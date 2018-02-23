The Evil That Trump's Manafort Served

We should all be disgusted that Paul Manafort had a role in putting someone into our White House, namely Donald Trump, for whom he acted as campaign manager for six months. As bad as Trump is, Manafort is arguably worse. He is as wretched a human being as his employers in the Ukraine in their political campaigning.
Do you understand what Putin's minions did in the Ukraine presidential campaign?
They poisoned the opposition candidate.
Literally.
The handsome man pictured below was close to beating the Putin candidate for the presidency of Ukraine and thus keeping that country out of the controlling hands of Russia.
As the election neared, the Putin puppets were scared this man would indeed win, and so they poisoned him, thereby disfiguring his face and making him repulsive to voters.
|Before Poisoning by the Russians
|After poisoning by the Russians
When a woman candidate then took over the run against the Putin puppet, she was kidnapped and jailed.
The next move of the pro-Putin people was to hire Manafort for $15 million. His job? To hide the evil done in the Ukraine election and to burnish the image of the Putin puppet in the world.
This is the kind of man Manafort is. He aides and abets the worst kind of criminality. And Trump not only hired him to run his campaign but himself defended Putin and Russia during the campaign even at the expense of America. When a news reporter challenged Trump's friendliness with Russia, pointing out that Putin "kills people", Trump replied that the USA also kills people.
Yes, we have killed to get our way, although CIA political assassination in other countries is now outlawed by our federal laws. But we haven't poisoned people so that their faces become disfigured and scarred.
And American political donations should not go into the pockets of men like Manafort who try to hide such vicious acts.
But that's exactly what has happened. Yesterday Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller revealed that he had filed additional charges against Manafort, these being for tax fraud in Manafort's deceiving the feds about the $15 million he got from Putin's Ukraine puppets. The "hush-it-up" money was paid by Putin's criminals right into Manafort's hands. These funds then were disguised by Manafort in his crimes of tax fraud and money laundering.
What kind of man is Trump to hire such a one as Manafort? And to pay him from donors' contributions? Do Trump's supporters know what their money has been used for?
He who sits down to sup with the Devil must use a long spoon.
There is however no spoon long enough to adequately distance one from the evil Manafort serves.
