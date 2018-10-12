2018/20 campaigns; plus party building, gerrymander,pelosi

TX's O'Rourke Raises Record $38 Million in the Third Quarter realp 10-12-18
The States Where Democrats Or Republicans Could Seize Full Control Of Government 538 10-12-18
Republicans Are Favorites In The Senate, But Democrats Have Two Paths To An Upset 538 10-12-18
Facing tough races are Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), Claire McCaskill (Mo.), Bill Nelson (Fla.) and Jon Tester (Mont.).
has now considered this question in much more detail, and has collected valuable intelligence..i.e. wnat does t mean if the dems beat gop in "trump country"..
nyt 10-11-18
Republicans Abandon Vulnerable Lawmakers, Striving to Keep HouseParty leaders are building a firewall around a few dozen purple districts, and cutting off lawmakers who appear unable to win.
Read: this is a link
In a Crucial Pennsylvania District, Gun Policy ReignsIn a Crucial Pennsylvania District, Gun Policy ReignsFred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in Parkland, Fla., came to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to try to push a Democratic candidate over the finish line.But this race comes with a twist: Both candidates are trying to claim the gun-control mantle.
Elaine KamarckWhat the Republicans Are Favorites In The Senate, But Democrats Have Two Paths To An Upset Say About the Future of Democrats
nyt 10-10-10-18
Midterm ElectionsCourt Battle Shifts the Political Terrain for Senators in the Heartland In North Dakota and other farm states, the heated debate over the Supreme Court has nationalized the fight for the Senate.With less than a month until the election, the battle has left Democrats alarmed and Republicans elated.
Where the fight for the Senate stands right now wp 10-1-18
Republicans Opposing Trump on Trade Face Election Quandary ...
They're Young and They Want Change. Now They're Ready to Vote ... nyt
Friedman‘Anonymous’ Is Hiding in Plain Sight
wpo 9-12-18 The anti-Trump backlash is gathering force. These new polls confirm it.
Pew Research Center: Jul 27, 2018: Turnout in this year's
per Peter Hart, 9-9-18 wp: "A Washington Post-ABC News poll late last month found that registered voters favor the Democratic candidate over the Republican candidate in their congressional district by 52 percent to 38 percent. The survey also pointed to broad disapproval of Trump’s job performance and unrest with the political system generally.
Charlie Cook: Democrats Tend To Win Toss-Up Senate Races, GOP Has Subpar Candidates Due To Trump
Election Update: The Most (And Least) Elastic States And Districts 538 9-8-18
Democrats Embrace Liberal Insurgents, Demanding New Face for PartyVoters and activists have increasingly succeeded at transforming their party into a more
ambitious liberal force.Progressive women and racial minorities have toppled incumbents and eroded party machines in key states. nyt 9-8-2018
Paul Ryan’s shameful end dana milbank wp 9-8-18
Forget the House. Battle for the Senate could provide the most election night drama. dan balz wp 9-8-18
Election Update: Democrats Are In Their Best Position Yet To Retake The House
538, 9-5-18
Democrats regain clear edge as midterms turn into referendum on Trump, poll finds wp 9-4-18
The political stakes for the midterm elections: A blue wave or not? wp 9-3-18
l.php gop racist robo calls re Gillum
About 20 more non-incumbent women won primaries on Tuesday. Will they win in November? wp 9-2-18
How Much Trouble Is Ted Cruz Really In? 538 8-31-18 lots of pollling info
David LeonhardtCan Andrew Gillum Win in Florida? nyt 8-30-18
Are Democrats Courting Chaos In 2020 By Limiting The Power Of Superdelegates? 538, 8-29-18
Takeaways From Tuesday’s Primary: An Upset in Florida and a Test for Trumpism In an upset that overturned Democratic politics in Florida, Andrew Gillum became the state’s first black nominee for governor.Women, once again, made a strong showing, with both parties choosing several for some of the most challenging elections of the night.
according to the Cook Political Report dem chances of flipping red seats. NYT 8-29-18
Frustration with Racism Is Coming to the Ballot Box nyt 8-27-18
‘Sick of Losing,’ Democrats Race to the End of a Wild Florida Primary for GovernorAn unusually tight and unpredictable contest in the nation’s largest swing state reflects the contours of the national Democratic Party.
a gubernatorial battleground in 2018 wp 8-25
What We Know About Voter ID Laws 538 8-24-18
Election Update: Here Are 25 Districts Where Our Model And Other Experts Disagree 538 8-24-18
Election Update: How Our House Forecast Compares With The Experts’ Ratings
538 8-22-18
Michael Isikoff
These state-level elections could change the balance of power in Congress for a decade wp 8-18-18
We Looked At Hundreds Of Endorsements. Here’s Who Democrats Are Listening To.
538 8-17-18
The 5 Big Takeaways From Our House Forecast 538 8-17-18
l.php groundbreaking night forw women etc.
How FiveThirtyEight’s House Model Works
25 Districts That Could Decide The House In 2018 538 8-16-18
Red, and Ready to Flip nyt 8-12-18
For Fed-Up Voters, a New Pitch: No PAC Money Accepted nyt8-12-18
Primary Briefing: Missouri, Kansas, Michigan And Washington 538 8-12-18
We Researched Hundreds Of Races. Here’s Who Democrats Are Nominating. 538 8-12-18
How Broad, and Happy, Is theTrump Coalition?
The Gender Gap Among Midterm Voters Looks Huge — Maybe Even Record-BreakingThe Five Main TakeawaysFrom Tuesday’s Election Results
Trone wins Democratic primary in Maryland’s 6th district
Texas Democrats Are Actually Optimistic for a Change
5 States Are Voting on Tuesday. Here’s What to Watch. 8-7-18 nyp
Democrats, Do Not Give Up on the SenateWhy the Midterms Won't Be Won by Playing to the Base nyt 8-6-81
Democrat Accuses Charter Spectrum of Censoring Political Ad nyt 8-6-18
Forget left and right. This is what will determine the midterms. dionne wp 8-5-18
GOP makes last-ditch push in Ohio to avoid another costly special-election defeat wp 8-5-18
Win by centrist Democrat has GOP bracing for tough Senate fight in Tenn. wp 8-3-18
rated as toss-ups by the Cook Political Report 1-8-18
Who Are The Most Important Swing Voters In This Year’s Midterms? 538
8-1-18
Opinion: The Maps That Show That City vs. Country Is Not Our Political Fault Line
READ THIS! 2018 Midterm BattlegroundIs Not WhatWas Expected nyt 7-30-18
City vs. Country Is Not Our Deep Political Fault Line nyt 7-30-18
As Economy Booms, Republicans Ignore It as They Campaign nyt 7-29-18
Why Washington insiders think Democrats will take back the House wp 7-28-18
Georgia’s gubernatorial race may be the purest example of politics in the Trump era wp 7-28-18
An Extremely Detailed Mapof the 2016 Presidential Election nyt 7-26-18
To Take Senate, Democrats Will Spend Big in Red States nyt 7-26-18
Revolution Brewing on Left Is Rattling Some Democrats nyt 7-20-18
What Some Early, High-Quality Polls Can Tell Us About The Race For The House 538 7-20-18
The Midterm Elections May Be Compromised nyt 7-19-18
Georgia Isn’t Letting a Naturalized Citizen Run for House Seat nyt 1-19-18
These women have won their primaries. Will they be elected in November? wp 7-19-18
Democrats look for another potential House flip in Ohio wp 7-18-18
November keeps getting harder for Republicans wp 7-17-18
In about 20 years, half the U.S. will live in just eight states wp 7-14-18
NPR published on its website last week nyt 7-1118
"The real story this election is about women" House races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report
Here Are All The Politics Polls We’ve Been Collecting For 2018. 538 7-2-18
msconceptions about the two parties wrote more about the study
Goldberg: The Millennial Socialists Are Coming nyt 7-1-18
Will the 2018 midterms flip the House? Here’s what we can learn from past wave elections nyt 6-26-18
