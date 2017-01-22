Sunday, January 22, 2017
Pence's Own Planet? No! It's Yogi and The Onion!
This posting is mainly about Mike Pence, but it's healthier for you to look at Yogi Berra. We'll get back to Berra at the end!
Now for Pence!
The following Onion piece is so funny because it seems so plausible. We already knew Vice-President Pence lives on a different planet. So now The Onion puts his daughter there too!
WASHINGTON—Admonishing those responsible for failing to uphold their moral duties, Vice President Mike Pence expressed disappointment Saturday in the 200,000 husbands and fathers who had allowed the women and girls in their charge to attend the Women’s March on Washington. “I can’t tell you how let down I feel by the heads of these households who did not simply give their wives and daughters a firm, decisive ‘no’ when they asked to participate in today’s demonstration,” said Pence, noting with frustration that many of the protesters had been granted permission to travel across the country alone and stay for several days in a faraway city with no male chaperone whatsoever to guide and look after them. “There are a few men marching as well, so they must be the ones supervising this whole thing, and thank God for that. But I can’t help but feel that these ladies’ custodians—the ones who were supposed to be providing a masculine voice of reason on these sorts of matters—have really come up short today.” Pence stressed that he, for example, had told his 23-year-old eldest daughter that it was simply out of the question when she mentioned she was thinking of attending the march.
Mike Pence Disappointed In The 200,000 Husbands And Fathers Who Permitted Women To Attend March - The Onion - America's Finest News Source (Thanks for Onion piece to Joel, my artist friend on a mountain top in New Mexico.)
Do you think China will be taken in by this as it has been by other Onion bits?
Naw! China already knows from TV footage and "crowd scientists" that there were more than 200,000 at the March on Washington. Crowd Scientists Say Women’s March Had 3 Times as Many People as Inauguration
Notice that the Onion hasn't scored against Trump like it has against Pence. Trump is already so preposterous he can't be an Onion target. If a guy is already flat on his keester he no longer has to fear banana peels!
My new motto: Laugh! Trump may be president but at least he's not dictator.
Not yet!
And as for Pence? He'll be busy being Yogi Berra, doing it to cover for Trump as he did in the VP debate. Mike Pence To America: Trump Never Said Those Things He Said ...
Yogi Bera is, of course, the one who originally said, "I never said all those things I said."
He also said, "It isn't over until it's over."
That's profoundly true for right now. Like President Obama said in his final press conference, "Only the end of the world is the end of the world."
Trump and Pence are not the end of the America. The end of America comes only when you give up fighting for her to be better.
One more look at Yogi? Sure.
He was sunny and funny and a hell of a ball player. You be those things too. Now get into the game of shutting down Trump and Pence! (Instructions to follow after Obama finishes his vacation.)
Batter up!
