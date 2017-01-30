outfrontpolitics
Monday, January 30, 2017
Your Immediate Help Needed by the Travelers Trump Still Holds
As of today (Sunday) at 2 p.m. there are still travelers under arrest at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. due to the Trump ban on their entry. This is in defiance of yesterday's court order by the federal judge in Virginia.
We are informed of this by our longtime friend who is the attorney on scene at Dulles. She obtained the order from the court and is with the pro bono rights organization Legal Aid Justice Center/Justice For All. This group needs your donations right now to help these victims of Trump's idiocy and abuse of power.
Go to the website: www.justice4all.org. and contribute what you can.
This weekend the ACLU received $24 million in donations, but this group on-site at Dulles and doing the heavy-lifting there has only received $11 thousand.
Sending money is the least we can do to help those in need and help the attorneys who are donating the work.
We have to rescue these people that our nation has victimized. Let's show the world we are not all stupid and evil of heart.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Conned By Staff, Don the Con Signs Useless "Executive Orders"
Is Trump's staff conning Don the Con Man? It sure looks like it!
Trump campaigned on doing things right away. His staff is obliging him by giving him one-page orders to sign in rapid succession that are nothing but boiler-plate and vague statements of what he'd like. In addition to being fatally vague they are almost all barred any effect by existing federal law or the Constitution.
The con is being conned!
Donald Trump and his supporters will learn in due course that it does NOT pay to be ignorant! He is ignorant of the Constitution and federal law. His current dog-and-pony show should therefore end in disillusionment for his supporters as the so-called orders run into a bunch of federal judges. Meantime he has enraged environmentalists, women, human rights advocates, federal workers, and others who know how to organize and retaliate.
How do I know his executive orders are zilch? I am an attorney, I have written legislation, and I have taught law school classes in legislative drafting and analysis. My biggest case wins have been based on careful analysis of statutes.Most of Trump's executive orders for which I have seen texts are a bunch of nothing. Others clearly contravene existing law. Trump’s Immigration Ban Is Illegal
So just trust me on this one. I can thus spare you a tedious examination of the wording of his orders, orders now floating down like the snowfall outside my window. You can take my word: almost all his orders are by and large useless. Like the snowflakes, they will melt away.
That is, if our system of checks and balances works. Will the judges stand firm? I have more confidence in the ones President Obama appointed, but I don't abandon hope in the GOP-appointed judges. They may indeed be ethically responsible people and patriotic enough to do their duty.
As for the Supreme Court and these pseudo-orders, it may be years before cases challenging the orders get to the Court, the average journey taking about eight years. Hopefully Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg can hang on for four years until we get Trump out and can have a Democratically-appointed judge replace her instead of the Clarence Thomas clone Trump would likely choose. (Remember that the seat now open was held by the granite-brain Scalia. It's hard to imagine Trump could find a worse judge to replace Scalia, but he'll undoubtedly try. In any event, the Court will not essentially get worse than it's been if Trump has just this one appointment..)
Look also for another barrier to Trump's orders being effective. The federal employees generally love the subject matter of their jobs whether protecting our forests or fighting disease or protecting us from bad food. They will not placidly accept Trump's attacks on their work. To fight him, they can — and will — foot-drag forever. I know from my eight years working for Governor Jerry Brown in his first governorship of California when I served in the next rank to cabinet secretary. Not long after I got to Sacramento, an old hand in the civil service took me to lunch one day. "It takes forever to turn a big ship" he said. "You political people come and go. We staff go on forever."
Then I watched the implications of that unfold around me, and I countered by being very, very nice to the staff. If you are nice to people they are generally nice right back. Of course, I never asked them to betray their basic mission. But I did do something equally challenging; I asked them to go the extra mile, to get something extra done, or to expedite something. When other people wanted stuff done, they contacted me. "You're the one who can get things done around here." I even had requests like that from long-time legislators as well as administrators and citizen groups. I had learned how to turn the ship, thanks to that old guy who was named Frank and is now long dead. As a result the people of California owe many parks, beaches, redwoods, historic sites and other good things to good old Frank's wise words.
