now! Before he leaves the White House next week.
Let him leave knowing that we are with him, that he is still our leader, and that we have his back.
The very best way is by snail mail because the effort it requires makes it very impressive. Next best is phone. E-mails come in such profusion that it's hard for a staff to get through them all. Here's contact info for all three:Write or Call the White House | whitehouse.gov. Best is possibly on-line messaging. The link for that is: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/chat
Let's send him on his way with something to be glad about and with our encouragement as he takes on a new job. In his farewell speech he spoke of the hope we have inspired in him. Let us justify that hope.
Yes, we can. Si se puedes.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
I apologize for "Smokin Gun". NY Times and CNN Should Too?
NOTE: I just added this update on the Trump/Russia report mess about five hours after writing my apology.
How an Unverified but Explosive Dossier Became a Crisis for Donald Trump from the NY Times
___________________
Original post:
Forget the "Smoking Gun" stories about Trump and Russia that I discussed yesterday.
How an Unverified but Explosive Dossier Became a Crisis for Donald Trump from the NY Times
___________________
Original post:
Forget the "Smoking Gun" stories about Trump and Russia that I discussed yesterday.
I apologize. I should have waited a day. More news now indicates that some Hillary Clinton supporters paid for the collecting of these reports about Trump and Russia. That casts a shadow on the reports even if they are true. What a shame. A dumb decision by her team. The result is that the NY Times, CNN and I all got hooked for nothing.
Well, we'll see. Maybe something less discredited will come to light to establish that this was indeed a "smoking gun." But for now, I am sorry I bothered you.
At least the CIA and FBI got some mileage out of this incident. Trump became frightened enough of the two agencies that today he conceded that it was indeed the Russians who hacked into the 2016 campaign. Maybe he'll have respect for the agencies and their work and therefore drop the proposal for massive cuts to them. Those cuts could have left us open to another 9-11. So maybe we are all safer now from that threat.
But who will make us safer from Trump?
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The President's Farewell Has Broken Our Hearts
The 20,000 who came to hear him speak were the saddest looking crowd of faces I have seen since 1963 when we said goodbye to John Kennedy. And it's not because of what comes next. That doesn't bear thinking about. No, it's entirely because President Obama is going away. We have lost him to the passing of time. Eight years have slipped away.
But I shall always remember the dancing in the streets on Election Night in 2008 here in this little town in the mountains of Pennsylvania and around the whole world. And who can forget Jesse Jackson in Chicago's Grant Park with his face covered with tears.
We cried with joy when you came, President Obama, but these are not tears of joy as you leave.
Do not fear for your legacy. You are secure in our hearts. Especially among the Native Americans, for in you they found the only friend they have ever had in the White House. You need not wonder as does this poet:
"I wonder if when all is done
Anyone heard my voice
But from the start, we have no choice
Our journeys just begun
I'll never know if I was right
Did I fight hard enough?
Or when the battles grew too rough
Should I have given in?
But here I stand and swear to you
I did the best that I could do
I know my voice was just a whisper
But someone may have heard
There were nights the moon above me stirred
And let me grab a hold
My hands have touched the gold
My heart's been driven by extremes
Blind with dreams, tight with fear
But still, God knows I was here
And oh, I was alive! And now I lay the past to rest
For in the end I did my best."
******************
Mr. President, it was a splendid best.
Sunday, January 8, 2017
The Looming End of Trump The Brat/Dictator
From the beginning, Donald Trump has unceasingly attacked the media. Now he has attacked the intelligence agencies. As Evan McMullen, former CIA officer and recent presidential candidate, pointed out on MSNBC last week, these are the classic first moves of a dictator, i.e. discrediting the forces that might criticize his behavior. MSNBC Lawrence O'Donnell - Intel agencies could disprove.
Should we be in a panic about Trump? Is he really set on being a nuclear-wielding dictator and is now taking the first steps toward that goal? Or is he merely a rich spoiled brat like my cousin Harold, who never in his long life outgrew throwing tantrums?
How dangerous is Trump really?
Well, even a three-year-old is dangerous if he gets hold of matches. Theoretically so is a 70-year-old brat who gets hold of a government and all its powers, including nuclear weapons.
Let's take that big worry off the table first. Even though Trump will get the nuclear codes, the U.S. military will stand between him and launch. You don't believe that? Look back at Watergate: Nixon is alone in the White House, deep in depression and drinking heavily as he faces impeachment, Pat Nixon is long-estranged and of no comfort, and Nixon's trusted top aides and friends Haldeman and Erlichman are on the way to jail. On his way out of the White House Erlichman has pulled an Army general into the White House—Alexander Haig— as Nixon's keeper. No one has ever asked why an Army general was pulled in. But it seems obvious: to be certain that Nixon—increasingly drunk and unstable— didn't launch missiles. The military doesn't want a nuclear war, partly because there's no "la gloire" about it, no one around afterwards to hand out medals. The military will find a way to block an unjustified launch by Trump.
