Trump Pardon Himself for Russian Crimes? His Question, Not Mine

A brief look at a wonderful turn of events. I can't do more than a few paragraphs because of hip pain when sitting at the computer. (New hip in 39 days!)
Trump apparently wants to know about his pardoning powers in connection with his crimes in the Russian matters, including his power to pardon himself (And we thought he was incapable of thinking ahead!)
"Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the [Russian] probe, according to one of the sources. A second person said Trump’s lawyers have been discussing the president’s pardoning powers among themselves." Trump’s lawyers explore pardoning powers and ways to undercut Russia investigation
This seems to indicate Trump has given up hope of getting rid of the Russian investigation. It also helps explain his belated rage at the head of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions, who Trump seemingly thought would take control of the Russian investigation and subvert it to Trump's will. Instead Sessions ducked the play and recused himself, thus opening the door to the Justice Department appointing a special counsel, Robert Mueller.
Now Trump has to give thought to what reading material he would like to take with him for all the long years in prison that some of his crimes make him eligible for. The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act alone offers him a 2o-year stay, free of charge, at a federal prison.
And — no — his free-of-charge accomodations won't be wearing the Trump Hotel brand.
______________
* For a reminder of some of Trump's pre=presidency crimes, check out this year's best piece of reporting on Trump to date: Donald Trump's Worst Deal | The New Yorker
What if Trump pardons family members, etc., now in order to thwart the Russia investigation? That could be obstruction of justice. Op-Ed Contributors
If Trump Pardons, It Could Be a Crime
