Trump failed miserably on his way into office Friday, getting only a small crowd for his inauguration. Nobody much cares, but he sure does. He's gone on an angry tear ever since, screetchng about the media "lying" about his size of crowd. (His size of things matters a lot to him apparently).
He had predicted a "record-breaking" turnout. In reality, it was pathetic. The latest estimates run about 200,000 to 300,000. CNN, 7 p.m. EST, 7-21-17.
By contrast President Obama's inauguration filled the entire Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument with an estimated 1.8 million people. Even George W got about 500,000 at his inaugurations.
As photos show, Trump couldn't even fill the first few squares of the Mall nearest the ceremonies. And he can't blame the weather. Trump Day was a mild 40 degrees in D.C. with occasional rain, but it was a frigid 20 degrees for Obama's big day.
Oblivious to the fact that we can see with our own eyes the enormous difference in crowd sizes, Trump is insiting that the media is lying and that he actually had a bigger crowd than Obama. The man is now president of the United States and he is arguing about the size of his crowd! There is no bottom to how far this guy can sink
Note: Both photos were taken at the same point in time at each proceeding. For more, see Inauguration crowd comparison: Trump's crowd size smaller ...
Obama's Inauguration 2009 v. Trump's in 2017
The white plastic stuff has been used before by the Park Department to protect the soggy grass from trampling by a crowd, e.g. 2013 for Obama's second inauguration. But on Friday the crowd didn't show up in sufficient numbers to cover the plastic as it did for Obama's event. A side effect of the white stuff is to make clear that the crowd is very, very small for Trump. Now he will probably attack the Park Department!
He's the Rube Waddell of politics. Waddell was baseball's wild man, a pitcher who was terrific but could be distracted by people waving teddy bears at him while he was pitching or by a fire engine going past. He'd even leave the field to run after a fire engine.
Well, better a distracted Trump than one who focuses on making bad policy. Unless his bad temper and his childish defensivness suddenly involves striking back with nuclear weapons!
Yikes!
outfrontpolitics
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Friday, January 20, 2017
Standing in Cold Rain to SaveTheir Future
Standing in the Cold Rain to Save Their Future
In a little town in the mountains of Central Pennsylvania high school students stood in the cold winter rain today to counter the inauguration of Trump. Their motto: "Love Trumps Hate". Their message: "Peace and Love to All".
Reminds you of another time? The 60s with its fight against the Vietnam War and its message of "Peace and Love"?
This is better than that. This is not young people also protesting for free love, drugs, and don't-draft-me-to die. The goal here isn't more benefits to them. It's more freedom, dignity and safety for all. It's fear of classmates being deported, of federal lands being given away to businesses, of cuts to public education and the arts.... Fears too numerous to list.
They also fear the suppression of the press and stifling of free speech. They fear the use of violence in politics. They truly fear the divison in America.
But we SHALL overcome. This is the saddest time since the death of JFK. Yet, as he said, we too can say: "The torch has passed to a new generation." Here is that generation, standing in the cold rain.
Happily it is broad enough to include you, no matter your age. But it's lovely that "a child shall lead us." For the children have the most to lose.
Take heart! As Michael Moore said to us last night regarding Trump's supporters, "Don't be afraid. There's more of us than there are of them."
Now YOU Must Be The Greatest Generation
Whenever German or British vehicles — tanks, staff cars, trucks — broke down during WWII, the German and British soldiers simply abandoned them. When American vehicles broke down, the US soldiers got out and fixed them.
Our federal government now is broken and our democracy could be dying. A totally inadequate and seemingly vicious man will became president today, not elected by a majority but chosen through a broken system, the now-infamous "electoral college". The Congress is likewise not representative of a majority. The Democrats got the most Congressional votes nationwide by one million in 2012, even after the gerrymandering of 2010, but have been consistently denied control of the House of Representatives. In 2016 the Democrats polled just 1.1% fewer votes nationally for House seats but were allotted 24% fewer seats!
Similarly, the minority party's appointees have ruled the Supreme Court for 59 years. Last year, defying the Constitution, the GOP-conrolled Senate blocked the nation's majority party and its president from filling the current vacancy. Thus the control of the Court by the minority party will continue, the same Court that has upheld voter suppression laws enacted by the minority party after it gerrymandered itself into unbreakable control of the House of Representatives and many state legislatures. Like no other time in our history since the pre-Civil Rights era has a Supreme Court so assiduously worked to deny voting rights.
In short, America's system of selecting its government is broken. Like the "greatest generation" of GIs in WWII we have to fix it. Join the coming effort by President Obama and Eric Holder to fix the structural shortcomings that have undercut our democracy.
Yes, we can. Because we must.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
A Force Against Trump Arises Far Away!
Watch out Donald Trump and the GOP! The people are on the march again! Take a look at the schedule that ends this post. It lists what's coming at you even from sparsely-populated rural Oregon, the site of the 2015 march pictured here. And this time these gallant folks won't be alone on their Oregon road. All kinds of concerned people are coming to fix our country. They outnumbered Trump voters by 3 million in November! All across our country, these people will heed Mother Teresa's words as we fight to take back our America: "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."
This was, I grant you, a small though brave force back in March 2015. But it was a big deal for its time and place. Oregon is one of America's mostly-empty places. Lots of beautiful vistas of mountains and sea, vineyards and orchards, roiling rivers and mighty forests. The people are few, scattered, and hard-working. There is only one city—Portland, which isn't really big but puts on a brave front.
This march in Oregon is America the powerful. A nation of people whom the rest of the world and Donald Trump do not understand. Oregon is typical of many American states in being rural. But it's not hiding from today's world and the changes that demography is bringing. Its people are strong and capable.
Whenever I get discouraged I think of this picture of the folks walking that road along the tracks. It gives me hope and peace and light in these last years of my life. What a great group, great picture, and great hope to close out my life. I can leave, knowing America is in good hands.
For Oregonians are very American — tough, resilient and self-reliant. They illustrate two stories which in turn illustrate the American "can do" character. First is one from the Gold Rush of 160 years ago. On mountain sides in Nevada and California, the gold-seekers enacted laws about how claims were to be established and maintained so as to avoid violence. There in the wilderness they devised their own government and its rules, and the mining laws they produced became the law of mining thereafter.
The other story is from WWII. Whenever German or British vehicles broke down — tanks, staff cars, trucks — the German and British soldiers simply abandoned them. When American vehicles broke down, the US soldiers got out and fixed them.
Our federal government now is broken and our democracy could be dying. A totally inadequate man will become president in two days, not elected by a majority but chosen through a broken system, the now-infamous "electoral college".
The Congress is likewise not representative of a majority. The Democrats got the most Congressional votes nationwide by one million in 2012, even after the gerrymandering of 2010, but have been consistently denied control of the House of Representatives. In 2016 the Democrats polled just 1.1% fewer votes nationally for House seats but were allotted 24% fewer seats!
Similarly, the minority party's appointees have ruled the Supreme Court for 59 years. Last year, defying the Constitution, the GOP-controlled Senate blocked the nation's majority party and its president from filling the current vacancy. Thus the control of the Court by the minority party will continue, the same Court that has upheld voter suppression laws enacted by the minority party after it gerrymandered itself into unbreakable control of the House of Representatives and many state legislatures. Like no other time in our history since the pre-Civil Rights era has a Supreme Court so assiduously worked to deny voting rights.
In short, America's system of selecting its government is broken. Our democracy is broken.We have lost what we had on those mountainsides: self-government by majority vote.
But here come the troops to fix the vehicle and assert proper government on the mountainside. I show you now the email notice from one little Democratic Club in one little Oregon town, the same club as in the above picture. The newsletter is published by a grandmother named Liz, whom I am very proud to call my friend. I salute her. She worked assiduously for Obama in 2008 and 2012, then for Bernie and Clinton in turn in 2016. She picked herself up from the dust of the 2016 dysfunctional election and has set her people on the march again. If all over the country the Democrats and their allies do as Liz is doing, we are going to take back our country and our government. Liz concludes each of her news letter by quoting Mother Teresa:"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."
So here from beautiful McMinnville Oregon is Liz's action schedule:
Wednesday, January 18, 6 p.m. Community Organizing 101. First Baptist Church Social Hall, 125 SW Cowls Street, McMinnville. Sponsored by Action Together Oregon: Yamhill Valley.
Saturday, January 21, 3:30pm; dinner at 5:30. Yamhill Valley Peacemakers Work Session/Vegetarian Potluck Dinner. Davis/Gunn Home, 652 SE Washington Street, McMinnville. Welcome all who are curious or interested in YVP's potential and would like to explore a variety of options. RSVP Wayne & Kathy Beckwith at kathybeckwith@frontier.com or 503-864-2749.
Sunday, January 22, 2 - 3:15pm. "I'm Glad You're My Neighbor" Vigil and Day of Action.
The event will be from 2:00-3:15pm at Newberg Friends on 4th & College, and the march will begin in downtown Newberg at 3:30pm.
********************************
The event will be from 2:00-3:15pm at Newberg Friends on 4th & College, and the march will begin in downtown Newberg at 3:30pm.
At this point in our national history, we feel the need to intentionally get to know our neighbors, share our hopes and fears, and to stand in solidarity with one another here in Newberg.
Wednesday, January 25, 5:30pm. Community Rights Workshop Follow-up. Liz's home: 1525 NE 18th Street, McMinnville. RSVP for Soup & Bread dinner.
Thursday, January 26, 6:15pm. Meeting of the Yamhill County Democrats. (Calling all Progressives!) Windrose Conference & Meeting Center, 809 W 1st, Newberg. Come early for dinner at 5:45pm.
Attached are documents: Safehouse Window Design and the Indivisible Guide - A Practical Guide for Defending against the Trump Agenda. Please share with others.
Moving Forward...
Find a group near you. Or organize your own. Our families and ancestors died for democracy. If you don't rescue it, who will? Let's all move forward with, Liz!