Second worry: Trump will wipe out the planet, not with nuclear winter, but with causing a global hot box. No, he won't. I already discussed that a couple of days after the election. What Can Trump REALLY Do? First of all, state environmental laws replicate many federal laws and are in many cases tougher and more nimble. Also, even executive orders (a principle environmental tool of President Obama) can't be reversed legally without a court-acceptable rationale. And the election outcome has driven many milions in contributions into the coffers of the environmental groups. Any changes Trump seeks to weaken environmental protection will be tied up in the courts for years and years.
Third big worry: repeal of Obamacare. The GOP Congress has no replacement plan so it's going to lie. Its current tactic will be to vote the repeal of Obamacare on the first day but the repeal's effect will be set for down the road by two years (or even four). Thus the GOP Congress could say it "kept the promise" of "voting immediate repeal" without really doing immediate repeal. It will have bought itself a couple of years to solve a problem it has had six years to solve but failed to do so. As for those who thus lose their Obamacare, most of them voted for Trump!
Fourth big worry: destruction of bank regulations and other financial measures, terminating consumer protections, etc. Pretty tough to do when there will be a piercing scream from the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. In the aftermath of the 2008 Great Recession, the public would be justifiably outraged with letting the banks go back to wildly speculating, shafting the public, and then needing bailouts again.
Fifth big worry: Trump will reduce the CIA and make us vulnerable to another 9-11. That makes a good anti-Trump slogan for now but it won't happen. I'll explain why in my next blog.
Sixth big worry: we will be tromped by Russia. This is a non-starter. Trump and his crony, the president of Exxon, have lots to gain financially by snuggling up to Russia on oil deals. But the USA has nothing to gain that justifies being cozy with Russia, short of each agreeing to destroy its own nuclear arsenal. Such will never happen under Putin. Nuclear weapons are all Russia has to be pseudo-big-time. (We might join forces with Russia against ISIS, but we are actually decimating them pretty well on our own.) Russia exports nothing we need. It exports nothing anybody needs except some energy to some Eastern European countries.
In the global scheme of things, it's just not much of a player except to be a mischief-maker. And it can't use the nukes! The real threat Russia poses is hacking, as we now know. But we can out-hack Russia. We can shut it down. It may be able to do the same to us. Yet—as with nuclear war—everybody loses in such a contest. We just need to smarten up and spend some fed money on cyber protections. Such funds should now flow readily from Congress because of Russia's attempt to interfere in the election.
The subject of Russia really focuses us on Congress. The biggest barrier between Trump and Russia is the Republican Congressional majority. The GOP is a party based on half a century of hate-and-fear-Russia. As well as hating Russia, the GOP Congressmen also are not Trump's friends. All through the campaign he spat on the GOP Congressmen and they spat back. Now he needs them and they don't need him. They would gladly be rid of him. He's an embarrassment. If he gets too cozy with Russia they will pounce, possibly finding in such conduct an impeachable offense of aiding and giving comfort to an enemy. Many in Congress are likely also to be now giving a fond look at the Espionage Act of 1917.
Keep in mind that if they impeach Trump they get something they really want: Pence, the v.p. to-be. Whereas Trump is an erratic wild card with no sense of party, Pence is one of the GOP good old boys. He's one of their own. They can work with him. I think he's awful, but we're talking here about why the GOP would impeach Trump.
We are in for an interesting ride through all this. But it seems that this ride is more perilous for Trump than it is for us. Rather than be a dictator, more likely than not he actually just wants to make a lot of money off his presidency. His son-in-law is already trying to cut deals for hotels in China and a major New York City project financed by a Chinese corporation. But Trump and his family will be scrutinized by the media for just such activity. The irony is that Trump's attacks on the Clintons for their greedy grabs have heightened the media's attention to such possible activity by him.
Trump stands in great risk of impeachment if he goes over the line on anything. GOP members of the Senate are already making threatening noises. Remember the old saying: "Everybody you kick on the way up is waiting to kick you on the way down." Right now the GOP is keeping a relatively low profile and not bucking Trump much. I imagine they are letting him have a lot of rope to do you-know-what.
And the Democrats are wisely being very quiet too. Senator Chuck Schumer has vowed not to allow a bad Supreme Court appointment to get through, but otherwise the Democrats are also letting Trump cut his own throat for now and letting the GOP hold the basin. The Democrats will not tarnish any GOP pouncing with a premature Democratic demand of impeachment that can be labeled "partisan attack by Democrats" and make the removal of Trump less credible to the public.
