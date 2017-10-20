We Have Turned the Corner on Trump

At some point in these past two weeks we passed a marker on the downfall path of Donald Trump. He's toast now. He has lost all credibility. He is visibly floundering. Even the Republicans are turning against him.
Notice that not even his daughter and son-in-law Jared are on the scene any more. He's alone and obviously frightened.
I'll write more about this when I am allowed to spend more time at the computer. Just let me say for now that Trump's tough talk about nuclear war, which he intended to scare North Korea's baby president, has actually scared the American people. And that includes Republicans.
People don't like being scared, Mr. Trump. They really don't.
Your day is over.
