Your Immediate Help Needed by the Travelers Trump Still Holds

As of today (Sunday) at 2 p.m. there are still travelers under arrest at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. due to the Trump ban on their entry. This is in defiance of yesterday's court order by the federal judge in Virginia.
We are informed of this by our longtime friend who is the attorney on scene at Dulles. She obtained the order from the court and is with the pro bono rights organization Justice For All. This group needs your donations right now to help these victims of Trump's idiocy and abuse of power.
Go to the website: www.justice4all.org. and contribute what you can.
This weekend the ACLU received $24 million in donations, but this group on-site at Dulles and doing the heavy-lifting there has only received $11 thousand.
Sending money is the least we can do to help those in need and help the attorneys who are donating the work.
We have to rescue these people that our nation has victimized. Let's show the world we are not all stupid and evil of heart.
