Nailing Nunes and His Big Noise about Nothing

Here's how the Editorial Board of the New York Times summed up the possible damage from Trump/Nunes and friends:
"It would be nice to treat Mr. Trump, Mr. Nunes and their cohort as the junior high school pranksters they resemble, but what they’re doing — cynically undermining the nation’s trust in law enforcement, fostering an environment of permanent suspicion and subterfuge — is far more dangerous.
The "secret document" has now just been published and it's a nothing. Some pre-release thoughts about it and other Nunes matters may be useful. These are some of my recent posts on Facebook.
NUNES SELLS WINE IN RUSSIA! YOUR READ IT HERE FIRST! (Jan'30)
The Nunes family runs a dairy business. Otherwise Nunes' only asset is an interest in a wine business that sells in Russia. You want to launder money for the Russians? Maybe launder it in "wine" which you sell to them at premium prices but fill the bottles with colored water. (And don't say I couldn't make a decent living as a crook.) P.S. On my own I found out about Nunes selling wine to the Russians. So you wanna buy me a glass of wine? Non-Nunes?!
DEVIN NUNES OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE....... (Jan.31)
As an attorney I believe Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has committed obstruction of justice by coordinating with the White House in producing a spurious "secret memo" designed to falsely discredit the FBI and thereby impede its present criminal investigation of Trump. It's even possible Nunes is already a target of the FBI for obstruction, based on his strange antics last year when he claimed to be rushing a "secret document" to the White House on the "unmasking" of people by the Obama administration through the FBI. The FBI wasn't intimidated by Nunes' nonsense then (and obstruction was obviously the goal) and it won't be now. The only real unmasking was Nunes unmasking himself as a fool by hiding out in White House shrubs.
PAUL RYAN TRIES TO SAVE NUNES FROM OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE CHARGE (FEB.1)
Being a wee bit smarter than Devin Nunes (and who isn't?) GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan has said the Nunes memo has nothing to do with the Mueller investigation. Nunes the dimwit failed to pick up on this nudge. His accomplice in obstruction of justice, Trump, has made things even worse by avowing to friends that release of the current secret document will end the Mueller investigation of Trump. That sure looks like obstruction to me and Nunes is clearly part of it.
THE BIG NUNES MEMO IS A NOTHING. (FEB.2)
(*The first time was when he thought he could sidetrack the investigation of Trump by alleging (falsely) that the Obama administration had illegally unmasked targets of FBI surveillance. As I mentioned earlier Nunes crept around in the White House bushes to hide his delivery of that earlier "secret memo." He was videotaped doing this!)
What are we going to do for chuckles if Nunes ever decides to go home to his dairy cows? And I'm not sneering at dairy cows. I live in dairy country and like to talk to them. But they are not very bright, not like goats. So Nunes probably fits right in.
