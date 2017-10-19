Outstanding Analysis Of A Disabled, Dangerous Donald Trump

A must-read about our insane moronic president, written by one of our best writers, Andrew Sullivan, in New York Magazine, October 13. Here's a sample:
"[T]he reason we have a president increasingly isolated, ever more deranged, legislatively impotent, diplomatically catastrophic, and constitutionally dangerous, is not just because he is a fucking moron requiring an adult day-care center to avoid catastrophe daily. It’s because he’s a reactionary fantasist, whose policies stir the emotions but are stalled in the headwinds of reality."
It just gets better and better from that point. Make your day by reading it! Trump’s Mindless Nihilism:America is seeing how dangerous and bankrupt political reactionaries’ politics are. New York Magazine 10-13-17.
I wasn't going to do any posting until have my December surgery but this Sullivan article is just too good to miss!
