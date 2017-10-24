A Ghost Whispers About the Coming End of Trump

Earlier today I posted a blog called "The End of Trump". Ever since then, all day long, a voice has been whispering to me, "At long last, sir........." This voice and these words kept teasing me. This evening, however, I discovered that this same ghost has been whispering this same mantra to Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona.
These words and this whispering ghost directly relate to the coming demise of Donald Trump. Further they tell a story of a time in our not too distant past when an equally horrible man ascended to power in our country and threatened our democracy more perhaps even than Donald Trump does now.
But the hour now is late, and this story will keep until tomorrow.
Good ghost stories can always wait a day or two, right?
Meantime get ready for this good ghost story by reading the blog I posted earlier today: The End of Trump.
