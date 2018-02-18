Trump Is More Scared of Mueller AFTER Russian Indictments!

At first Trump claimed that the Robert Mueller grand jury indictments of 13 Russians had cleared him of any complicity in the attack on the 2016 campaign process: All he said in those first hours was, "I am vindicated... No collusion"
But two days after that assertion he is acting more guilty than ever and is again trying to shake the FBI off his tail.
In this morning's Tweets he blamed the FBI for the Florida high school shooting in which 17 students and teachers died this past week. Yes, the FBI failed to send to the local Florida FBI office a tipoff about the 19-year-old shooter. It was apparently a failure to follow the FBI's own procedures, but it was not an issue of available FBI manpower.
Nevertheless, Trump today leaped on this FBI failure as an excuse to resume attacking the FBI for investigating the relationship between his campaign and the Russians in swinging the election away from Hillary Clinton. As the headline in the Washington Post said this morning: Trump blasts FBI’s failure to probe tip on Fla. shooter, says ‘too much time’ spent on Russia.
This renewed attack by Trump on the FBI investigation of his campaign establishes that Trump is still afraid of Mueller's digging out a full Trump/Russian conspiracy in twisting the 2016 election. There is still a very scary skeleton waiting to pounce out of Trump's closet.
What is the scary skeleton?
Maybe Mueller actually knows by now, but it's obvious Trump still hopes Mueller hasn't peeked through the closet keyhole and seen Mr. Bones wearing a Trump cap.
I confidently bet Mueller isn't through picking over those old bones in the Trump closet. That's why as late as this past week Trump's once right-hand man, Steve Bannon, was being interviewed for 20 hours by Mueller and his team. It's also why Mueller is just now working on getting an interview session with Trump.
Trump does well to still be afraid. Mueller's hounds are still at his heels. And not even the death of 17 people at a Florida high school will be enough to turn Mueller from his purpose. Nor will it turn his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The latter elected to endorse the Mueller grand jury indictments by himself announcing them on television. He wasn't grabbing credit away from Mueller. He was protecting Mueller and the investigation by personally embracing it in front of God, TV and the entire American public. The investigation is now clearly the godchild of Rosenstein. (And don't lecture me on the politcal-religious-movie tangle I've created here with the godfather bit.)
Watch what people do! That's one of the prime rules of politics. People can say anything. Especially Trump, who can and does say anything without even an attempt to nod at the truth. Watch what they do. Words are puffs of noise on the wind; actions abide. Trump can say he's "vindicated" by the Mueller indictments but by going on the attack again against the FBI's investigating him, he's showing us he's deathly afraid of what Mueller may still find out.
The sun has just come out and I'm in a wild sort of mood so what the hell! I'll guess what is in Trump's closet that is terrifying him. I guess that it's some serious federal business crimes in his pre-campaign days. These types of crimes could include violation of such heavy-duty laws as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Law. Some of these federal business laws carry stiff prison sentences for the individuals involved. In short, Trump couldn't buy his way out by just paying a fine leveled on his family company. The Russians know about the crime and have the proof of it because it was conducted in collusion with some of the unsavory governments, e.g. Azerbijan, or the crooked businesses the Russians dote. That's the blackmail Putin holds over Trump. Blackmail that can put Trump in prison.
I don't think Trump would enjoy prison at all. Nor would his fellow prisoners enjoy having the boaster-braggart Trump amongst them. They'd probably prefer solitary confinement.
Wouldn't you?
Now let's wait for that creaky closet door of Trump's to squeek open and let his secret skeleton stalk out, led in handcuffs by Robert Mueller.
'Tis a consummation devoutly to be wished....
No comments:
Post a Comment