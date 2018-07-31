"Collusion"? "Conspiracy"? How about "Treason"?

[I'm still supposed to be resting my right arm and hand by not doing any typing, but I couldn't stay silent while such nonsense is afoot, i.e. Trump and Guiliani saying Trump didn't commit a crime because one term for it isn't in some of the penal code books. And at the same time hundreds of the lost children of Trump's "zero tolerance policy" remain lost.
Hey, Trump and Rudy G, take it from this old law prof, under your beliefs, as with "collusion", "stealing" would not be a crime either. Idiots and ill-educated that you are, you want the rest of your fellow citizens to believe Trump's possible wrong-doing can disappear just because some people have called it by a broad term — "collusion" — which isn't recognized legal lingo. In many jurisdictions, you can look up "stealing" and you won't find it analyzed as a crime either. Instead there will be the precise forms of stealing, e.g. misappropriation, robbery, fraud, etc.
Abraham Lincoln did an excellent job in one of his cases of explaining the crime of misappropriation. His analysis became the definitive one and established the action as a crime in its own right. "Stealing" just didn't do the job for this particular crime against property rights. Don't mistake me, however. I'm not saying that collusion and stealing are related; I'm merely pointing out that conversational terms for bad conduct aren't always adequate enough to be used as legal terms.
But, hey, Trump and Rudy, will it make you feel any better if we convict you, Mr. Trump, and your pals for "conspiracy" instead of "collusion"? No matter the term for betraying our country, we'll get you for it, and the correct terms will be used in your prosecution.
Additionally we shall use the approriate term of "treason".
Even now you are committing treason right in broad daylight and in front of everyone. And right in front of the TV cameras. You also did it in Helsinki. You are aiding and abetting our enemy Russia by refusing to protect us from Russia's electronic invasion into our elections. This is a more damaging kind of attack than one wth guns and bombs because the Russians are blatantly trying to destroy our election system and thereby destroy our democratic system of government.
You took an oath to protect us and our Constitution. You are flaunty that duty, instead insisting that our own intelligence services are wrong in their assessing Russia's invasion. No one could reach your conclusion if they had read the recent American indictments of the thirteen Russian military officers. But that's just it, isn't it. You didn't read the indictments, did you? Either from laziness or indifference, you "don't read things". You didn't read the meticulouly detailed accounts of how these Russian military officers invaded us. Those indictments spell out who did precisely what and when and where they did it. They are damning. And just today Facebook reports that the invasion has resumed. Facebook uncovers disinformation operation ahead of midterm elections
Ignoring the indictments and instead blathering on about some 400-pound man on a bed somewhere may be the failing of a man of little intellect who is congenitally unfit for any responsible office. Or it may be a clever distraction, waving nonsense under the noses of an electorate already exhausted and baffled by your daily menu of nonsense and outrageousness. No matter that perhaps you can't help being an idiot. You are still sworn to protect this country. The soldier who falls asleep at his post intends no harm but nevertheless his dereliction is such as to constitute an offense for which he may be duly and lawfully executed.
We may pity that poor soldier but we can never pity you for anything. Not after you have deliberately terrified those seeking sanctuary here by ripping their babies and toddlers from their arms and then losing the little ones in an unplanned system so that they may never be returned to their famlies. That cruelty of yours, combined with your dereliction of duty, not only make you unfit for office but make it incumbent on us all to seek your removal from office and your appropriate punishment.
Sadly the law may grind a bit slowly in punishing you. So let us pray that the return of those children is speedier. And let us also pray that the patriots in our military and intelligence services take it on themselves to defeat the Russian attack even in the absence of their Commander in Chief.
Ad let us fervently pray that the likes of you is never seen in our political life again.
