Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Down and Down Trump Goes!
🎼 "Down and down Trump goes ......." Look at that plunging approval rate! And, appropriately in red, the soaring disapproval line. (Graphics from RealClearPolitics at Presidential Job Approval.)
To further paraphrase the old song: "I'm loving the spin he's in."
It's the spin of a downward spiral. And it's crashing the GOP hopes to hold the House next year. Plus his sinking popularity has destroyed his power to govern or even, thus far, to rope the Senators of his party into supporting his health care bill. They can't even figure out what his bill is!
So here's for your summer delight — a bouquet of articles charting the old black magic as Trump proceeds to cut himself in two! (I'll be back with my own writing in about a month/6 weeks, depending how soon the new hip-to come will let me sit and type.)
Have fun!
