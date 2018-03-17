Saturday, March 17, 2018
It Wasn't Just Russians; Trump and Cronies Stole from Us, Spied on Us, and Tried to Manipulate the Election
This news is so shocking that I am speechless: You must read this. Consultants for Trump Misused Facebook Data of Millions
And this: Cambridge Analytica Talked Business With Russian Oil Company
The only cheerful notes in all this are (1)that their candidates don't seem to win (Trump lost the popular vote by three million) and (2)they apparently haven't intruded into the 2018 campaign.
At least not yet. At least not that we know of.
Let's treat this as an enraging thing that will make us work all the harder to win in November.
And let's find a way to haul Facebook to the woodshed.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment