Thursday, May 18, 2017
A Special Counsel Means Trump Has Seven Choices
A sigh of relief: we have a Special Counselor, a man of good repute, to investigate Trump and Co. But what now from Trump? Will he do one or more of the following?
1. He can stay calm amd try to show he is fit for the job, exuding quiet confidence that the Special Counsel's investigation will exonerate him and his campaign.
2. He can note the likelihood that his taxes and other financial secrets will be made public and therefore choose to resign because (a) he really isn't rich and doesn't want people to know the truth, or (b) he's been money laundering for Russia, et al, or (c) he did prohibited business with Iran's military (SEE: Donald Trump's Worst Deal - The New Yorker), or (d) all of the foregoing.
3. He could panic and shoot himself in yet another foot with yet another wild violation of the Constitution or an outrageous idiocy.
4. He could sink below panic into his normal obtuse arrogance and ignorance and continue screwing up America at home and abroad.
5. He could play the poor-me pathetic dictator and rouse his troops to violence against "the elites", (Trump Calls Himself the Victim of a ‘Witch Hunt’) of the fact that many of the elites, i.e. people who know how to hold a fork and can read without moving their lips, are also damn good shots.
6. To retaliate against the grown-ups now moving in on him, he could launch a nuclear war just to "show them".
7. He may try to fire the Special Counselor. (Next time I'll wrote about why he can't in reality.)
Well, what do you think he'll do?
I wonder what odds Vegas would give on these alternative scenarios.
In any event, welcome aboard, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, our new Special Counselor. The ship of state sure has needed you!
