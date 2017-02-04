outfrontpolitics
Saturday, February 4, 2017
How America Is Already Great and So Is The World!
Smile with these school children in Madagascar. We all have some great good news to smile about!
Donald Trump being president does not mean the world is a dark place, as the astonishing article cited at the conclusion of this post will dramatically show. The dark place lives only in the hearts and perception of his supporters. Sure, many older white men in America are disgruntled by changes that are shoving them out of their dominance. So are some younger men who wanted to inherit that dominance by race and gender and repressive laws. Their world has indeed turned bleak. Same for racists who have seen—oh, horrors!—a black man in the White House for two terms. They were joined in their voting by lockstep GOP who always vote GOP and by rather sick women who lust after bully men like Trump. (And there are such women.)
Supposedly they will now help Donald Trump "Make America Great Again."
That effort is unneeded. America is already great. In the ways that really count! That count beyond it being the wealthiest, militarily the strongest, the most diverse, with high longevity, and with a culture beloved everywhere in everything from jazz to rock to movies to faded jeans.
America is great far beyond these materialistic measurements, though they helped finance its most important greatness, as described below. The New York Times article cited at the conclusion of this posting tells of a stupendous worldwide reduction in poverty, illiteracy and suffering from disease. The greatest humanitarian achievement ever, an achievement undreamed of! And much of it is due to America.
Yes, America was helped by other countries in this work, but statistics elsewhere show the USA out-contributed all other countries in the worldwide fight against disease, poverty, and illiteracy.
The ending of so much disease and suffering also owes a lot to the work of medical researchers and other scientists. Americans have been a large part of that cadre. One of them is a former student of mine who has created the primary building block for a whole new family of life-saving medicines that can be produced for a tiny fraction of what Big Pharma charges for similar medicines. His chief satisfaction is that "now the poor all over the world can afford the drugs that will save their lives." One young man therefore will save millions of lives. (Trump and Paul Ryan want to cut the research budget that funds his work. We won't let that happen, will we?)
America has also done a lot to provide the stability in the world necessary for good things to occur. This stability is a new phenomenon in history. Even the vaunted Pax Romana that lasted 200 years only covered a small fraction of the globe. America has provided a largely stable world since August, 1945. That's 80 years of international peace. Yes, individual countries have fought within their borders or occasionally across their borders, but for 72 years we haven't seen whole continents in flames and swathes of human progress lost to bombs.
Thus I welcome you to awareness of our brave new world, this great achievement by the good-hearted people everywhere who wrought these near-miracles. For the good news here is not just the end of so much suffering, but this undeniable evidence of how much goodness there has been in the world all these decades that looked so bleak so often. Goodness can and does win out. I can die happy now, assured of that which I have always believed: many people are very good. And I go knowing also that my fellow humans have escaped much suffering. What a going-away present!
One final thought on this: please keep in mind those who died so that these great things could happen. I can't forget the eye care team of Americans killed on an Afghan mountainside by Muslim fundamentalists. Or the medical team slaughtered in Pakistan for giving polio vaccines. Yes, they died. But they did not die in vain. Their mission of mercy has prevailed everywhere.
Think of this Times article when Trumpism would dim your bright spirit. And fight his efforts to scuttle the funding and structures that made all this possible.
Read and rejoice! Why 2017 May Be the Best Year Ever - The New York Times
It's a wonderful life! It's a wonderful world!
Keep it that way!
Friday, February 3, 2017
Calm Down! The American People Are Still Here and So Are the Other Good Folks of this World!
The really stunning thing about the Trump mess is that the chaos and media hysteria and fear are generated by a guy who is NOT a winner of the election, did NOT win a majority of the American people, and has the lowest approval number ever of any president at this point. His ideas and actions do not have majority approval. So let's stop moaning that the American people have become something awful! See e.g. the bemoaning by the normally on-point and insightful David Brooks, New York Times columnist, excellent writer and moderate Republican: Brooks: A Return to Greatness
My dear David, Trump's counter-myth ain't winning nothing! He's sliding rapidly downhill in public perception! He lost 8 points in his approval rating this last week to now be at 43% and his disapproval rate has shot up to 50%. Go home and have a drink, David. You need one!
