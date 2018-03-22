Misspellings in Trump White House Tell Us a Lot.

Typos, spelling mistakes are common in Trump’s White House nyt 3-22-18
You wanna laugh? Or cry?
The evil that men do lives on after them. So does their wretched disregard for our language a la Trump.
Their written mistakes speak volumes, saying:
1. The current White House and its boss Trump have no respect for the public to whom the documents are addressed.
2. Trump et al are poorly educated.
3. They don't give a damn about what they are talking about,
4. They don't respect the written word. Such as in contracts. Or in the laws. They feel free to flaunt.
Boy, are they flaunters!
Well, honey, let's flaunt too. Let's flaunt our anti-GOP, anti-Trump votes in November. Let's throw out the Trump-enabling Congress. That's O-U-T and out goes GOP!