An Updated Look At The Race For The Senate 538 6-23-18
Cook Political Report shifts 13 House races toward Dems (from april)
Dems' Fate in November May Ride on Female Turnout rcp 6-17-18
How Trump’s Popularity Is Holding Up, By State 538 6-16-18
Power of Democratic Women Is Put to the Test in Kentucky nyt 6-16-18
Elections Cement Trump’s Takeover of Republican Party nyt 6-14 - 18
What a Hard-Right Nominee Could Cost Virginia Republicans nyt 6-14-18
How Much Can Democrats Count on Suburban Liberals?nyt 6-14
Departing Republicans confess: They have been part of a ‘cult’ wp 6-14-18
rimary elections: What to watch in South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada, Maine and N.D. wp 6-12-18
Should Democrats find a Trump of their own? Political outsiders find little room in 2020 presidential field. wpt.611-18
If There’s a Red Wave Election in 2018, This Will Be Why nyt 6-9-18
Are There Clues About The 2020 Democratic Primary In 2018’s Contests? 528 6-8-18
‘You’ve handed us an issue’: Democrats pounce on Trump administration’s health-care move 6-8 wpt
Matthew Dowd, the ABC News analyst and former George W. Bush aide, said on Twitter re dems primaries mid-june & another win in Missouri
here dem primary results in Cal
Is the 2018 Democratic Wave Receding? NY mag 5-5-18 incl:
https://cookpolitical.com/ratings/house-race-ratings 5-4-18
In wide-open 2020 presidential field, Democrats jockey to define their party wp 5-13-18
A Surge of Female Candidates, but a Narrow Path Awaits nyt 5-12-18
In wide-open 2020 presidential field, Democrats jockey to define their party
ny t 5-2-18
|“We’re now six states in,” Bloomberg View’s Jonathan Bernstein writes, referring to the number of states that have held 2018 primaries so far, “and if there’s any sign that Democrats are either plagued by a dysfunctional overreaction to Trump or are having real difficulties handling the surge in new candidates, I’m not really seeing it.”
|They’ve avoided nominating unelectable candidates, Bernstein notes. They aren’t engaged in destructive internal fights. And they aren’t so focused on President Trump that they leave voters thinking that Democrats stand for nothing.
|On a related subject: The recent article in the journal Democracy by Lara Putnam and Theda Skocpol remains the best overview of the new progressive movement that I’ve read.
GOP's Bliss: We just reserved $48 million in fall advertising, and before we did that, we spent months doing polling and focus groups all over the country. In the last month, we’ve done surveys in nine of the toughest districts in the country: Will Hurd (Texas), David Valadao (California), John Katko (New York), Erik Paulsen (Minnesota), Jeff Denham (California), Kevin Yoder (Kansas), Mimi Walters (California), Peter Roskam (Illinois), Mike Coffman (Colorado) — and in those races, Republicans would win every seat except one. Obviously, the election is not today, but there is the big disconnect between what we hear in the media and what’s going on in the real world. nyt "Republican mastermind tells all"5-9-18 Opinion | Republican Midterm Mastermind Tells All! - The New ...
2018 Election Calendar nyt 5-9-18
Extreme Candidates Excite the Base. The Other Party’s Base. nyt 5-9-18
Opinion | Asian-Americans, a Sleeping Political Giant - The ...ny t
“How Asian Americans Became Democrats”
Why Dems Could See a Polling Boost Right Before November....NewYork mag. Excellent
good news!
What Will Happen If Democrats Retake the House?
