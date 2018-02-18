Tell These Children We WILL Do Gun Control Locally. AND MEAN IT!

Look at them. Each one of them. The Names and Faces of the Florida School Shooting Victims
Feeling bad isn't enough. Do something about it! Do as I have just done.
I looked intently at each of these people, especially the children, and I said aloud to each, "I am sorry. I should have done something to prevent this happening." And I should have.
And so should each of you. Do it now. Look at each of these soft young faces and tell them you're sorry we didn't do enough. Then get busy campaigning for local and state gun control laws. The Supreme Court explicity allows that appropriate local regulation is acceptable. So we can't get a GOP Congress to do it? Then do it where you live!
And campaign for candidates who support gun control.
We owe these sweet children and their brave teachers. We owe them our efforts to save other children. They may be our children or grandchildren. But all children are our children.
These Florida children were our children too.
