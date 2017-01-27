Friday, January 27, 2017
Trump Causes Stampede to the Border and a Human Crisis
From today's New York Times. Please read this: As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act
I have virtually nothing to say about this story. It speaks for itself about the stupidity and inhumanity of our so-called president. It's worse than Bush flying over New Orleans and doing nothing to help relieve the wretchedness of the Superdome. It's worse because Bush didn't cause Hurricane Katrina but Trump caused this panic.
As you readers around the globe see this picture and read this story, know that we Americans are ashamed. Truly ashamed.
