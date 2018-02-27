The So-called President to the Rescue? Or Are the "Children" Rescuing Us?

The thing about Trump is that he blindly and stupidly sets up the jokes. Here's a beaut!
Instead of making up fairy tales about himself running unarmed to face an AR and its triggerman, Trump should be actually defending all of us in his constitutional job of commander in chief by defending against the Russians attacking our 2018 election. This is his sworn duty — to defend us.
Today's polling results show that over 70% of Americans thinks he isn't doing this job. How can the other 30% think he is, you ask? My guess is that the other 30% are on opiodes or believe the Russians are really our friends just like Trump says. Or, most likely, they're just not thinking at all except about lunch.
Trump is failing us badly. But that's what he does. Always and consistently.
But I am happy today anyway because the next generation has stepped up to the plate. It is horrible that 17 people had to be shot to death at a Florida high school in order for us to discover what wonderful people today's high school students are. They are so smart that they are smart enough to call themselves "children" rather than kids or young adults. "We are your children and you adults failed to protect us." That works!
As the "children" that we failed to protect, they have Trump in a dither of what to do. They have major U.S. companies fleeing association with the NRA. They have state governors assuming the task of gun control measures. And they have a lot of GOP members of Congress worrying even more frantically about November's election.
These "children" are moving into politics in a big way, smart enough to see that there is plenty of room for grassroot workers to win elections for candidates who support the issues these young people care about. Gun control is but one of their big issues. They care enormously about the environment. After all, they will have to live on this planet a lot longer than we oldies. They also care about equal dignity for all and social justice for all. And they know how to get things done. Their rallies have been overnight miracles, with a big march on Washington DC coming up in a few weeks.
What particularly tickles me is that six of them have signed up to run for governor of Kansas. What a great way to get a continuting platform for their message. What news person can ignore a six-person team running for governor!
It's hard living in these days of Trump. It's tiresome and tiring. He is so predictably awful and so loud in demanding attention all the time. And he wounds people and the environment on virtually a daily basis, which grieves me.
But the "children" of that Florida high school and their six-person gubernatorial tag team in Kansas cheer me up. The future is arriving a bit ahead of schedule, and it looks wonderful!
Thank you, you high school children. We adults may have failed to save you, but you are saving us!
No comments:
Post a Comment