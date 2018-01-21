Winning Political Campaigns With Virtually No Money. An Alabama Lesson!

Get on your dancing shoes!
Even though the special election Senate race in Alabama is now a month old, for a long time to come we will be celebrating the victory of Democrat Doug Jones of Alabama. This special election victory was not only historic in its importance but very instructive as to the future of campaigning. It was also joyful, as shown in the photo below.
Democrat Doug Jones' campaign headquarters on election night December 12, 2017
Jones' victory seems to mark the end of a long dismal period in Southern race relations. (See my posting at Alabama Is Still the Biggest Political News We May...) So far as I know, except for a few mayoral races, blacks and whites in the Deep South have`never pulled together politically in the way celebrated in this photo. For the first time ever they are laughing together, hugging in joy at their joint participation in — of all things! — a political victory. Because of white racism in the Deep South, whites had succeeding in denying blacks virtually all political participation and certainly had never campaigned side by side with them.
Small wonder that Rachel Maddow has called this election "a miracle".
And it was a miracle. Whites and blacks working together for the same candidate! And the outcome was a miracle too. The Democrat — a quiet, unflashy district attorney — beat a Ruby Red Republican in a Ruby Red State. Indeed Alabama is the rosiest of the Red States.
Ironically this great new day in the Deep South was achieved through a very old political practice called grassroots campaigning. Until the Jones' campaign, it had been pretty well abandoned for forty years by the Democrats— even suppressed by the party's higher-ups — in favor of campaigning by huge spending on TV ads.
For reasons I'll discuss in a moment, grassroots campaigning is what a political campaign should be. Unlike the sales pitch approach of a TV ad campaign, which solely depends on well-connected individuals raising big chunks of money and paid professionals creating ads, grassroots campaigning depends almost entirely on the hard work of volunteers putting in time and effort for their candidate by going door-to-door. It's called "walking a precinct", i.e. a precinct commonly being an area of residences that share a polling place.
It's a simple but dynamite procedure. The precinct workers carry a print-out list of all the registered voters in that precinct, along with the identification of each voter's party registration. The precinct walkers' job is to find the voters who will likely vote for their candidate on election day. Their main question at the door: "Will you be supporting So-and-So for Whatever-Office election day?"
This door-to-door "canvassing" as it's sometimes called is for the all-important purpose of identifying which voters are already likely to vote for your candidate so that these voters — every last one of them — can be targeted on election day in the big payoff of "get out the vote".
"Get out the vote" means getting out your candidate's voters. Leave it to the League of Women Voters to work for overall greater participation by voters. You'll have all you can do to be sure you've identified all the likely voters for your candidate and then get them to the polls. If some voters seems unsure when you talk to them at the door while precinct walking, leave them some literature and note their uncertainy on your precinct list. Hopefully volunteers back at campaign headquarters will phone the waivering voters and help them to settle on your candidate before election day.
Election day is harvest time. From those blocks you walked door-to-door will come your victory. I can in fact honestly say that I've never run a campaign or worked in one that door-to-door campaigning didn't win all the precincts walked. By contrast, we would lose an adjacent but unwalked precinct demographically identical to one we walked and won. Precinct walking made the diference!
Usually you walk only those precincts with a relatively high percentage of your party's voters. But in Alabama the GOP outnumbered the Democrats statewide and also in a large number of precincts. Yet, against the odds, the Democrat walked the precincts and won.
So how did Jones beat the Republican registration? Some commentators think the election turned on allegations Moore had messed with teenage girls. I don't think that is an adequate explanation. After all, Donald Trump confessed on audio tape to grabbing women's genitals whenever he wanted to and to virtually forcing himself on married women. Apparently he didn't lose one voter nationally after the tape of his boasting was made public.
Either because of Moore's transgressions or Trump's or both, Moore probably lost some should-be-GOP voters in Alabama who just sat it out, far more Republicans staying home than usual in a special election. In fact, normally it's the Democratic voters who don't show up for special elections or any election other than a general election in the presidential years. Faced with a special election, the Democrats just usually shrug and watch TV. Alabama could thus have turned out quite differently. Even though some disheartened Republicans sat home, turned off to voting Republican by Trump and Moore's behavior, it was the surprisingly strong Democratic turnout that pushed Jones ahead.
And how do you get a good turnout of your voters in a normally no-show special election? I just keep sayng it: with grassroots campaigning! With going door-to-door on behalf of a candidate. That visit to a voter's door is the most powerful of all weapons in politics.
Over and over again voters marvel that someone came to their door. A real live human being cared enough about this candidate to walk the walk! That carries great clout with a public that is sick and tired of paid TV ads, junk mail, and robocalls. Do you know anybody who actually watches political commercials? Doesn't everyone have a remote and know about "fast forward"?
I am no longer alone in believing in the power of grassroots campaigning. For almost forty years I was in fact virtually alone in insisting on the value of grassroots campaigns. I think that back in the 1980s mine were the last grassroots campaigns anywhere nationwide. The Democratic establishment wanted to go the all-money route instead.
You can see their reasoning if not accept it: raising tons of money for TV justified paying big salaries to campaign "pros" who also got a 15% commission on the ad buys. For their part the candidates got to meet, greet and ingratiate themselves with the wealthy contributors who would take care of them even after their days in office were over. There was also plenty of money for posh headquarters for Democratic party officials, big cars, drivers, conferences in posh places. And with all this there was also power and prestige.
