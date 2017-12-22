Presents! These "Gifts" Are Coming for You in a Few Weeks!

My recovery is going great but I have been forbidden sitting at the computer for a couple more weeks. When I get a green light, here's what I'll likely be posting.
The Alabama Miracle of the End of a Racially Divided South
The Alabama Miracle and How Grassroots Can Win for Democrats and Drive Big Money Out of Politics
The Alabama Miracle and the True Awakening of Women
The Alabama Miracle and the Young People Who Will Save This Country.
The Alabama Miracle and Ha Ha on Trump
*******
I wish you all Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah. Consider the above coming posts my rather tardy holiday gifts to you. We've gotten through a rough year together. And we not only made it through; we also gained a lot of important things. Now we can begin to celebrate!
Maybe the biggest miracle of all is that Scroogey Ol' Donald Trump even kicked in unwittingly with some excellent gifts that will aid us in knocking him and his minions into oblivion and having a cleansed and healthy two-party system again. I'll also be posting about these soon.
"Here comes Santa Claus..."
