Weiner and Trump! Now There's a Pair!

We've long known Hillary is a mess of a candidate, loaded with baggage. But she's still got the great advantage of having Trump as an opponent. Plus she makes sense (he seldom does), and she is willing to pursue the goals of Bernie Sanders plus other goals that will really help people.
It's also just too late for this last-minute FBI email revelation to make a big difference.
People have made up their minds. As always, the remaining "undecided" will likely break in proportion to the rest of the electorate, with a high percentage of them just not voting at all.
Bernie Sanders was spot-on even back in the early months of the year, saying to Hillary: "No one cares about your damn emails". They didn't care then, and they don't care now. At least that's how it seems to me.
I'm surprised no one is pointing out that Trump and Weiner are two of a kind, i.e. sexual predators. Maybe the references to Anthony Weiner will remind voters of Trump's sleazy ways. It would be funny if this turn of events actually turns against Trump, reminding undecided voters of how disgusting his sexual record is.
So the real quandary undecided voters face is: Who's worse? Weiner sending lewd photos to a 15-year-old? Or Trump grabbing the sexual organs of any woman who walks by?
With sensationalism like this to focus on, no wonder no one cares about the damn emails!
So the real quandary undecided voters face is: Who's worse? Weiner sending lewd photos to a 15-year-old? Or Trump grabbing the sexual organs of any woman who walks by?
With sensationalism like this to focus on, no wonder no one cares about the damn emails!
No comments:
Post a Comment