Recuperating Even From Trump

I had a second hip replacement operation on November 29. Two days later I left the hospital and went home. I'm 81 years old and live alone, so this might seem like a brave decision. But the hospital is jammed with sickies, some even on cots in the halls. The post-surgery nursing homes are similarly overflowing with the sick. The staff at these institutions are are also sick.
I'd rather be home struggling than get sick.
But when I decided to go home I didn't know about the tsunami of illness that was about to strike the post-op facilities.
Something just told me to go home.
Sort of like with Dorothy of Oz.
I've been home a week now and seem to be doing quite well. Walking is slow and somewhat painful, really hard work. But as I do it, I get stronger. Each day there's some improvement; some days there's a big glob of improvement.
As for Donald Trump, he is collapsing and thereby providing much encouragement to me. It's good to see one's predictions come true. You'll remember our talking about Trump's inability to grab hold of government. He thought all he had to do was want something and it would happen. That's a dictatorshp, Mr. Trump, not democracy.
You'll also remember the articles I posted that showed his pre-campaign business criminality. It is this criminality that Robert Mueller has now begun to investigate. As was said at the time of Watergate, "Follow the money!"
As for the Russian connections and Russia's interference in our election, a very big and very ugly picture is emerging, with one of Trump's top men, Michael Flynn, having pleaded guilty to telling lies to the FBI. (This is a minor offense but tells us Mueller is holding the big offenses as a way to maintain leverage over Flynn.) A business friend of Flynn states that within minutes of Trump being sworn in, Flynn was messaging a business partner to the effect that their nuclear project could go ahead because the new Trump administration would tear up the anti-Russian sanctions that had been blocking the project.
Flynn started out as part of Trump's new administration but lasted only 21 days.
Sort of a prototype for the Trump longevity?
I'll keep recuperating, and you keep on being well. Plus enjoy the Trump administration's slide toward oblivion. And orange jump suits.
No comments:
Post a Comment