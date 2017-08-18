Friday, August 18, 2017

How (and Why) to Make Fun of Nazis

The anti-racist forces in Charlottesville fell into a trap last week by fighting with the Nazi/KKK. They created more martyrdom for those self-pitying whites and gave Trump the coloring to say both sides were to blame. This excellent article describes a much more effective way to combat racist nonsense through ridicule. Ridicule wounds these idiots far mre than blows do! And history tells us that non-violent methds more effectively and more quickly defeat the bad guys.

Read this and always remember it!

               Op-Ed Contributor How to Make Fun of Nazis  

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)