Now just imagine how little love the federal employees already have toward Trump. They have been his ultimate whipping boys/gals throughout his campaign. All his condemnation of Washington D.C. is ultimately aimed at them. Plus he has even made the mistake of allowing talk in his campaign of ending the federal employee unions and getting rid of civil service. Trump campaign against bureaucracy alarms federal workers
Them's fighting words, Mac!
It's a challenge to the ranks of one of the finest group of workers in any government in the world! It's a proposed attack on the integrity of government we have achieved through the civil service system.
Not only has he tried to make the civi servants fearful, but he is not nice to people. He fawns on the few, including Obama. But he is generally a snide and arrogant man. No one is gonna love this boss!
Add to all this that he has — with a couple of exceptions — appointed obviously incompetent people to head the federal departments. These nominees know nothing about the work of the departments in question. Even worse, some of them have vowed to destroy the department to which they are named and to undo all its achievements.
This is not a good way to ingratiate oneself with the rank and file, is it?
Trump's destruction-minded proposed cabinet secretaries are in for a rough ride. I like to start out thinking small, e.g. no toilet paper in their executive bathrooms. Phones that don't work. Messages that "got lost". AC that fails in their offices in the midst of D.C.'s sweatbox summers.
And leaks! Leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks.
Like Nixon, Trump will be tempted to create a group of "plumbers" to fix the leaks. And that was Nixon's road to Watergate! (I see Trump headed already for impeachment. More on that another time soon.)
Already hot stuff is leaking out of such super-sealed venues as the White House staff and also this week's meeting of the GOP to plan strategy. From the latter we even have an audio tape on which GOP Congressmen can be heard bemoaning the impossibility of repealing Obamacare and replacing it. In Private, G.O.P. Agonizes Over Health Law Repeal
Did a waiter make this tape as happened in 2012 to Mitt Romney and his "47%" speech?
Since Trump notoriously fails to pay "the ittle people" who work for him, I'll bet the waiters of the world really hate him. Well, now I am getting carried away, but the truth remains: everybody you kick on your way up is waiting to kick you on your way down.
Trump and his minions have sown lots of ill will. Even now the chickens are gathering for the flight home to roost.
Trump's smug crowing will soon be drowned out by the real roosters asserting their rule in their own yards of government territory.
It isn't easy to turn a big ship.
(And how's that for mixing metaphors? Chickens and sailing ships)
Trump campaigned on doing things right away. His staff is obliging him by giving him one-page orders to sign in rapid succession that are nothing but boiler-plate and vague statements of what he'd like. In addition to being fatally vague they are almost all barred any effect by existing federal law or the Constitution.
The con is being conned!
Donald Trump and his supporters will learn in due course that it does NOT pay to be ignorant! He is ignorant of the Constitution and federal law. His current dog-and-pony show should therefore end in disillusionment for his supporters as the so-called orders run into a bunch of federal judges. Meantime he has enraged environmentalists, women, human rights advocates, federal workers, and others who know how to organize and retaliate.
How do I know his executive orders are zilch? I am an attorney, I have written legislation, and I have taught law school classes in legislative drafting and analysis. My biggest case wins have been based on careful analysis of statutes.Most of Trump's executive orders for which I have seen texts are a bunch of nothing. Others clearly contravene existing law. Trump’s Immigration Ban Is Illegal
So just trust me on this one. I can thus spare you a tedious examination of the wording of his orders, orders now floating down like the snowfall outside my window. You can take my word: almost all his orders are by and large useless. Like the snowflakes, they will melt away.
That is, if our system of checks and balances works. Will the judges stand firm? I have more confidence in the ones President Obama appointed, but I don't abandon hope in the GOP-appointed judges. They may indeed be ethically responsible people and patriotic enough to do their duty.
As for the Supreme Court and these pseudo-orders, it may be years before cases challenging the orders get to the Court, the average journey taking about eight years. Hopefully Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg can hang on for four years until we get Trump out and can have a Democratically-appointed judge replace her instead of the Clarence Thomas clone Trump would likely choose. (Remember that the seat now open was held by the granite-brain Scalia. It's hard to imagine Trump could find a worse judge to replace Scalia, but he'll undoubtedly try. In any event, the Court will not essentially get worse than it's been if Trump has just this one appointment..)
Look also for another barrier to Trump's orders being effective. The federal employees generally love the subject matter of their jobs whether protecting our forests or fighting disease or protecting us from bad food. They will not placidly accept Trump's attacks on their work. To fight him, they can — and will — foot-drag forever. I know from my eight years working for Governor Jerry Brown in his first governorship of California when I served in the next rank to cabinet secretary. Not long after I got to Sacramento, an old hand in the civil service took me to lunch one day. "It takes forever to turn a big ship" he said. "You political people come and go. We staff go on forever."
Then I watched the implications of that unfold around me, and I countered by being very, very nice to the staff. If you are nice to people they are generally nice right back. Of course, I never asked them to betray their basic mission. But I did do something equally challenging; I asked them to go the extra mile, to get something extra done, or to expedite something. When other people wanted stuff done, they contacted me. "You're the one who can get things done around here." I even had requests like that from long-time legislators as well as administrators and citizen groups. I had learned how to turn the ship, thanks to that old guy who was named Frank and is now long dead. As a result the people of California owe many parks, beaches, redwoods, historic sites and other good things to good old Frank's wise words.
Now just imagine how little love the federal employees already have toward Trump. They have been his ultimate whipping boys/gals throughout his campaign. All his condemnation of Washington D.C. is ultimately aimed at them. Plus he has even made the mistake of allowing talk in his campaign of ending the federal employee unions and getting rid of civil service. Trump campaign against bureaucracy alarms federal workers
Them's fighting words, Mac!
It's a challenge to the ranks of one of the finest group of workers in any government in the world! It's a proposed attack on the integrity of government we have achieved through the civil service system.
Not only has he tried to make the civi servants fearful, but he is not nice to people. He fawns on the few, including Obama. But he is generally a snide and arrogant man. No one is gonna love this boss!
Add to all this that he has — with a couple of exceptions — appointed obviously incompetent people to head the federal departments. These nominees know nothing about the work of the departments in question. Even worse, some of them have vowed to destroy the department to which they are named and to undo all its achievements.
This is not a good way to ingratiate oneself with the rank and file, is it?
Trump's destruction-minded proposed cabinet secretaries are in for a rough ride. I like to start out thinking small, e.g. no toilet paper in their executive bathrooms. Phones that don't work. Messages that "got lost". AC that fails in their offices in the midst of D.C.'s sweatbox summers.
And leaks! Leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks.
Like Nixon, Trump will be tempted to create a group of "plumbers" to fix the leaks. And that was Nixon's road to Watergate! (I see Trump headed already for impeachment. More on that another time soon.)
Already hot stuff is leaking out of such super-sealed venues as the White House staff and also this week's meeting of the GOP to plan strategy. From the latter we even have an audio tape on which GOP Congressmen can be heard bemoaning the impossibility of repealing Obamacare and replacing it. In Private, G.O.P. Agonizes Over Health Law Repeal
Did a waiter make this tape as happened in 2012 to Mitt Romney and his "47%" speech?
Since Trump notoriously fails to pay "the ittle people" who work for him, I'll bet the waiters of the world really hate him. Well, now I am getting carried away, but the truth remains: everybody you kick on your way up is waiting to kick you on your way down.
Trump and his minions have sown lots of ill will. Even now the chickens are gathering for the flight home to roost.
Trump's smug crowing will soon be drowned out by the real roosters asserting their rule in their own yards of government territory.
It isn't easy to turn a big ship.
(And how's that for mixing metaphors? Chickens and sailing ships)
Friday, January 27, 2017
Trump Causes Stampede to the Border and a Human Crisis
I have have virtually to say about this story from today's New York Times. It speaks for itself about the stupidity and inhumanity of our so-called president. It's worse than Bush flying over New Orleans and doing nothing to help relieve the wretchedness of the Superdome. It's worse because Bush didn't cause Hurricane Katrina but Trump caused this panic.
