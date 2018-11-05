Let the Voting Begin.....

In five hours our neighbors up in the mountains of New Hampshire will begin voting. Finally the day is arriving when hopefully we can deliver ourselves, our nation, and our future from the hate and lies and cruelty of Trumpism.
If the Democrats win the House perhaps the House can find out what has happened to the children Trump took from their families. That cruelty must be undone!
Other bad things must be undone or stopped. There are many hopes riding on the voting that begins in New Hampshire in a few hours.
God bless and help America.
