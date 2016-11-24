On Environment, Business Steps Up to Thanksgiving Plate

A TRULY HAPPY THANKSGIVING as business steps up to the Thanksgiving plate!
Good news indeed! http://www.nytimes.com/…/us-companies-to-trump-dont-abandon…
Business is stepping up to the plate just as I hoped it would.
As I suggested the day after the election, environmentalism is imbedded in the American consciousness and not to be tossed away by an ill-informed man and his chums.(http://outfrontpolitics.blogspot.com/…/what-can-trump-reall…?) Many businesses recognize that a ruined environment, racism, rotted infrastructure, sexual preference prejudice, etc., are bad for business.
Thanks to Barnie for helping teach anti-racism and to Big Bird for teaching environmentalism. And don't eat Big Bird for Thanksgiving.
I am thankful today and every day for you, my readers. Wherever you are, remember it's your world. Claim it and protect it.
Blessings on us all!