As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act
As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act
Monday, January 23, 2017
Now Is Our Moment of "Amazing Hope"
Let's battle Trump! This is your chance to do the most meaningful thing you will ever do in your life. And you will do it with the help of these heroes. Three wise guys like these! How can we lose?
President Obama,
Yogi Berra, cntr
Anand Giridharadas, rt
American author Anand Giridharadas sets the stage for the best time you will ever have in your life, identifying this time as "A moment of amazing hope for a generation that gets to live in a time that matters. It's not usually pleasant times that matter."
This era can be Trump's era or it can be your era. It can be your 1960s, your Civil Rights era, your chance to be as good as the "greatest generation" that fought and won WWII. Each of those times was a fight for the survival of what was the best in America, to extend America to all her people, or for America's very survival. Now we shall be fighting for America's existence as a democracy. And perhaps the survival of the world.
President Obama tells us that his daughters aren't "moping" about Trump's election. Nor should we. He also says that "Only the end of the world is actually the end of the world."
He's rented an office in Washington D.C. and says he will be joining with Eric Holder to rescue and repair the parts of our election system that are so broken as to have made an unfit Donald Trump president even though he did not win the popular vote. Obama and Holder will also work to stop the voter suppression which may have caused Trump's supposed win in Wisconsin, Michgan and Pennsylvania. They will also work to fix the redistricting scheme by which the GOP holds control of the House of Representatives even though the Democrats polled a million more votes nationally for their Democratic House candidates. We are going to help President Obama and former US Attorney General Holder. Obama has not abandoned us and we shall not abandon him.
I'll let you know when the action begins and what we can do. I was a community organizer, so was Obama, and you can be too. Or a sign painter, a host for a coffee fund-raiser, a letter writer, a driver to a rally. Or a candidate for public office or for a position in the party. We can do this thing.
Yes, we can. Si, se puedes!
Some Democratic big shots are also thinking about what they can do. Inauguration Becomes a Time to Protest and Plan Yes, there are indeed some big names in this bunch. But don't figure you'll just let them do the job. They are the ones who dropped the ball until now! As did the Democratic National Committee and Nancy Pelosi. Please notice there's no mention of Howard Dean in this article! He's the one who guided the Democratic party to winning the House and the Senate in 2006 when he was chair of the Democratic National Committee. He's the one who knows how to do the work and does it! Maybe we can lure him in at some point.
Meantime we can remember Anand's comforting and challenging words. And we can support the efforts of Obama and Holder.
But what, you ask, is Yogi Berra doing here?
He's the excellent ball player who knew that we shouldn't give up easily and would—to the astonishment of all—rescue his team by hitting impossible pitches in the clutches He said all those wonderful zany things that obscured what a good player he was and was credited with some he didn't say. "I never said a lot of those things I said." But one of his best sayings wasn't zanny at all. It was profound. Asked his opinion about a game the Yankees were trailing in, he replied: "It ain't over till it's over."
Our America is not over. Our democracy is not over. Not unless we give up now and "mope". Your team is up to bat now.
C'mon! We can do this. Yes, we can. Si, se puedes!
Batter up!
P.S. An ex-president retains the title"President". In labeling Obama as President I am therefore not being unrealistic. In fact, I am the most realistic person you will ever encounter and that is what has made me an idealist. Because only ideals, high hopes, faith and perserverance are real. Because they get results that endure. Evil never lasts.
P.P.S. Yes, I know there are no women among the "three wise guys". I was a liberated woman before there was Women's Lib. I was one of those who broke down the brick walls for you younger ones. I chose these three guys because they suited my purpose in this essay. My purpose here and for a while into the future is to be sure that the next time a woman runs she gets a fair shot from election machinery that isn't broken. My other purpose is to preserve all the civil rights, ethnic rights, women's rights, environmental protections, and other good things that I helped win for you! I am 80. You are the ones I did it for originally (back then you were "the future") and you are all I care about now. I am sidelined now except for writing, so I'll be "Coach" or cheering section, okay?
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Pence's Own Planet? No! It's Yogi and The Onion!
