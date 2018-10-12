2018/20 campaigns; plus party building, gerrymander,pelosi

"I spoke to Jessica Post, executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which helps boost Democratic candidates in state legislative races. She pointed to several factors driving these wins.

"First, there really is a huge Trump effect. But it’s a mistake to reduce this simply to the widely discussed explosion in Democratic turnout we’ve been seeing. In many of these races, Post says, Trump has also produced a willingness of better-quality candidates to run who had previously refrained from doing so, as well as a big explosion in volunteer activity.

"That volunteer activity is “a common factor in all of our special election wins,” Post told me. “Some of these people marched in the women’s march. They never volunteered before. Now they’re showing up at campaign offices.” Post adds that in one Minnesota special election, even though the temperature dropped to negative 15 degrees, “there were 25 people out door-knocking.' "





moved Royce’s seat from lean Republican to lean Democratic (along with retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s seat in Florida’s 27th congressional district). Issa’s seat

from the toss-up column to lean Democratic. As things stand now, Cook has 3 GOP seats in the lean Democratic column, plus 16 in the toss-up column — and

Another 21 Republicans are in the lean Republican category. WP 1-10-18

In addition to congressmen who represent enclaves with an unusually large number of constituents who itemize (like endangered Virginia Republican

), there are 14 (three voted against it) Republican House members from California, five (four voted against it) from New Jersey, nine from New York (five voted against it), three from Minnesota, five from Wisconsin and three from Iowa (

). Voters might decide to vote each and every one of them out of office. (Even those who voted against it voted for the party leadership that imposed the tax bill. Change the party of the representative, and the majority for the wallet-busting bill disappears.)"

rcp 10-18-17





"Importantly in the new poll, Democrats lead among independents — albeit by a small margin, 44-42. Given more GOP voters come from the ranks of independents and more Democrats generally vote than Republicans, the GOP needs to win independents just to draw even in a given election. And the GOP has won independents by between 6 and 19 points in every election since 2010, according to national House exit polls."





"According to

, seventy-one per cent of the people who voted on November 8th were white, and thirty-four per cent were whites without college degrees. Clinton lost this demographic by thirty-seven points. In 2012, Obama lost it by twenty-six points. If the Democratic candidate in 2020 can’t get closer.... ALSO: "

On Monday, the Washington

Greg Sargent reported on some new research that Priorities USA, a big Democratic super

pac

, carried out, looking at voters who supported Obama in 2012 but who either went for Trump in 2016 or stayed at home. “One finding from the polling stands out,”

. “A shockingly large percentage of these Obama-Trump voters said Democrats’ economic policies will favor the wealthy— twice the

percentage that said the same about Trump.”





"Yet there is an argument to be made that things are different. The population of Helena, Montana, is around 30,000 if everybody is home. On Jan. 21,

some 10,000 people

filled the streets for the town’s women’s march. Indivisible groups and new county Democratic parties have been popping up.

"

“The midterm elec­tions are all about who shows up. Demo­crats are already up­set and angry; you’re already see­ing this dy­nam­ic at the protests and town halls. Now the Re­pub­lic­an base be­comes dis­pir­ited after this,” said former Rep. Tom Dav­is, who twice chaired the GOP’s House cam­paign com­mit­tee. “You might be able to hold the House with just your base, but this is bad.”......"

Of the 36 at-risk House Re­pub­lic­ans, ac­cord­ing to

’s rat­ings, 28 rep­res­ent urb­an or sub­urb­an dis­tricts where Trump isn’t par­tic­u­larly pop­u­lar. In last year’s elec­tion, most of these GOP rep­res­ent­at­ives sig­ni­fic­antly out­per­formed Trump as voters dis­tin­guished between the pres­id­en­tial nom­in­ee and the re­cord of their own mem­ber of Con­gress. But with Trump as pres­id­ent, that dis­tinc­tion is harder to make." from Nat'l Jrnl

AHCA, for example, would allow insurers to charge the oldest enrollees five times as much as the youngest enrollees. It would allow insurers to sell less robust health insurance plans that cover a smaller percentage of enrollees’ costs.

The results are particularly grim for older, poorer enrollees — many of whom vote Republican. According to the CBO’s analysis of the plan, a 64-year-old making $26,500 would see his premiums rise by 750 percent under the AHCA. But not only are Republicans refusing to own that trade-off — they’re refusing to own any trade-offs.

“Nobody will be worse off financially,” promised Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on a recent Meet the Press appearance. That’s a promise no plan could keep, but that Republicans have now made, in public, and that will be played back on ad after ad after ad.