"Let the GOP do its own dirty laundry." That was the Democratic motto in the beginning re Watergate and the Nixon impeachment.
And it worked just fine.
Monday, January 2, 2017
These Great Comedians Will Save You From Trump
[A nod of thanks to noted caliigrapher and funny man Gerald Moscato of Downers Grove, IL, who sent me the entire list of 2016 dead notables from which the following dead comedians are gleaned.)
--------------
The Doomsdays news of 2016 wasn't all in the political campaign.
Having been a comedy writer briefly in my checkered life, I can begin a post about comedians and laughter with the unfunny term "Doomsdays" and go on to write about the most obscene of all Death's tricks: taking away our comedians. (Being 80, I can actually do anything I want.) These deaths are my personal choice of most cursed events of 2016 because they diminshed the laughter in the world at a time we need it most.
And so here they are, those who left us in 2016 with memories of laughter. A final round of applause please for their absolutely last appearance:
--------------
FEB.2 – Bob Elliot, Comedian – one-half of the comedy duo of Bob and Ray – age 92.... Bob'n Ray invented what we know as modern comedy. Their improv radio show was a delight for about 20 years, followed by some TV appearances. Robin Williams and Jonathan Winters were their offspring. My husband knew them in the 1950s, and we both adored them. I don't think any of the rest of you know anything about them, do you? So they die a second death, that of oblivion.
FEB.3 – Joe Alaskey, Voice Actor – Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety – age 63. WAIT! That's WRONG! Mel Blanc was the voice of these characters and created their personalities. He was doing Bugs literally before Alaskey was born. Alaskey took over after Mel Blanc died. Now Alaskey's dead. But BUGS BUNNY LIVES ON. (I had a drink with Mel Blanc once...before he died, of course. Never had a drink with Bugs.)
More Doomsdays... more days in 2016 in which laughter left our world. We are going to have to make more laughter somehow, I guess. Here's some more of those who took it with them:
MAR. 8 – Sir George Martin, Producer for the “Beatles” albums, known as “The Fifth Beatle” – age 90. He made them what they were in music and by doing so made their wonderfully funny movies possible. He even got recognition in the Oscars for his musical contribution to "Hard Day's Night". (Of course MTV sprang from it.) Wthout connecting it to his death in 2016, I just decided to watch it yet again the night before New Years Eve. It is still wonderful! ..."Such a clean old man."
JULY 19 — Garry Marshall, Writer/Producer/Actor – created “Happy Days”, “Mork & Mindy”, “Laverne & Shirley” – age 81. "Mork and Mindy" gave us Robin Williams. Anybody who helped give us Robin Williams gets a ringside seat in Heaven.
More of the Doomsdays when comedy died and our defense against insanity got dented:
AUG. 11 – Glenn Yarbrough, Singer – The Limeliters (1959-63) “Baby the Rain Must Fall” – age 86. The LImeliters' album "Through Children's Eyes" is true and gentle comedy. One of the finest albums ever made by anybody, a cult item. ......"My name is Steven!" (The sound on YouTube from their albums is atrocious. You can get the album on CD. You should.)
AUG.19 –Jack Riley, Actor – Elliot Carlin on “The Bob Newhart Show” – age 80. Anybody on "The Bob Newhart Show" gets a first class flight to Heaven. "Mr. Carlin" ate lunch next to us in a Mendocino restaurant, but we never so much as looked at him. Those who give so much to the public deserve their private lives.
The two cruelest Doomsday losses of all came last in the year, one in the time of harvest, the other as the door swung shut on 2016.
AUG. 29 – Gene Wilder, Actor – Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein, Willy Wonka – age 83. Add to that "The Producers", my favorite movie of all movies. I will go on living in spite of him having left our world, but that time ahead without him is the punishment for all my sins.
DEC.31 – William Christopher, American actor, played Father Mulcahy on M*A*S*H –age 84. Yes, he was in "Mash". One need say no more.
Goodbye, dear old friends. You got us through so much. Save a seat for us at the improv show in the theater to come. Help our memory of you to keep us cheerful in the face of what comes on January 20. To be in comedy requires enormous skill and courage. May we be inspired to such courage and skill by your example. We are all going to need anything we can find.
But I suspect you will look down in envy at the great material Donald Trump will be handing the living comedians. You can't have it all, fellows. At least you had Nixon.
As for you out there in the audience, NOTICE please the average age of these deceased people of comedy. Of course we must exclude Joe Alaskey who died at a mere 63. (Well, obviously he had something wrong with him and he was, after all, actually a mere mimic of Mel Blanc.) Excluding the fraudulent Alaskey, these comedy people lived to an average age of 85!
