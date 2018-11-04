I'm Back! And With Possible Keys to Tuesday's Outcome?

There's a lot of prognosticating in these last days before the midterm elections. These points from a very good article seem to me very important.
........"Among those who say they are certain to vote or already have voted, Democrats enjoy a nine-point advantage, while those who say they probably will vote or that the chances are “50-50” tip toward Republicans by four points, with 10 percent undecided."
......"Democrats have a 51-to- 44 percent advantage among likely voters.That seven-point margin, which is in line with other polls taken in the past two weeks, puts Democrats roughly within range of what they probably will need in the overall national vote for the House to capture a majority from the Republicans, based on calculations from previous midterm campaigns."
The above are from Poll: Democrats lead in House preferences, but voters’ views on economy, border security may buoy GOP
Please note that the outcome in the last point is not what it may appear on its surface. The Democrats are a much bigger group than the GOP so a 12% Democratic drop in interest in immigration of is a bigger part of the electorate than the apparent 5 point spread between the 7 point gain in interest among GOP and the 12% loss of interest among Dems. The Democrats number almost one-third more than GOP. The moral of the story: always ask "Percentage of what?"
..........Between now and Tuesday remember our motto: Vote early and often!..........
