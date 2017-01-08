Trump, Our Nuclear Weapons, and My Cousin Harold

From the beginning, Donald Trump has unceasingly attacked the media. Now he has attacked the intelligence agencies. As Evan McMullen, former CIA officer and recent presidential candidate, pointed out on MSNBC last week, these are the classic first moves of a dictator, i.e. discrediting the forces that might criticize his behavior.
Should we be in a panic about Trump? Is he really set on being a nuclear-wielding dictator and is now taking the first steps toward that goal? Or is he merely a spoiled brat like my cousin Harold, who never in his long life outgrew throwing tantrums?
How dangerous is Trump really?
Well, even a three-year-old is dangerous if he gets hold of matches. Theoretically so is a 70-year-old brat who gets hold of a government and all its powers, including its nuclear weapons.
Let's take that big worry off the table first. Even though Trump will get the nuclear codes in about ten days, the U.S. military will stand between him and launch. You don't believe that? Look back at Watergate: Nixon is alone in the White House, deep in depression and drinking heavily as he faces impeachment, Pat Nixon is long-estranged and of no comfort, and Nixon's top aides and friends Haldeman and Erlichman are on the way to jail. On his way out of the White House Erlichman has pulled an Army general into the White House—Alexander Hague— as Nixon's keeper. No one has ever asked why an Army general was pulled in. But it seems obvious: to be sure Nixon—increasingly drunk and unstable— didn't launch missiles. The military doesn't want a nuclear war, partly because there's no "la gloire" about it, no one around afterwards to hand out medals. The military will find a way to block an unjustified launch by Trump.
Second worry: Trump will wipe out the planet, not with nuclear winter, but with causing a global hot box. No, he won't. I already discussed that a couple of days after the election. What Can Trump REALLY Do? First of all, state environmental laws replicate many federal laws and are in many cases tougher and more nimble. Also, even executive orders (a principle environmental tool of President Obama) can't be reversed legally without a court-acceptable rationale. And the election outcome has driven many milions in contributions into the coffers of the environmental groups. Any changes Trump seeks to weaken environmental protection will be tied up in the courts for years and years.
Third big worry: repeal of Obamacare. The GOP Congress has no replacement plan so it's going to lie. Its current tactic will be to say it's repealing Obamacare on the first day but the repeal's effective date will be down the road by two years (or even four). Thus it can say it "kept the promise" of immediate repeal without really doing it. It will have bought itself a couple of years to solve a problem it has had six years to solve and failed to do so. As for those who may eventually lose their Obamacare, most of them voted for Trump!
Fourth big worry: destruction of bank regulations and other financial measures, terminating consumer protections, etc. Pretty tough to do when there will be a piercing scream from the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. In the aftermath of the 2008 Great Recession, the public would be justifiably outraged with letting the banks go back to wildly speculating, shafting the public, and then needing bailouts again.
Fifth big worry: Trump will reduce the CIA and make us vulnerable to another 9-11. That makes a good anti-Trump slogan for now but it won't happen. I'll explain why in my next blog.
Fifth big worry: we will be gobbled up by Russia somehow. This is a non-starter. Trump and his crony, the president of Exxon, have lots to gain financially by snuggling up to Russia on oil deals. But the USA has nothing to gain. Russia exports nothing we need. It exports nothing anybody needs except some energy to some Eastern European countries. In the global scheme of things, it's just not much of a player except to be a mischief-maker. The real threat Russia poses is hacking, as we now know. But we can out-hack Russia. We can shut it down. It may be able to do the same to us. But —as with nuclear war—everybody loses in such a contest. We just need to smarten up and spend some fed money on cyber protections. Such funds should flow readily from Congress.
The subject of Russia really focuses us on Congress. The biggest barrier between Trump and Russia is the Republican Congressional majority. The GOP is a party based on half a century of hate-and-fear-Russia. As well as hating Russia, the GOP Congressmen are also not Trump's friends. He spat on the GOP Congressmen and they spat on him back all through the campaign. Now he needs them and they don't need him. They would gladly be rid of him. He's an embarrassment. If he gets too cozy with Russia they will pounce, possibly finding in such conduct an impeachable offense of aiding and giving comfort to an enemy.
We are in for an interesting ride through all this. But it seems that this ride is more perilous for Trump than it is for us. Rather than be a dictator, more likely than not, he actually just wants to make a lot of money off his presidency. His son-in-law is already trying to cut deals for hotels in China! But Trump and his family will be scrutinized by the media for just such activity. The irony is that Trump's attacks on the Clintons for their greedy grabs have heightened the media's attention to such activity.
Trump stands in great risk of impeachment if he goes over the line on anything. GOP members of the Senate are already making very threatening noises. Remember the old saying: "Everybody you kick on the way up is waiting to kick you on the way down." Right now the GOP is keeping a relatively low profile and not bucking Trump much. I imagine they are letting him have a lot of rope to do you-know-what.
And the Democrats are wisely being very quiet too. They will not tarnish any future GOP pouncing with a premature "partisan attack" by Democrats.
"Let the GOP do its own dirty laundry." That was the Democratic motto re Watergate and the Nixon impeachment.
And it worked just fine.
