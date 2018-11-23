Thanks to Donald Trump for All These Gifts!

OUR BIG THANKS TO DONALD TRUMP!
Trump unwittingly has done great good things for the Democrats and Independents and for America. Let us give thanks to Mr. Trump for the following gifts to us:🙏
1. For all your verbal attacks on women and bragging about grabbing their genitals, we thank you. You've fired up legions of women to organize against you, win over 100 seats in the Congress, and generally not just roar like lions but become tigers! Even GOP women are now tigers and snarling!!
2. For firing up the usually non-participating young people. They have come out in droves to organize politically and to vote. You appall them. You are dooming them to a life without a future and without hope, an approaching era of mass die-offs and hideous weather events and fires and shrinking usable land mass. All because you want to be cozy with the oil and coal workers.
3. For appointing Whitaker to be Acting Attorny General, Whitaker being the man most obviously unable to get away with firing Special Prosecutor Mueller.
4. For riling up Congress against more arms sales to the Saudis. You did this by refusing to condemn the Saudis' murder of an American resident and columnist. (New party invitation: "Bring a bone saw!")
5. For alerting blacks, Jews, Muslims, and anybody not of your white northern European background to the fact we still have a ways to go in overcoming society's prejudices and its tendency to kill us. Golly, how could we Jews have thought we were safe in America?! Now all the fore-named groups may come together to withstand the forces of hatred. And the big celebrities can make TV spots about how we should not hate people.
6. For threatening our parks and wilderness set-asides. Now there will be a great media education process as these wildlands and parks become more and more the center of litigation. (You really goofed on this one, buddy. Americans love their public lands, except for residents of a few states whose votes you have anyway.)
7. For a full-employment program for American attorneys. All kinds of lawyers, from ACLU to giant corporate firms are happily busy suing you to stop all your cockamamy nonsense.
8. For the huge tax break for yourself and your wealthy friends. This has put Medicare and Social Security at risk. And Americans love these two even more than they love the federal parks, thus guranteeing your political life will perish on the Third Rail of American politics i.e. the entitlements Medicare and Social Securty. And by the way, they are called entitlements because we paid into them and thus we are entitled to them.)
9. For killing off the GOP. It's done for as a party since you have driven out all the decent folk and exposed the GOP turncoats in the Senate and House who threw their lot in with you. All that's left of the GOP is your Trump Party as a rump party, the 30% of Americans who like to be angry and are afraid of a coming non-white majority.
10. For being such a jerk that you will likely be enshrined as the first American monster. "Don't do that, Bobby! Do you want to turn into a Trump?!"
That's enough Mr. Trump. That's about all the gifts from you we can stand.