Why Democrats Are Bullish on Governors' Races, Too - Bloomberg3-27-18
Which U.S. House Race Is The Best 2018 Bellwether ... 538
pew-study-college-graduates.html & women becoming democrats nyt 3-22-18
Republicans are in denial about a blue wave wp 3-21-18
Once-safe Republican districts suddenly in play as Democrats expand the map wp 3-18-18
Democrats' Civil War Flares After Lamb's Upset Win rcp/politico 3-17-18
The ‘Enthusiasm Gap’ Could Turn A Democratic Wave Into A Tsunami 538 3-16-18
Why aren’t these people running the country? wp 316-18
Watch The Pennsylvania 18th Special Election Like A Pro 538 3-13-18
Flush With Cash and Bracing For November, the RNC Builds an Army nbc news 3-12-18
Editorial Democrats Can’t Win if They Don’t Run nyt 3-12-18
How The Pennsylvania Special Election Could Matter To Trump And Pelosi 538 3--11-18
The Missing Obama Millions voter analysis nyt 3-10-18
Republicans might be about to take a licking wp 3-10-18
How Democrats Can Sweep the Midterm Elections by schiff la times 3-9-18
Trump launches a rescue mission to save GOP seat in Pennsylvania special election wp 3-9-18
re TX not purple="In fact, despite longstanding expectations of Texas becoming a so-called purple state, Democrats have not won a statewide office there since 1994. This is the longest losing streak for either party in any state." from Op-Ed Contributor About That Blue Wave … nyt 3-8-18
A GOP loss in Trump-country special election would be ... the hill 3-8-18
The Texas Primary's Lessons for Democrats rcp 3-7-18
thad-cochran-retire-senate.html nyt 3-5-18
Women and young voters will decide the 2018 elections. If they actually vote. nyt 3-3 18
Democrats Maintain Edge as Party ‘More Concerned’ for Latinos, but Views Similar to 2012
In Texas Primary, First Wave of Women Vies for Seats rcp 3-2-18
Texas Could Turn a Bit Bluer in 2018. Here's How. wp 3-2-18
My column this morning leonhart on low progressive voter turnout
The 18 (!) Governorships Democrats Could Pick Up This Year 538 2-22-18
How Much Will Redrawn Pa. Map Affect the
Midterms?
From A Blue Wave? Trump Is Helping Dems Win in Unlikely Places: "Of the 37 state legislative seats that Democrats have flipped since Trump took office, nearly 20 came in districts carried by Trump, some by very large margins, according to data collected by Daily Kos Elections.
"I spoke to Jessica Post, executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which helps boost Democratic candidates in state legislative races. She pointed to several factors driving these wins.
"First, there really is a huge Trump effect. But it’s a mistake to reduce this simply to the widely discussed explosion in Democratic turnout we’ve been seeing. In many of these races, Post says, Trump has also produced a willingness of better-quality candidates to run who had previously refrained from doing so, as well as a big explosion in volunteer activity.
"That volunteer activity is “a common factor in all of our special election wins,” Post told me. “Some of these people marched in the women’s march. They never volunteered before. Now they’re showing up at campaign offices.” Post adds that in one Minnesota special election, even though the temperature dropped to negative 15 degrees, “there were 25 people out door-knocking.' "
Pennsylvania’s New Map Helps Democrats. But It’s Not A Democratic Gerrymander. 538 2-20-18
The places that will decide the 2018 midterm elections ... ron brounstein
The New Pennsylvania House Districts Are In. We Review the Mapmakers’ Choices.
gun control & young people active l.php link to cnn
Ryan Pushes Republicans to Close Fundraising Gap in Midterm Races politico in rp 2-18-18
Once-sleepy state races heat up as Democrats score a series of surprising wins w.p. 2-`3-`8
The 7 Governorships Republicans Could Pick Up This Year
G.O.P. Advantages Are Eroding in Race for House Control nyt 2-12-18
Nancy Pelosi Wants to Take Back the House. But She Faces a More Urgent Test. nyt 2-11-18
News Analysis G.O.P. Squirms as Trump Veers Off Script With Abuse Remarks nyt 2-10-18
Republicans Eye Trump District as Minn. Democrat Retires 2-10-18
The 2018 playing field is tipping toward Democrats big time chris cillia cnn 2-18
For the first time, Democrats can win the House just by winning the closest races p 2-9-18
Panic Time: Democratic Cash Swamps House Republicans politico 2/5/18
https://thinkprogress.org/breaking-pennsylvania-gerrymander-dead-d148d15b3710/
The Republican Tax Act Could Turn Texas Blue nyt 2/3/18
Last 2 Weeks of Polls Are Great for Republicans. Is This a Shift?
