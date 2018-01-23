Shutdown? CalI It a Winner for the Democrats and the Nine Milllion Kids Who Will Get Health Care.

The moment the shutdown ended Trump got the jump on the Democrats by quickly shouting out that the Democrats have "buckled" and therefore "failed" in their government shutdown.
No. The Democrats haven't failed. They actually won something with the shutdown. But they have just failed in getting their own label on events. Trump is a master at media manipulation and the Democrats are pathetic at it. So now many in the media are scoffing at the Democrats for having gotten "rolled" by the GOP in that the Democrats didn't continue the shutdown long enough to get protection against deportation for the "Dreamers" (long-time immigants brought here illegally as children). There never was a liklihood the Democrats would get protection for the Dreamers by pulling a shutdown.
The shutdown was never going to work for that purpose so long as the GOP also held hostage the health care of nine million needy children. In effect the GOP was offering a Sophie's choice: the Dreamers' being protected or healthe care coverage for the nine million poor children. The public loves the Dreamers; a staggering 80% support letting them stay. But a hefty two-thirds of the public were saying that ending the shutdown was more important than protecting the Dreamers. And the GOP was saying the Democrats' shutdown was stopping a vote on the children's health program (CHIPS). The Democrats were looking bad. But they were doing good!
Now that the Democrat's have entered the present accord with the Senate GOP, they have secured a splendid six-year funding of CHIPS and a second bite at getting the Dreamers protected, i.e. if by February 8 the Senate has not resolved the Dreamers issue, the Democrats can do another shutdown.
In bridge we would call the Democrats' move "finessing", luring a trick into the open so as to take it from your opponent. Of course anything which involves finesse is going to be beyond the understanding of Trump and — sadly — much of the media. A few members of the latter, however, have understood the outcome, including David Leonhardt in the New York Times at Leonhardt: The Democrats Did Just Fine. His column mentions several others who understand the moves, e.g., Paul Krugman, Ezra Klein, Catherine Rampell, Nate Cohn, and Perry Bacon Jr. Former Republican Joe Scarborough also says the Democrats won big in the shutdown. It was his lead-off topic this morning on his three hour TV show, "Morning Joe". Since he was once a Congressman he might know something about what goes on in Congress.
While a Republican Congressman, Scarborough was part of the GOP shutdown under Clinton. The GOP truly got nothing for this much longer shutdown and nothing for the one during Obama's second term.
So now the Democrats have literally beaten the GOP at their own game. But the Democrats sorely need a good public relations person to get the word out promptly and well. Their leadership is lousy at this. Nancy Pelosi is off-putting to watch and tends to ramble, and Chuck Schumer mumbles and looks down at the podium. By contrast the Democrats are up against a media master and are facing a news channel media dominated by very young, inexperienced people who need someone to explain things to them.
So, Democratic leaders, listen up! Remember the Eisenhower mantra: "Tell them loud and clear. Tell them again. Keep telling them!" (Ike had a good mantra but a lousy delivery. Talk about rambling!)
Put your stamp on it! Label it! Tell the truth loud and clear and maybe Trump won't be able to grab the mike. You are up against an agile, unblinking liar. You have got to up your PR game!
