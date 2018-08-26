Sunday, August 26, 2018

Trump didn't win the presidency and therefore can certainly be indicted and prosecuted

I am keeping this short and sweet: Donald Trump's claim to the presidency is fraudulent and thus he can indeed be indicted.

Trump stole the Oval Office. Trump is NOT a sitting president and therefore he CAN be prosecuted. By the sworn testimony of his co-conspirator and former attorney, Michael Cohen, Trump "directed" Cohen to break federal election campaign law so as to hide important information which could have influenced voters to vote against him. It was an extremely close election; only 77,000 votes in three states gave Trump the electoral college. By contrast Hillary Clinton out-paced Trump by 3 million votes nationally. Clearly Trump has no claim on a presidency he "won" by fraud. Under our laws, one cannot keep what he has stolen. Ill-gotten gains are not gains at all.

Let's hope Mueller sees it that way.