Rep. Patrick Meehan, under scrutiny for alleged inappropriate behavior with aide, will not seek reelection
l.php
The Thin Blue Wave politico 1-22-18 Some stuff does look bad for 11/18
Ready for an anti-Trump wave in November? Look at Wisconsin. wp 1-18-18
Trump May Be Easing Democrats’ Climb in California nyt 1-19-18
G.O.P. Scrambles to Save a House Seat
in Pennsylvania nyt 1-17-18
Race to replace Tim Murphy is a test of Trump in western Pennsylvania
New alarm among GOP that Democrats could win big p 1-14-18
‘The wave versus the map’: Democratic control of Senate moves from preposterous to possible wp 1-13-18
G.O.P. House Retirements Are Surging, but the Number in ... nyt jan. 2018
Are Democrats’ Senate Chances In 2018 Overrated? 538 1-10-18
This Ohio Case Could Change Who Gets Purged From The Voter Rolls 538 1-10-18
Republicans are doing their best to lose their majorities: Cook Political Report moved Royce’s seat from lean Republican to lean Democratic (along with retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s seat in Florida’s 27th congressional district). Issa’s seat also moves from the toss-up column to lean Democratic. As things stand now, Cook has 3 GOP seats in the lean Democratic column, plus 16 in the toss-up column — and not a single Democratic toss-up or Democratic seat in the lean Republican column. Another 21 Republicans are in the lean Republican category. WP 1-10-18
G.O.P. House Retirements Are Surging, but Not as Much in Competitive Races nyt 1-10-18
Do Republicans Really Have A Big Turnout Advantage In Midterms? 538 1-9-18
Trump-Bannon Feud Spills Into Republican Primary Races rcp 1-4-18
Dems See a Path to House Majority in California Races RCP 1-3-18
How Democrats Can Win Across America in 2018 rcp 1-3-18
The GOP Has a Turnout Problem. Plus a Few Others... weekly standard 1-2-18
White voters are moving to the South — and making it more Democratic wp 1-2-18
The wealthy won. The truth lost. Here’s who gained — and who lost — in politics in 2017. wp 1-1-18
The Top 10 Governor's Races of 2018 politico 12-31-17
Key Races for Control of the House as Dems Take Edge Into 2018 rcp 12-29-17 (nbc)
Howard Dean: "Progressives Are In The Process Of Informally Taking Over The Democratic Party" rcp 12-29-17
tax bill and house seats: "In addition to congressmen who represent enclaves with an unusually large number of constituents who itemize (like endangered Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock), there are 14 (three voted against it) Republican House members from California, five (four voted against it) from New Jersey, nine from New York (five voted against it), three from Minnesota, five from Wisconsin and three from Iowa (all are among the highest tax states). Voters might decide to vote each and every one of them out of office. (Even those who voted against it voted for the party leadership that imposed the tax bill. Change the party of the representative, and the majority for the wallet-busting bill disappears.)"Blue states may get their revenge for the GOP tax bill wp 12-28-17
For Trump and Republicans, Red Flags Are Hard to Miss nyt 12-28-17
Democrats Leave Few House Seats Unchallenged nyt 12-26-17
Krugman: America Is Not Yet Lost nyt 12-16-17
The Goals Of The GOP’s Anti-Mueller Campaign And Their Likelihood For Success 538 12-20-17
House Control at Stake as G.O.P. Suburbs Recoil at Trump nyt 12-18-17
5 Elections to Keep an Eye On in 2018 rcp 12-18-17
Unthinkable No More: Senate Looks Like Possible Tossup nyt 12-15-17 nate cohn
Special Elections So Far Point To A Democratic Wave In 2018 538 12-14-17
If 2018 Is Like 2017, the House Will Be a Tossup nyt 11-21-17
Dominate Virginia - The ... nyt
Despite Recent Wins for Democrats, Gerrymanders Dim Hopes for 2018 nyt
Where Northam gained in a more polarized Virginia wp 11-12-17
Trump’s real constituency isn’t the white working class at all n wp 11-13-17
Democrats are weaker than they think wp 11-11-17
There’s No Reason To Think Republicans Will Be In Better Shape A Year From Now 538
A politician cracked that women belong in the kitchen. A ... wp 11-9-17
