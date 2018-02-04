How We Now Know Mueller and Rosenstein Are Safe.

I'm not so worried now about Trump firing the top FBI guys. There are several very strong indications the danger is passed. The least of these is that it would so clearly be obstruction of justice that GOP Congressional leadership would have to stop him or be complicit.
In fact a court might even step in and contravene the firings on the grounds it is just too flagrant a crime of obstruction.
As for the Congress, doing nothing when you have a duty to act can actually be commission of a criminal act in some cases. I think the House GOP are getting nervous about being linked in to Trump's obstruction. Republicans distance themselves from Trump on GOP memo as Democrats fight to rebut. Paul Ryan is looking particularly antsy. Nunes, of course, is apparently just too dumb to realize he has already jumped into the soup.
More important perhaps than the foregoing is that yesterday Nunes said he is now "in Part Two" of his investigation. Part Two? That means the memo didn't make the grade for Trump's purposes. So Nunes is doing a Part Two in which he says he is "going to focus on the role of other agencies" in the matter, mainly on State. One publication is reporting that Nunes is going to do five reports on various agencies shortcomings. That way lies yawning. Report: Nunes Wants to Publish As Many As 5 More Memos
A plethora of reports, including one on the State Separtment, does not sound like a path to firing Mueller or Rosenstein. If the Nunes memo had produced the uproar the Dopey Guys had hoped for, Mueller &/or Rosenstein would have been fired right away. Like within 24 hours. Of course then it would have been a "Satuday Night Massacre" for real.
That aside, a bad act like the firing of the two FBI guys has to be done quickly or it doesn't look like the evidence was compelling. Of course, it could happen Monday... But how does Trump square that with having loafed around Mar-logo (or whatever it's called) for days? Sure would seem like the information in the memo wasn't very strong.
Which it wasn't. It was all old stuff that had been answered months ago.
I think Trump/Nunes wanted this memo as cover for GOP Senators to vote against impeachment when it comes to the Senate from a Democratic-dominated House after November 2018. Nunes and Trump can read the signs just as well as the fleeing GOP Congressmen can. So far 41 of the Congressional GOP are leaving the House and Senate. Because they don't want to go back to being the minority after losing the House majority in 2018. But the Democrats would still need 67 Senate votes, i.e. a 2/3 vote, to get an impeachment conviction. Some of those votes would have to come from GOP Senators. The Nunes memo gives the notoriously non-conscientious GOP senators a place to hide from their duty.
Or is planning this far ahead beyond the likes of Trump and Nunes?
On yet the other hand, never under-estimate the cleverness of the devil.