Someone thanked me for this posting when I did it in short form on FaceBook. She said she was glad I was reminding people that "there is still hope."
Of course there's stll hope. We the American people and those like us and even better than us all round the world are the real hope.
WE ARE THE HOPE. AND WE ARE STILL HERE. RIGHT HERE ON PLANET EARTH. ALL THE WAY AROUND THE GLOBE AND FROM POLE TO POLE!
Seventy years ago we Danes and Norwegians and English and Russians and French and Phillipinos and Chinese and Africans and Dutch and Polish and Burmese and Indians and Navajo and Jews and Americans joined many others of lots of countries and beat the hell out of a man from hell and his legions from hell. We beat the Nazi war machine! And with our other hand—at the very same time—we beat the militaristic Japanese regime. Then we turned around and with our brothers and sisters from everywhere built the UN and NATO and all the other organizations and trade agreements that have made the world a stable and safe place in which we have now, in concert with other nations, virtually wiped out poverty, illiteracy, and many diseases according to the latest studies. And we did that while simultaneously keeping the Soviet Union from swallowing us all up.
Hope is still alive? You betcha!
Sure, Trump will create messes here in the USA. and the courts and the Congress and the people will then take care of that. (If the Congress doesn't do its job, the American voters will do a job on Congress!)
Trump is creating havoc abroad with his wild statements. But the other nations aren't babies. They can take care of keeping Iran from making nuclear weapons and preventing North Korea from being really dumb. They can also take care of fighting global warming.
Get this, Americans! This isn't your world. You have served it well, despite some colossal boo-boos. You have served it so well that you created the stability for other nations to take on a terrific amount of the heavy-lifting. But the world belongs to everybody and they are helping take care of this world. Together we people of the planet can hold things together in spite of Trump. He has twitter and 35% of the American voters. We have everything else.
Mary Tyler Moore's theme song says it nicely, though with a slight change of pronoun: "We're gonna make it after all."
Yes, we can. Si, se puedes. We shall indeed overcome. The arc of history still bends upwards. We still have a dream.
And as Teddy Kennedy said. "The dream shall never die."
We are still here. We are the hope of the world because we are the world.
Now let's drink to that! And I am not buying the world a Coke!
Now let's drink to that! And I am not buying the world a Coke!
Monday, January 30, 2017
Your Immediate Help Needed by the Travelers Trump Still Holds
As of today (Sunday) at 2 p.m. there are still travelers under arrest at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. due to the Trump ban on their entry. This is in defiance of yesterday's court order by the federal judge in Virginia.
We are informed of this by our longtime friend who is the attorney on scene at Dulles. She obtained the order from the court and is with the pro bono rights organization Legal Aid Justice Center/Justice For All. This group needs your donations right now to help these victims of Trump's idiocy and abuse of power.
Go to the website: www.justice4all.org. and contribute what you can.
This weekend the ACLU received $24 million in donations, but this group on-site at Dulles and doing the heavy-lifting there has only received $11 thousand.
Sending money is the least we can do to help those in need and help the attorneys who are donating the work.
We have to rescue these people that our nation has victimized. Let's show the world we are not all stupid and evil of heart.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Conned By Staff, Don the Con Signs Useless "Executive Orders"
Is Trump's staff conning Don the Con Man? It sure looks like it!
Trump campaigned on doing things right away. His staff is obliging him by giving him one-page orders to sign in rapid succession that are nothing but boiler-plate and vague statements of what he'd like. In addition to being fatally vague they are almost all barred any effect by existing federal law or the Constitution.
The con is being conned!
Donald Trump and his supporters will learn in due course that it does NOT pay to be ignorant! He is ignorant of the Constitution and federal law. His current dog-and-pony show should therefore end in disillusionment for his supporters as the so-called orders run into a bunch of federal judges. Meantime he has enraged environmentalists, women, human rights advocates, federal workers, and others who know how to organize and retaliate.