Behold how the ability to raise big money for party candidates has given Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi her stranglehold on the highest Congressional posts in the party. She has clung to party power for half a century and now has a dreadful 69% disapproval rate nationwide. She is kicking 80 years of age with both feet (at 81 I get to note this). Nevertheless she's announced she's running for yet another term. For someone like Pelosi it's simple: TV ads = big money = power. And power is heady stuff. Apparently addictive. She'll still be running from her grave!
By contrast with TV-based campaigning, grassroots campaigning is cheap. You need a little storefront headquarters, a couple of phones, access to volunteers' computers for printing handouts, a couple of hundred bucks in seed money to get the first round of bumper stickers and campaign buttons. These campaign items will pay for themselves when sold for a dollar or two to volunteers and voters. In fact, bumper stickers can help pay the rent. If you need more money, have a fund-raiser barbecue dinner and get the firefighters union to cook the food. Charge the attendees a modest amount. Have games and popcorn and beer. Make it a family thing on a lovely fall evening in a park.
I remember a local, rich wanna-be Congresswoman who was in the Pelosi mould. She scolded me : "Why do you bother with those $5 dinners? I can call ten people and get them to pay $1000 each for tickets to our fundraisers. That's $10,000!"
She didn't understand. I wasn't raising money. I was raising people. I didn't need the big money. I needed precinct walkers and other volunteers to get out the vote. Paid workers are no good in a campaign. Their support and efforts aren't sincere and the voters can tell.
Pelosi and other Democratic operators hated me. My successes without big money gave the lie to all they cherished, all their claim that big money was needed. In grass roots campaigns power coud no longer be bought just by raising money. To save their marketplace they used to try to shut down my little headquarters or get our signs removed by the police. I'd even get anonymous threatening phone calls at 1 a.m.
That sounds frightening but actually it was fun! Fighting bad guys is my idea of a good time. And these were the bad guys. Under the mismanagement of Pelosi and her like, the Democrats have now lost the presidency, both houses of Congress and most of the state legislatures and governorships. We are also teetering on getting a solidly conservative Supreme Court. Plus the GOP has been able to control redistricting and thus gerrymander future contested elections virtually out of existence. Further — the worst sin of all — in 2016 Pelosi and her chums failed to get candidates to run in a number of Congressional districts that were winnable. This not only gave a bunch of Republicans a free ride but freed up GOP money to be spent in other races. With a friend like Nancy, who needs an enemy?
And now comes Alabama! Alabama was Pelosi's Waterloo. On election night, the victorious Doug Jones specifically said in his victory speech that he'd won because he had a grassroots campaign. Even more important, Tom Perez, the new head of the Democratic National Committee, said he was so impressed with the grassroots campaigning in Alabama that all of the DNC funds for the race had gone into the grassroots effort. Even more heartening, Perez pledged that he would support grassroots campaigning all over the country and that he would be sure that there was a Democratic contender in every single House race nationwide.
So I guess I'm vindicated after all these years. But that's not what matters. A great idea has been vindicated. Grassroots campaigning is alive and well. Not only will Democrats start winning again, but something even better will happen.
People will have a chance again to experience community. There is so little of community life in our present society that people who experience a grassroots campaign are astonished at what a good time they are having! The headquarters becomes a second home, a gathering place. They bring their kids. They bring sandwiches and coffee makers. They have parties and play baseball together when not working the precincts. Some go on in politics and run for office. Some marry other volunteers. All become better, more knowledgeable citizens.
It was a lot of work to head up such an effort. Sometimes keeping harmony was a challenge. But it was worth it. Politics is about people and is for their benefit even in the campaign phase.
I benefitted too. In learning how to do grassroots campaigning I got a kind of power that would mean nothing to Nancy Pelosi but has meant the world to me. I learned how to rally people and campaign for all manner of things: exposing some of Nixon's earliest dirty tricks, getting housing for farmworkers, instigating a federal law prohibiting mass detention without due process, working to end the Vietnam War, saving historic buildings, stopping the ruination of farmland by development and the pollution of world-famous trout streams, protecting Native American spiritual places. In addition I got to the top ranks of one of the biggest governments in the world as one of the first four women to hold an executive position in California state government. In that job I got to buy about a billion dollars worth of beaches, redwoods, historic sites, Lake Tahoe. Remember the Godfather's house at Tahoe in "Godfather II"? With state funds I bought that for the people of the state of California and all who come to visit. It is not only a Tahoe treasure but a commemoration of the high art of movie-making, Godfather I and II together being one of the finest movies ever made.
And when I got these jobs done I walked away, unlike Nancy Pelosi who never leaves, who never turns it over to younger people. Grassroots campaigning teaches us that people and getting the job done are what matter. And personal relationships. Not clinging to power and status.
I had made friends. The best possible. The kind of people who care about our country and about "the little guy". Fifty years after we first pushed the covered wagon up the hill together, we are still friends. Many of us have died but some of us live on, glad the torch is passing to a new generation. (If Nancy Pelosi would just let go of it!)
Please take up the torch. Please take up grassroots campaigning. I may write a little how-to booklet and make it available through this blog or my Facebook page. But please don't let the flame go out. Don't let money run politics. Let the people do it.
I promise you you'll have the time of your life. And will also make this a better America and a better world.
Hurrah for Alabama and the good people there who made so much happen.
Now let's go ring some doorbells!