This posting is mainly about Mike Pence, but it's healthier for you to look at Yogi Berra. We'll get back to Berra at the end!
Now for Pence!
The following Onion piece is so funny because it seems so plausible. We already knew Vice-President Pence lives on a different planet. So now The Onion puts his daughter there too!
WASHINGTON—Admonishing those responsible for failing to uphold their moral duties, Vice President Mike Pence expressed disappointment Saturday in the 200,000 husbands and fathers who had allowed the women and girls in their charge to attend the Women’s March on Washington. “I can’t tell you how let down I feel by the heads of these households who did not simply give their wives and daughters a firm, decisive ‘no’ when they asked to participate in today’s demonstration,” said Pence, noting with frustration that many of the protesters had been granted permission to travel across the country alone and stay for several days in a faraway city with no male chaperone whatsoever to guide and look after them. “There are a few men marching as well, so they must be the ones supervising this whole thing, and thank God for that. But I can’t help but feel that these ladies’ custodians—the ones who were supposed to be providing a masculine voice of reason on these sorts of matters—have really come up short today.” Pence stressed that he, for example, had told his 23-year-old eldest daughter that it was simply out of the question when she mentioned she was thinking of attending the march.
Mike Pence Disappointed In The 200,000 Husbands And Fathers Who Permitted Women To Attend March - The Onion - America's Finest News Source (Thanks for Onion piece to Joel, my artist friend on a mountain top in New Mexico.)
Do you think China will be taken in by this as it has been by other Onion bits?
Naw! China already knows from TV footage and "crowd scientists" that there were more than 200,000 at the March on Washington. Crowd Scientists Say Women’s March Had 3 Times as Many People as Inauguration
Notice that the Onion hasn't scored against Trump like it has against Pence. Trump is already so preposterous he can't be an Onion target. If a guy is already flat on his keester he no longer has to fear banana peels!
My new motto: Laugh! Trump may be president but at least he's not dictator.
Not yet!
And as for Pence? He'll be busy being Yogi Berra, doing it to cover for Trump as he did in the VP debate. Mike Pence To America: Trump Never Said Those Things He Said ...
Yogi Bera is, of course, the one who originally said, "I never said all those things I said."
He also said, "It isn't over until it's over."
That's profoundly true for right now. Like President Obama said in his final press conference, "Only the end of the world is the end of the world."
Trump and Pence are not the end of the America. The end of America comes only when you give up fighting for her to be better.
One more look at Yogi? Sure.
He was sunny and funny and a hell of a ball player. You be those things too. Now get into the game of shutting down Trump and Pence! (Instructions to follow after Obama finishes his vacation.)
Batter up!
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Trump's Tiny Crowd and His Big Tantrum
Trump failed miserably on his way into office Friday, getting only a small crowd for his inauguration. Nobody much cares, but he sure does. He's gone on an angry tear ever since, screetchng about the media "lying" about his size of crowd. (His size of things matters a lot to him apparently).
He had predicted a "record-breaking" turnout. In reality, it was pathetic. The latest estimates run about 200,000 to 300,000. CNN, 7 p.m. EST, 7-21-17.
By contrast President Obama's inauguration filled the entire Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument with an estimated 1.8 million people. Even George W got about 500,000 at his inaugurations.
As photos show, Trump couldn't even fill the first few squares of the Mall nearest the ceremonies. And he can't blame the weather. Trump Day was a mild 40 degrees in D.C. with occasional rain, but it was a frigid 20 degrees for Obama's big day.
Oblivious to the fact that we can see with our own eyes the enormous difference in crowd sizes, Trump is insiting that the media is lying and that he actually had a bigger crowd than Obama. The man is now president of the United States and he is arguing about the size of his crowd! There is no bottom to how far this guy can sink
Note: Both photos were taken at the same point in time at each proceeding. For more, see Inauguration crowd comparison: Trump's crowd size smaller ...