How do I know his executive orders are zilch? I am an attorney, I have written legislation, and I have taught law school classes in legislative drafting and analysis. My biggest case wins have been based on careful analysis of statutes.Most of Trump's executive orders for which I have seen texts are a bunch of nothing. Others clearly contravene existing law. Trump’s Immigration Ban Is Illegal
So just trust me on this one. I can thus spare you a tedious examination of the wording of his orders, orders now floating down like the snowfall outside my window. You can take my word: almost all his orders are by and large useless. Like the snowflakes, they will melt away.
That is, if our system of checks and balances works. Will the judges stand firm? I have more confidence in the ones President Obama appointed, but I don't abandon hope in the GOP-appointed judges. They may indeed be ethically responsible people and patriotic enough to do their duty.
As for the Supreme Court and these pseudo-orders, it may be years before cases challenging the orders get to the Court, the average journey taking about eight years. Hopefully Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg can hang on for four years until we get Trump out and can have a Democratically-appointed judge replace her instead of the Clarence Thomas clone Trump would likely choose. (Remember that the seat now open was held by the granite-brain Scalia. It's hard to imagine Trump could find a worse judge to replace Scalia, but he'll undoubtedly try. In any event, the Court will not essentially get worse than it's been if Trump has just this one appointment..)
Look also for another barrier to Trump's orders being effective. The federal employees generally love the subject matter of their jobs whether protecting our forests or fighting disease or protecting us from bad food. They will not placidly accept Trump's attacks on their work. To fight him, they can — and will — foot-drag forever. I know from my eight years working for Governor Jerry Brown in his first governorship of California when I served in the next rank to cabinet secretary. Not long after I got to Sacramento, an old hand in the civil service took me to lunch one day. "It takes forever to turn a big ship" he said. "You political people come and go. We staff go on forever."
Then I watched the implications of that unfold around me, and I countered by being very, very nice to the staff. If you are nice to people they are generally nice right back. Of course, I never asked them to betray their basic mission. But I did do something equally challenging; I asked them to go the extra mile, to get something extra done, or to expedite something. When other people wanted stuff done, they contacted me. "You're the one who can get things done around here." I even had requests like that from long-time legislators as well as administrators and citizen groups. I had learned how to turn the ship, thanks to that old guy who was named Frank and is now long dead. As a result the people of California owe many parks, beaches, redwoods, historic sites and other good things to good old Frank's wise words.
Now just imagine how little love the federal employees already have toward Trump. They have been his ultimate whipping boys/gals throughout his campaign. All his condemnation of Washington D.C. is ultimately aimed at them. Plus he has even made the mistake of allowing talk in his campaign of ending the federal employee unions and getting rid of civil service. Trump campaign against bureaucracy alarms federal workers
Them's fighting words, Mac!
It's a challenge to the ranks of one of the finest group of workers in any government in the world! It's a proposed attack on the integrity of government we have achieved through the civil service system.
Not only has he tried to make the civi servants fearful, but he is not nice to people. He fawns on the few, including Obama. But he is generally a snide and arrogant man. No one is gonna love this boss!
Add to all this that he has — with a couple of exceptions — appointed obviously incompetent people to head the federal departments. These nominees know nothing about the work of the departments in question. Even worse, some of them have vowed to destroy the department to which they are named and to undo all its achievements.
This is not a good way to ingratiate oneself with the rank and file, is it?
Trump's destruction-minded proposed cabinet secretaries are in for a rough ride. I like to start out thinking small, e.g. no toilet paper in their executive bathrooms. Phones that don't work. Messages that "got lost". AC that fails in their offices in the midst of D.C.'s sweatbox summers.
And leaks! Leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks, leaks.
Like Nixon, Trump will be tempted to create a group of "plumbers" to fix the leaks. And that was Nixon's road to Watergate! (I see Trump headed already for impeachment. More on that another time soon.)
