Trump's Wrong! Here's Heartland America on the Rise!

Here's the real America — heartland America — getting great again without Donald Trump and his hate-filled ideas. Read this and be encouraged. America is still America. Innovative, community-based, full of initiative. As the longshoreman/philosopher Eric Hoffman said 50 years ago, "You can put a group of Americans on the side of a mountain and they would form a successful community."
From Thomas Friedman in the NY Times: Opinion | A Road Trip Through Rusting and Rising America
Thomas L. Friedman
A Road Trip Through Rusting and Rising America