Obama's Inauguration 2009 v. Trump's in 2017
The white plastic stuff has been used before by the Park Department to protect the soggy grass from trampling by a crowd, e.g. 2013 for Obama's second inauguration. But on Friday the crowd didn't show up in sufficient numbers to cover the plastic as it did for Obama's event. A side effect of the white stuff is to make clear that the crowd is very, very small for Trump. Now he will probably attack the Park Department!
He's the Rube Waddell of politics. Waddell was baseball's wild man, a pitcher who was terrific but could be distracted by people waving teddy bears at him while he was pitching or by a fire engine going past. He'd even leave the field to run after a fire engine.
Well, better a distracted Trump than one who focuses on making bad policy. Unless his bad temper and his childish defensivness suddenly involves striking back with nuclear weapons!
Yikes!
He had predicted a "record-breaking" turnout. In reality, it was pathetic. The latest estimates run about 200,000 to 300,000. CNN, 7 p.m. EST, 7-21-17.
By contrast President Obama's inauguration filled the entire Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument with an estimated 1.8 million people. Even George W got about 500,000 at his inaugurations.
As photos show, Trump couldn't even fill the first few squares of the Mall nearest the ceremonies. And he can't blame the weather. Trump Day was a mild 40 degrees in D.C. with occasional rain, but it was a frigid 20 degrees for Obama's big day.
Oblivious to the fact that we can see with our own eyes the enormous difference in crowd sizes, Trump is insiting that the media is lying and that he actually had a bigger crowd than Obama. The man is now president of the United States and he is arguing about the size of his crowd! There is no bottom to how far this guy can sink
Note: Both photos were taken at the same point in time at each proceeding. For more, see Inauguration crowd comparison: Trump's crowd size smaller ...
Obama's Inauguration 2009 v. Trump's in 2017
The white plastic stuff has been used before by the Park Department to protect the soggy grass from trampling by a crowd, e.g. 2013 for Obama's second inauguration. But on Friday the crowd didn't show up in sufficient numbers to cover the plastic as it did for Obama's event. A side effect of the white stuff is to make clear that the crowd is very, very small for Trump. Now he will probably attack the Park Department!
He's the Rube Waddell of politics. Waddell was baseball's wild man, a pitcher who was terrific but could be distracted by people waving teddy bears at him while he was pitching or by a fire engine going past. He'd even leave the field to run after a fire engine.
Well, better a distracted Trump than one who focuses on making bad policy. Unless his bad temper and his childish defensivness suddenly involves striking back with nuclear weapons!
Yikes!
Friday, January 20, 2017
Standing in Cold Rain to SaveTheir Future
Standing in the Cold Rain to Save Their Future
In a little town in the mountains of Central Pennsylvania high school students stood in the cold winter rain today to counter the inauguration of Trump. Their motto: "Love Trumps Hate". Their message: "Peace and Love to All".
Reminds you of another time? The 60s with its fight against the Vietnam War and its message of "Peace and Love"?
This is better than that. This is not young people also protesting for free love, drugs, and don't-draft-me-to die. The goal here isn't more benefits to them. It's more freedom, dignity and safety for all. It's fear of classmates being deported, of federal lands being given away to businesses, of cuts to public education and the arts.... Fears too numerous to list.
They also fear the suppression of the press and stifling of free speech. They fear the use of violence in politics. They truly fear the divison in America.
An enlightened school administration approved this demonstration, not from any political beliefs but from a belief in our Constitution and from a sound belief that we learn by doing. This was, the administration said, an opportunity for the students to experience their First Amendment rights of free speech and peaceable assembly.
An enlightened school administration approved this demonstration, not from any political beliefs but from a belief in our Constitution and from a sound belief that we learn by doing. This was, the administration said, an opportunity for the students to experience their First Amendment rights of free speech and peaceable assembly.
But we SHALL overcome. This is the saddest time since the death of JFK. Yet, as he said, we also can say: "The torch has passed to a new generation." Here is that generation, standing in the cold rain.
Happily it is broad enough to include you, no matter your age. But it's lovely that "a child shall lead us." For the children have the most to lose.
Take heart! As Michael Moore said to us last night regarding Trump's supporters, "Don't be afraid. There's more of us than there are of them."
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)