to read or watch

Comment The House Takes on America’s Voting-Rights Problem H.R. 1 is an ambitious set of responses to the most pressing challenges facing American democracy, almost all of which were brought into sharper focus by the 2016 election. By Jelani Cobb nyorker 2-13-19
Annals of Covert Action Private Mossad for Hire Inside a plot to influence American elections, starting with one small-town race. By Adam Entous and Ronan Farrow
nyorker 2-13-19
Toobin story in N Yorker about Stone and Corsi: story in the New Yorker 2-12-19
Review: Valeria Luiselli’s Latest Novel Is a Mold-Breaking New ClassicIn “Lost Children Archive,” an unhappily married couple set out on a road trip to visit the ancestral homeland of the Apaches in Arizona.
Ancient Human DNA Brings Africa's Deep History to Light
The Modern Monkhood of Thomas Merton nyer 2-19
Frustrated by robocalls? Proposals in Congress offer some hope. wp 2-11-19
A Young, Dying Woman Reminds Us How to LiveA Young, Dying Woman Reminds Us How to LiveJulie Yip-Williams’s memoir, “The Unwinding of the Miracle,” written before her death at 42, is an exquisitely moving exhortation to the living. nyt 2-6-19
The Northern and Southern Lights Are Asymmetric Dancers in the Dark nyt 2-6-19
Colonists Brought Death, Disease and Climate Change to the Americas, Study FindsResearchers argue that the decimation of indigenous populations set off a chain of events that contributed to a period of global cooling. nyt 2-5-19
Want Lasting Love? First, Take This Test - The New York Times 2-5-19
The New Yorker Interview David Axelrod on the 2020 Democratic Field The former Obama adviser discusses whether Trump’s political standing is more robust than people think, whether Democrats should worry about moving too far left, and how Joe Biden might change the race. By Isaac Chotiner
Page-Turner The Hedonic Appeal of “Dreyer’s English” Benjamin Dreyer’s attention to gusto in language use is magical in a way that resists full explication. By Katy Waldman
The Supreme Court Case That Enshrined White Supremacy in Law
Richard HurowitzHe Helped Jews Escape the Holocaust. He Died Unknown.
Sunday Book Review: Standing TallDavid Treuer’s “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” shows the history of American Indians as more than victimhood.
‘Solving Out-Of-Control Drug Prices
Trust Your Angels’: Lessons I Learned From an Older Artist‘Trust Your Angels’: Lessons I Learned From an Older ArtistJonas Mekas was a pioneer of American cinema, but many readers knew him best as a 90-something master of living. He changed lives, including our reporter’s.
How Voting-Machine Lobbyists Undermine Democracy
Saudi sisters found dead and bound with duct tape in NYC committed suicide, medical examiner rules wp 1-22-19
Trump’s proposal to reopen government seems certain to stall very important wp 1-22-19
Mitch McConnell Got Everything He Wanted. But at What Cost?Mitch McConnell Got Everything He Wanted. But at What Cost?President Trump has turned out to be the one thing the Senate Republican leader can’t control. nyt 1-22-19
In Kansas, 4 G.O.P. Lawmakers Flip as Party Struggles in SuburbsThe moderates from the Kansas City metro area all became Democrats in the last month, reflecting a national realignment in a key partisan battleground. nyt 1-22-19
Annals of Technology How Voting-Machine Lobbyists Undermine the Democratic Process The practice of democracy begins with casting votes. The integrity of democracy depends on the inclusivity of the franchise and the accurate recording of its will. By Sue Halpern nYorker 1-19
Christopher L. PastoreHow the Irish Won Their Freedom nyt 1-21-19
The World of Spies and Spycraft nyorker 1-10-19 incl links to array of articles incl le Carre
The Surprisingly Complex Connection Between White Identity Politics and Explicit Racism nyorker 1-19
Profiles An Artist’s Life, Refracted in Film Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s new movie, inspired by Gerhard Richter, blurs the line between fiction and biography. Richter says that it goes too far. By Dana Goodyear
A New York-based law firm agreed to pay $4.6 million in a case tied to Paul Manafort and Ukraine. nyt 1-17-19
Danielle OfriThe Insulin WarsHow insurance companies farm out their dirty work to doctors and patients.
Impeach Donald Trump rcp 1-17-29
The Guitar Rivalry That Shaped Rock and Roll nyt 1-17-19
Beto Bombs Bigly In Washington Post Interview rcp 1-17-19
In Nancy Pelosi, Trump Has Met His Match rcp 1-17-19
Is Ancient DNA Research Revealing New Truths, or Falling Into Old Traps?Is Ancient DNA Research Revealing New Truths, or Falling Into Old Traps?Geneticists have begun using old bones to make sweeping claims about the distant past. But their revisions to the human story are making some scholars of prehistory uneasy. nyt 1-17-19
Paul KrugmanThe Real Governments of Blue AmericaIn some states, politicians are actually trying to do their jobs. nyt 1-17-19
Thomas B. EdsallThe Fight Over Men Is Shaping Our Political Future nyt 1-17-19
Model who claimed U.S.-Russian collusion tape held in Moscow on prostitution wp 1-17-18
Why One of Trump’s Biggest Legal Threats Is New York’s Attorney General
How policy decisions spawned today’s hyperpolarized media same
5 Analysis R.I.P. the ‘Mueller report’? same
Thousands More Migrant Children Likely Taken From Families Than First ReportedThousands More Migrant Children Likely Taken From Families Than First ReportedNearly 3,000 children were previously reported to have been forcibly separated from their parents under last year’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.But thousands more children may have been separated during an influx that began in 2017, before the accounting required by the court, a government report said." nyt 1-17-19