Pretty damn good for a group in which everybody grew up a smoker. ("More Doctors Smoke Camels Than Any Other Cigarette.) Practiced their craft in the crazy pressure-cooker of show business at its craziest. Ate abominably by today's standards: "Another pastrami on rye and a side of potato salad and a double order of cheese cake for dessert." Were not strangers to hard drinking. Were born in the depths of the Great Depression into (probably) impoverished families who possibly could barely feed them. As youngsters they witnessed the most hideous event in human history: World War II. And the most shocking: the Holocaust. They had every reason to be glum and sickly and die young.
But they didn't. Instead they did what Glenn Yarborough and the LImeliters tell us to do: "Stay on the sunny side, always on the sunny side; Stay on the sunny side of life. You'll feel no pain as You-Know-Who drives us insane, if you stay on the sunny side of life."
The best revenge (and remedy) is to laugh!
Sunday, January 1, 2017
A Ghostly Reassurance for America from the 1400s and My Cellar
He came out of nowhere, suddenly appearing in a locked and empty room in my cellar. My family swears that the room was locked and empty until the week before Christmas when one of them opened the door to hide Christmas presents. Only that one family member had a key to the locked room and had always had it. There was nothing in that room until this moment of opening the door to hide presents.
When the door was unlocked, there he was. Or, more accurately, there was his picture, a framed print of a figure from a tomb rubbing, a sombre sandy-gold figure on a black background. He certainly hadn't been hanging in the cellar before. And the neighbor next door who has been in and out of this house since childhood says she never saw his picture on the walls here, never in 55 years.
"Is it a message?", my family member asked after we had determined that there was no humdrum explanation for its appearance.
I had to think about that and do some research.
The answer? That's exactly what it is, a message.
A label on the back of the print explains that this is Sir William Laken of the 1400s in England, a member of the three-man King's Bench of High Justices and a respected attorney throughout a long career. Knowing a bit about the English ways at that time, I realized he wouldn't have been on the King's Bench without also being a politician. Was this a message for me, a lawyer and politician? Something like, "You had better get back to work even if you are 80."
No, it's not about me.
It's about you. It's about all of us. But it's especially about America, an America currently torn in two by suspicions about the 2016 election, great partisan conflict, racism and other -isms, terrible fear, clashing values, and a recognition that the man about to be sworn in as president did not win the election. He's frightening even members of his own party with his refusal to follow any of the norms of our political life and to honor the obvious fact that Russia is still our enemy, even though just a mischievious minor player on the world stage, but one that is still armed with nuclear weapons and now electronic ones.
The message from the ghostly picture is about all of this. It's also a message for a world dismayed as it watches America careening on a wild path, threatening to destabilize all kinds of international alliances on which the world has been relying.
In the face of all the dismay and anxiety we are experiencing, the appearance of Sir William Laken brings great reassurance. For one of the most notable aspects of his life is that he lived at the time of the infamous War of the Roses, a rending war of succession that tore England apart for half a century. Laken didn't die in the war as did may of the nobility and upper classes. He died peacefully in his own bed. He managed to be a player in English government and politics but never got chewed up in the machinations of his time.
More relevant for us is that England too survived the War of the Roses. The war did not destroy the country. To the contrary, its ferocity so decimated the upper classes that it broke their medieval hold on the "peasantry", opening the way for a free people able to leave the land and learn new things, opening the way to the rise of a merchant and artisan class, opening the way to the Renaissance.
If England could survive the War of the Roses and the two sides make peace, we Americans too can survive the conflicts that now simmer across our country and threaten disruption and even violence. Hopefully our present wobbliness doesn't lead to full collapse and we can instead avoid the fifty years of civil war that England suffered. But come what may, America is going to make it through.
For consider what America has been and can still be:
"I lift my lamp beside the golden door," says The Lady who welcomed all our ancestors to the safe harbor.
"The last best hope of mankind." Ronald Reagan.
"That government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth." Abraham Lincoln.''
"We have nothing to fear but fear itself." Franklin Roosevelt.
"Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others." Winston Churchill.
Even more apt: "Americans always do the right thing. But only after they have tried everything else first." Churchill again.
"The torch has passed to a new generation". John Kennedy.
"We shall overcome." Martin Luther King
"Si se puedes." Cesar Chavez.
"Yes, we can." Barack Obama.
And my sentimental favorite: "God takes care of dogs, drunks and the American people," well-said by that famous commentator Anonymous.
It's good to know that the dogs and the drunks are also going to be okay.
Happy New Year to you from me and Sir William Laken. We give John Kennedy's torch to you. Keep it burning and pass it on.
The Battle of Tewkesbury, 1471. Some day I'll write about why spaghetti and the long bow are important in history.
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)