Hey, Liz, wait for us! We're coming too!
Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Scales Are Tipping Against Trump and Toward "Puppet"
The scales are tipping against Donald Trump on the important issue of whether he is a "Manchurian candidate", i.e. a Russian puppet, though not by the brain washing used in the iconic film. (His brain doesn't stay focused long enough to be washed, I would guess.)
He is possibly controlled by leverage Putin has over him. Readers of ex-spy novelist John Le Carre know whereof I speak. Readers of actual WWII and Cold War espionage also know what I'm talking about.
Or he is just such an idiot as to believe he should go along with strong-man Putin, a real life model for a school yard bully.
We need to know which it is.
This week the report on Trump and his Russian ties worked its way into the media via the New York Times and BuzzFeed. Trump Received Unsubstantiated Report That Russia Had ... ; BuzzFeed link is full document.
After my initial shouting of "smoking gun", I backed off, becoming more cautious about whether the report's provenance makes it an actual "smoking gun" as to Trump being a Russian puppet in collusion with the Russian's hacking of the 2016 campaign. Or is the report a piece of disinformation from the Russians or even just a bunch of nothing but rumors. Having backed off for a day I then remembered how long it took for the smoking gun to emerge in Watergate. A year!
Now I'm just watching and waiting for the chickens to come home to roost. And they seem to be.
In the last two days, four items have joined together that seem to support the original "unsubstantiated" report of Trump being a Russian "puppet".
First, I remember he boasted last year of business deals in Russia, but yesterday he denied them
though "his dealings there go back decades." donald-trump-a-modern-manchurian-candidate.html
Second, he refused at yesterday's press conference to answer whether he or his people had been in touch with the Russians during the campaign. Mr. Trump, We Need an Answer (My recollection is that there were reports at the time of such visits to Russia.)
Third, as Lawrence O'Donnell has noted, Trump attacks everybody but never attacks Russia. "The Last Word", MSNBC, 1-11-17. No cite yet available.
Fourth,Trump won't release his income taxes, which might show Russian investments. His lame excuse is that he's under IRS audit. When I studied tax in law school, an audit did not preclude a taxpayer from releasing his own returns.
Lots of unanswered questions about Trump aren't there?
Maybe the best one is Jimmy Fallon's last night: "Can you impeach someone before they're sworn in?"
We're Coming With You, President Obama!
We too are sad at your leaving the White House. But you are not leaving us. And we are not leaving you. You have announced you now want to work on getting state legislatures back into the Democratic column before the next redistricting.
Nothing is more important. We can thereby get a fair shake in the next redistricting of Congressional seats.
We can then also have fair-minded legislatures to repeal the voter suppression laws that gave the election to Donald Trump. the-massive-election-rigging-scandal-the-media-ignored_partner
We can also have truly democratic (small "d" intentional) that will join the current interstate movement to change how the electoral college votes so that it corresponds with the national popular vote. (Watch for my upcoming blog on this.)
We can also have conscientious state legislatures backstopping the federal environmental protections that Trump has promised to dismantle. And the same regarding consumer protections, health care, job safety, labor unions, wages, college funding.... and on and on.
Trump is set on much destruction. Let us destroy Trump's agenda by taking over the state capitols. Let's get behind Obama in his wise choice of what he will next do.
Tell him we are coming! Contact him now! Before he leaves the White House next week.
Let him leave knowing that we are with him, that he is still our leader, and that we have his back.
The very best way is by snail mail because the effort it requires makes it very impressive. Next best is phone. E-mails come in such profusion that it's hard for a staff to get through them all. Here's contact info for all three:Write or Call the White House | whitehouse.gov. Best is possibly on-line messaging. The link for that is: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/chat
Let's send him on his way with something to be glad about and with our encouragement as he takes on a new job. In his farewell speech he spoke of the hope we have inspired in him. Let us justify that hope.
Yes, we can. Si se puedes.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
I apologize for "Smokin Gun". NY Times and CNN Should Too?
NOTE: I just added this update on the Trump/Russia report mess about five hours after writing my apology.
How an Unverified but Explosive Dossier Became a Crisis for Donald Trump from the NY Times
___________________
Original post:
Forget the "Smoking Gun" stories about Trump and Russia that I discussed yesterday.
I apologize. I should have waited a day. More news now indicates that some Hillary Clinton supporters paid for the collecting of these reports about Trump and Russia. That casts a shadow on the reports even if they are true. What a shame. A dumb decision by her team. The result is that the NY Times, CNN and I all got hooked for nothing.
Well, we'll see. Maybe something less discredited will come to light to establish that this was indeed a "smoking gun." But for now, I am sorry I bothered you.
At least the CIA and FBI got some mileage out of this incident. Trump became frightened enough of the two agencies that today he conceded that it was indeed the Russians who hacked into the 2016 campaign. Maybe he'll have respect for the agencies and their work and therefore drop the proposal for massive cuts to them. Those cuts could have left us open to another 9-11. So maybe we are all safer now from that threat.
But who will make us safer from Trump?