Dems Have Already Started Their Comeback rcp howard dean
Wave of G.O.P. Departures Promises to Reshape House nyt 11-6-17
Draper details the Democrats’ efforts READ
Voters favor Democrats over Republicans in 2018 House midterms by widest margin in years, Post-ABC poll showswp 11-6-17
Election 2016: The campaign that no one will let fade into memory wp 11-4-17
In Obscure Virginia Races, a Test of Anger at the President nyt 11-3-17
virginia-legislature-election-trump-.html nyt
Democrats Lack Strong Challengers for Some Vulnerable G.O.P. House Seats nyt 10-30-17
New York Times’dem fund-raising
Three Reasons Democrats Think They'll Win the House in 2018
How Does Jeff Flake’s Retirement Change The Arizona Senate Race? 538 10-25-17
GOP majority in Senate hangs in balance as allies of Bannon, McConnell step up attacks wp 10-25-17
Why Ed Gillespie is surging in Virginia same bad strategy as hillary. Use if he loses. wp 10-20-17
rcp 10-18-17
|Direction of Country
|Economist/YouGov
|Right Direction 31, Wrong Track 59
|Wrong Track +28
The results of this poll should really worry Republicans about 2018 10-18-17 incl the following:
"Importantly in the new poll, Democrats lead among independents — albeit by a small margin, 44-42. Given more GOP voters come from the ranks of independents and more Democrats generally vote than Republicans, the GOP needs to win independents just to draw even in a given election. And the GOP has won independents by between 6 and 19 points in every election since 2010, according to national House exit polls."
U.S. Politics & Policy - Pew Research Center: partisan view ever wider; 10-5-17
Wary of Hackers, States Move to Upgrade Voting Systems nyt 10-14-17
Is It Safe To Say Trump Is A Favorite To Win Re-Election? 538 10-11-17
Is it time for the Democratic Party’s old guard to step aside? wp 10-10-17
How Russia Reaped American Rage to Sow Political Discord
California Moved Its Primary Up. What Does That Mean For 2020?
Democrats are winning impressive statehouse races. What does that mean for 2018? wp 10-7-17
Battling Trump, Liberals Fall Into Big-Money Tug of War ***** very important NYT 10-7-17
Trump is on track to win reelection wp 10-7-17
The reason Roy Moore won in Alabama that no one is talking ... wp 10-6-17
How the New Math of Gerrymandering Works nyt/508 10-5-17
Frank Bruni Democrats, Please Get Ready to Lose nyt 9-30-17
GOP insurgency plans for a civil war in next year’s midterm elections wp.9-30-17
Why Retirements May Be the Key in Whether Republicans Can Hold the House nyt nate cohn 9-29
Surge of Dems Running in 2020 8-28
Bernie Sanders sketches out a new foreign policy for the Democratic Party 9-23 wp
The Sheer Number Of Democrats Running For Congress Is A Good Sign For The Party
Federal judge upholds fine against Kris Kobach for ‘pattern’ of ‘misleading the Court’ in voter-ID cases wp 7-26-17
Op-Ed Contributor The Real Civil War in the Democratic Party reinstating local campaigning. Excellent article
dems ignoring get-out black vote 7-17
Democrats’ Best Chance to Retake the House? 8 Types of G.O.P. Districts to Watch nate cohn
Maybe Trump Didn’t Remake The Political Map 538
Political Calculus Democrats’ Turnout in Georgia Blew Past Typical Off-Year Levels
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/26/upshot/why-strong-turnout-was-not-enough-for-democrats-in-georgia.html?ribbon-ad-idx=7&rref=politics&module=Ribbon&version=context®ion=Header&action=click&contentCollection=Politics&pgtype=article
GA-06: Why Handel's Win Isn't a Disaster for Democrats cook report
Georgia 6 Is All About The Voters Who Reluctantly Backed Trump good basic info more widely useful
Why The 2018 Senate Elections Are Looking Bad For Both ...
2018 Is Beginning to Look Like a Very Good Year for Democrats WP 5/17
Why The 2018 Senate Elections Are Looking Bad For Both ... 538 5/22/17
Will An Anti-Trump Message Be Enough For Democrats In 2018? 538 5-l1-17
Conventional Wisdom May Be Contaminating Polls nate silver 5-11
The Health Care Bill Could Be A Job-Killer For G.O.P. Incumbents Nate Silver on 2018 !!!!!
