My broken knee has healed and my two new hip replacements are working great. I can once again sit at the computer and write. And in a couple of weeks I will be walking without the walker, cane or whatever. Freedom and joy!
Meantime we have lots to reflect on. Let's not spend all our time on the clown car and its driver Trump. We have seen all his tricks now, including his one today in cancelling the Iran nuke agreement. He's an ignorant and dangerous jerk. But the world and our future and the strength of our nation are each bigger than Tiny Trump. Indeed, he's so awful that he has prompted a great new wave of political activity. (More on that later.)
For now, I'm moving my books back to my office and organizing the mess that results from eleven months of life in a recliner chair.
It's wonderful to be able to work. To move about. And soon to drive!
May blessings as big as these now come into your life too.
Let's watch the Congressional primaries tonight. They sure look to be interesting.
And rejoice in the newest polling that shows only 29% approve of Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuke agreement. About one-fourth of his little base isn't in on this one.
And thanks for all your good wishes through my long year of waiting in doctors' offices!
