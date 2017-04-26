I Told You So 100 Days Ago.

I predicted what a nothing Trump would turn out to be. And he did turn out to be a sound and a fury, signifying nothing. He couldn't do what he had promised or threatened.
So relax. Or better yet, keep the heat on Congress and work to get Democratic control of the House in 2018.
Can you trust me on Trump being nothing? Read what I posted here two days after the election.
Then join me in watching him crashing and burning, and be ready to count how many of Trump & Co go to jail.
Here's from November 11, 2016:
