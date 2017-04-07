Trump Just Doubled Our Risk of Immediate Nuclear War

With North Korea kicking up a predictable tantrum to impress our new sort-of-president and Trump unwilling or unable to coordinate with China on restraining North Korea's growing nuclear weaponry, we were already at risk of nuclear war.
Now Trump has doubled the risk that we shall all perish in a nuclear holocaust.
He did this by bombing that Syrian air base in retaliation for Syria's Assad attacking babies and other innocents with poison gas.
Gosh, didn't Mr. Trump ever hear that "war is hell"? Why is a man of 70 surprised that babies and children suffer in war. Doesn't he remember the little girl running down the road in Vietnam, screaming because her clothes are aflame?
He's all weepy now about "the little babies" but bragged during the campaign about how he would kill the families of terrorists and "carpet-bomb" Syria. Has he really changed his tune? Some commentator suggested that this horrible incident may have "sincerely touched Trump and changed him."
Baloney!
Trump is a phony and grossly incompetent. He has a memory as long as a shoelace. If he has been touched, it won't last. He is a rudderless boat. He remains extremely dangerous and ignorant. Dangerous because of his stubborn ignorance. I'll bet the farm he wasn't awakened at all to the truth that ALL war is bad for babies and children and everybody.
But let's suppose he's genuinely shocked by the pictures of the dying children. There was another approach to the problem of Assad using chemical weapons. It's one that worked when he did this before. President Obama and Secretary of State cleverly maneuvered Russia into taking charge of Syria's chemical weapons, even to transporting them out of Syria.
What Trump doesn't see now is that Syria and Russia are doing exactly what North Korea is doing: testing America under its new "leadership".
Bombing the Syria air base was a stupid response, one that is painless for Assad and the Russians. A couple of bulldozers and some asphalt will put the airport to rights for Assad. And what do the Russians care about Assad's airport?
Nothing! Russia cares nothing about Assad's airport.
Russia cares about economic sanctions!
Get it through your head, Trump! Russia's economy is in desperate trouble, threatening the chances of Putin surviving in power.
You want to control Putin so that he controls Assad? To grab him by the you-know-whatzis, grab him by the country's wallet. Squeeze his already pathetic trade with more American sanctions.
Instead of doing something smart like this, you have stepped in the doo-doo. I shouldn't use that kind of language; this is deeply serious stuff. You have raised the risk of one of our pilots shooting down a Russian pilot over Syria. Or vice-versa. Then what?
Russia has now announced it is abandoning the air-space agreement we had to keep such a confrontation from happening and escalating. So now are we headed into a sequel "Dr. Strangelove, Part 2: Our President Went a Little Funny in His Head"?
You sneered at Obama because he adopted a restrained stance regarding Syria. Obama was intelligent. You are not. Obama understood that there are five or more factions at war in Syria: Issis, al Queda, non-crazy Syrians, Assad, and the Russians. To actively fight the terrorist factions, we would have to ally ourselves with Assad and Russia. Is that what you want to do? If so, how can you ally with someone who is so wicked as to gas babies? .... Hey, isn't that where we just came in!
Well, actually you haven't got the option of a Russia/Syria alliance any more because I can't see why Assad would want you as an ally if you are going to blow up his landscape.
Syria's a mess, Mr. Trump. There's no easy answers. You have to accept that fact. Syria's even harder to do than health care insurance! Of that challenge, you said "Nobody knew it was so complicated." Everybody but you and your cheerleaders knew about Syria.
Life is complicated, Mr. Trump. It takes grown-ups to help us thread our way through these big problems. Find some grown-ups, Mr. Trump. You are not a grown-up so get some! Dump that baby brat, Steve Bannon and his pal Steve.
And please, please, don't solve the problems by simply calling in just military guys to advise you. They are grown-ups in some ways and probably nice guys, but they always have only one solution: Kill 'em! President Geroge W listened to them with regret and went all the way on Iraq. His father stopped listening when he'd done a limited thing of driving Iraq out of Kuwait. President Johnson listened to the military and got us into Vietnam big time and then more and then more... JFK enraged the military and the CIA by refusing their advice to bomb Cuba when we discovered the missiles there. Harry Truman fired the adored hero General Douglas MacArthur when he insisted he was going to invade China in order to crush the North Koreans. HST didn't want a war with China.
Well, now we've come full circle — back to North Korea. You'd better get busy on the phone, Trump, calling President Obama and asking him what to do now. with Syria and North Korea. After all he kept us out of war with each of them but also managed to restrain them.
You better learn how to do the same.
And do it damn quick!
Call him!