Already hot stuff is leaking out of such super-sealed venues as the White House staff and also this week's meeting of the GOP to plan strategy. From the latter we even have an audio tape on which GOP Congressmen can be heard bemoaning the impossibility of repealing Obamacare and replacing it. In Private, G.O.P. Agonizes Over Health Law Repeal
Did a waiter make this tape as happened in 2012 to Mitt Romney and his "47%" speech?
Since Trump notoriously fails to pay "the ittle people" who work for him, I'll bet the waiters of the world really hate him. Well, now I am getting carried away, but the truth remains: everybody you kick on your way up is waiting to kick you on your way down.
Trump and his minions have sown lots of ill will. Even now the chickens are gathering for the flight home to roost.
Trump's smug crowing will soon be drowned out by the real roosters asserting their rule in their own yards of government territory.
It isn't easy to turn a big ship.
(And how's that for mixing metaphors? Chickens and sailing ships)
Friday, January 27, 2017
Trump Causes Stampede to the Border and a Human Crisis
I have have virtually to say about this story from today's New York Times. It speaks for itself about the stupidity and inhumanity of our so-called president. It's worse than Bush flying over New Orleans and doing nothing to help relieve the wretchedness of the Superdome. It's worse because Bush didn't cause Hurricane Katrina but Trump caused this panic.
As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act
As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act
Monday, January 23, 2017
Now Is Our Moment of "Amazing Hope"
Let's battle Trump! This is your chance to do the most meaningful thing you will ever do in your life. And you will do it with the help of these heroes. Three wise guys like these! How can we lose?
President Obama,
Yogi Berra, cntr
Anand Giridharadas, rt
American author Anand Giridharadas sets the stage for the best time you will ever have in your life, identifying this time as "A moment of amazing hope for a generation that gets to live in a time that matters. It's not usually pleasant times that matter."
This era can be Trump's era or it can be your era. It can be your 1960s, your Civil Rights era, your chance to be as good as the "greatest generation" that fought and won WWII. Each of those times was a fight for the survival of what was the best in America, to extend America to all her people, or for America's very survival. Now we shall be fighting for America's existence as a democracy. And perhaps the survival of the world.
President Obama tells us that his daughters aren't "moping" about Trump's election. Nor should we. He also says that "Only the end of the world is actually the end of the world."
He's rented an office in Washington D.C. and says he will be joining with Eric Holder to rescue and repair the parts of our election system that are so broken as to have made an unfit Donald Trump president even though he did not win the popular vote. Obama and Holder will also work to stop the voter suppression which may have caused Trump's supposed win in Wisconsin, Michgan and Pennsylvania. They will also work to fix the redistricting scheme by which the GOP holds control of the House of Representatives even though the Democrats polled a million more votes nationally for their Democratic House candidates. We are going to help President Obama and former US Attorney General Holder. Obama has not abandoned us and we shall not abandon him.
I'll let you know when the action begins and what we can do. I was a community organizer, so was Obama, and you can be too. Or a sign painter, a host for a coffee fund-raiser, a letter writer, a driver to a rally. Or a candidate for public office or for a position in the party. We can do this thing.
Yes, we can. Si, se puedes!
Some Democratic big shots are also thinking about what they can do. Inauguration Becomes a Time to Protest and Plan Yes, there are indeed some big names in this bunch. But don't figure you'll just let them do the job. They are the ones who dropped the ball until now! As did the Democratic National Committee and Nancy Pelosi. Please notice there's no mention of Howard Dean in this article! He's the one who guided the Democratic party to winning the House and the Senate in 2006 when he was chair of the Democratic National Committee. He's the one who knows how to do the work and does it! Maybe we can lure him in at some point.
Meantime we can remember Anand's comforting and challenging words. And we can support the efforts of Obama and Holder.
But what, you ask, is Yogi Berra doing here?
He's the excellent ball player who knew that we shouldn't give up easily and would—to the astonishment of all—rescue his team by hitting impossible pitches in the clutches He said all those wonderful zany things that obscured what a good player he was and was credited with some he didn't say. "I never said a lot of those things I said." But one of his best sayings wasn't zanny at all. It was profound. Asked his opinion about a game the Yankees were trailing in, he replied: "It ain't over till it's over."
Our America is not over. Our democracy is not over. Not unless we give up now and "mope". Your team is up to bat now.
C'mon! We can do this. Yes, we can. Si, se puedes!
Batter up!
P.S. An ex-president retains the title"President". In labeling Obama as President I am therefore not being unrealistic. In fact, I am the most realistic person you will ever encounter and that is what has made me an idealist. Because only ideals, high hopes, faith and perserverance are real. Because they get results that endure. Evil never lasts.
P.P.S. Yes, I know there are no women among the "three wise guys". I was a liberated woman before there was Women's Lib. I was one of those who broke down the brick walls for you younger ones. I chose these three guys because they suited my purpose in this essay. My purpose here and for a while into the future is to be sure that the next time a woman runs she gets a fair shot from election machinery that isn't broken. My other purpose is to preserve all the civil rights, ethnic rights, women's rights, environmental protections, and other good things that I helped win for you! I am 80. You are the ones I did it for originally (back then you were "the future") and you are all I care about now. I am sidelined now except for writing, so I'll be "Coach" or cheering section, okay?
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Pence's Own Planet? No! It's Yogi and The Onion!
This posting is mainly about Mike Pence, but it's healthier for you to look at Yogi Berra. We'll get back to Berra at the end!
Now for Pence!
The following Onion piece is so funny because it seems so plausible. We already knew Vice-President Pence lives on a different planet. So now The Onion puts his daughter there too!
WASHINGTON—Admonishing those responsible for failing to uphold their moral duties, Vice President Mike Pence expressed disappointment Saturday in the 200,000 husbands and fathers who had allowed the women and girls in their charge to attend the Women’s March on Washington. “I can’t tell you how let down I feel by the heads of these households who did not simply give their wives and daughters a firm, decisive ‘no’ when they asked to participate in today’s demonstration,” said Pence, noting with frustration that many of the protesters had been granted permission to travel across the country alone and stay for several days in a faraway city with no male chaperone whatsoever to guide and look after them. “There are a few men marching as well, so they must be the ones supervising this whole thing, and thank God for that. But I can’t help but feel that these ladies’ custodians—the ones who were supposed to be providing a masculine voice of reason on these sorts of matters—have really come up short today.” Pence stressed that he, for example, had told his 23-year-old eldest daughter that it was simply out of the question when she mentioned she was thinking of attending the march.
Mike Pence Disappointed In The 200,000 Husbands And Fathers Who Permitted Women To Attend March - The Onion - America's Finest News Source (Thanks for Onion piece to Joel, my artist friend on a mountain top in New Mexico.)
Do you think China will be taken in by this as it has been by other Onion bits?
Naw! China already knows from TV footage and "crowd scientists" that there were more than 200,000 at the March on Washington. Crowd Scientists Say Women’s March Had 3 Times as Many People as Inauguration
Notice that the Onion hasn't scored against Trump like it has against Pence. Trump is already so preposterous he can't be an Onion target. If a guy is already flat on his keester he no longer has to fear banana peels!
My new motto: Laugh! Trump may be president but at least he's not dictator.
Not yet!
And as for Pence? He'll be busy being Yogi Berra, doing it to cover for Trump as he did in the VP debate. Mike Pence To America: Trump Never Said Those Things He Said ...
Yogi Bera is, of course, the one who originally said, "I never said all those things I said."
He also said, "It isn't over until it's over."
That's profoundly true for right now. Like President Obama said in his final press conference, "Only the end of the world is the end of the world."
Trump and Pence are not the end of the America. The end of America comes only when you give up fighting for her to be better.
One more look at Yogi? Sure.
He was sunny and funny and a hell of a ball player. You be those things too. Now get into the game of shutting down Trump and Pence! (Instructions to follow after Obama finishes his vacation.)
Batter up!