"According to the Edison Research exit poll, seventy-one per cent of the people who voted on November 8th were white, and thirty-four per cent were whites without college degrees. Clinton lost this demographic by thirty-seven points. In 2012, Obama lost it by twenty-six points. If the Democratic candidate in 2020 can’t get closer.... ALSO: "On Monday, the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent reported on some new research that Priorities USA, a big Democratic super pac, carried out, looking at voters who supported Obama in 2012 but who either went for Trump in 2016 or stayed at home. “One finding from the polling stands out,” Sargent wrote. “A shockingly large percentage of these Obama-Trump voters said Democrats’ economic policies will favor the wealthy— twice the
percentage that said the same about Trump.” Biden’s Sound Advice for Democrats, nykr
‘No District Is Off the Table’: Health Vote Could Put House in Play nyt 5-6-17
Yes, House Republicans, the heartless health-care vote will define you wp 5-5-17
Health care will drive elections from state level to Capitol Hill wp. 5-5-17
Yes, House Republicans, the heartless health-care vote will define you "
House GOP cheers health-care vote, ignores iceberg dead ahead wp5-5-17-
These Republicans may be throwing their seats away wp 5-5-17
Political Calculus Big Turnout for Ossoff Surpassed Recent Democratic Benchmarks 4-26-17
This one poll finding is a big problem for Democrats wp 4-25-17
Democrats recruit political newcomers eager to ride anti-Trump wave in 2018 w.p. 4-22-17
"Yet there is an argument to be made that things are different. The population of Helena, Montana, is around 30,000 if everybody is home. On Jan. 21, some 10,000 people filled the streets for the town’s women’s march. Indivisible groups and new county Democratic parties have been popping up. "
Should The Freedom Caucus Be Afraid Of Donald Trump? Has gd general info for 2018
Why Democrats Have a Shot in a Georgia District Dominated by Republicans ny times 3-29-17 w. good general material.
“The midterm elections are all about who shows up. Democrats are already upset and angry; you’re already seeing this dynamic at the protests and town halls. Now the Republican base becomes dispirited after this,” said former Rep. Tom Davis, who twice chaired the GOP’s House campaign committee. “You might be able to hold the House with just your base, but this is bad.”......"Of the 36 at-risk House Republicans, according to The Cook Political Report’s ratings, 28 represent urban or suburban districts where Trump isn’t particularly popular. In last year’s election, most of these GOP representatives significantly outperformed Trump as voters distinguished between the presidential nominee and the record of their own member of Congress. But with Trump as president, that distinction is harder to make." from Nat'l JrnlDems Could Take the House in 2018 3-28-17
56 Interesting Facts About the 2016 Election charles cook
Republicans Identify Vulnerable Members for 2018 - rollcall.com
The Lessons of Obamacare - Vox Ryan plan impact on 2018?
"AHCA, for example, would allow insurers to charge the oldest enrollees five times as much as the youngest enrollees. It would allow insurers to sell less robust health insurance plans that cover a smaller percentage of enrollees’ costs.
The results are particularly grim for older, poorer enrollees — many of whom vote Republican. According to the CBO’s analysis of the plan, a 64-year-old making $26,500 would see his premiums rise by 750 percent under the AHCA. But not only are Republicans refusing to own that trade-off — they’re refusing to own any trade-offs.
“Nobody will be worse off financially,” promised Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on a recent Meet the Press appearance. That’s a promise no plan could keep, but that Republicans have now made, in public, and that will be played back on ad after ad after ad.
It's Dems' Turn to Take a Tip From the GOP
Hoyer: Dems Can Win Up to 35 House Seats in 2018incl reference to Cook report
Democrats' Best Bet to Retake the House?
Follow the Sun nate cohn 2-22-17 ny t
A Very Early Look At The Battle For The House In 2018 538;2-15-
http://harpers.org/archive/2017/03/texas-is-the-future/1/ texas latinoe getting organized in
For Democrats to win back the House in 2018, the first step ...
