Birthday Cake Will Save America from Trump! Or Will Pence?

Within a day or two of Trump's winning in the electoral college, I wrote a post that in part asserted that the people doing the work of government would prevent Trump from doing lots of the ill-conceived things he wanted to do. What Can Trump REALLY Do? Federal civil service workers typically love the purpose of their jobs: taking care of America. They are often great patriots.
That may surprise you because the popular stereotype is that civil servants don't give a damn about the content of their jobs but are lazy. This is a myth propagated by the anti-government GOP.
I worked for about ten years in California state government and saw up close how devoted these workers were to the state. I've also had a lots of contact with federal workers and found them to be similarly devoted to their work.
Now one of the higher ranked federal workers has owned up to what he claims the federal workers are doing to block Trump's bad moves. He unveils this effort in an unsigned editorial in the NY Times. I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump AdministrationI work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. So who can this be? It has to be someone the Times sees as trustworthy because this is a wild thing for a newspaper to be doing. An unsigned guest editorial? Unthinkable!
If this is a top executive in Trump's government, so highly placed that the Times was willing to trust his information, maybe it's Pence. Maybe he's angling for Trump to be deemed unfit to serve so Pence can move into the presidency? See the 25th Amendment.
Or can it be one of the millions of civil servants just trying to defend her work from destruction? Tonight the Washington Post is catching up with us on the possibility that the rank and file are sbaotaging Trump's bad stuff. ‘A never-ending cycle’: Some aides work to slow-walk or ignore Trump’s directives
I 'm glad if its rank and file because that's people being noble. If it's Pence, we'd have to hold our noses because of the smell of self-serving seeking of the president's job. But get this! If it's not Pence pushing his own wagon it could be someone carrying birthday cake in an elevator. I hope it's a birthday cake person. And I'm not being frivolous.
In my years working in California state government I saw a lot of pieces of birthday cake being carried up and down the elevators. As anyone knows who has worked in an office, birthdays are a big thing. And as anyone knows who has worked in some kind of secret effort, keeping up a good cover is fundamental. In simplest terms those pieces of birthday cake being carried on paper plates in elevators created a vast disguise.
First of all they preserved the popular legend that state workers are lazy, non-thinking, non-threatening drones.
Ha! Not true! The ones working to preserve the redwoods, for example, loved those trees and took their charge seriously even when there was a governor saying, "If you've seen one redwood, you've seen them all." That was Ronald Reagan when governor of California. Secretly the state workers fought the proposals for loosening the protections for the redwoods and other state treasures. Sometimes they just slow-walked bad proposals. It's from this deliberate tactic that the charge grew of government workers being unconscionably slow. They were quite consciously being slow!
The elevators-and-cake element had another aspect, a truly necessary element. It gave Andy, whose office in Water Resources was on the third floor, an excuse to be in an elevator to the seventh floor, cake in hand, cover for a conversation outside his provenance, e.g. streamside erosion. From this conversation would come the coordinated effort necessary to save the 2000-year-old trees from the effect of streamside erosion. And the top bosses would have had no chance to quash the effort in its early days before sympathetic legislators got wind of the proposed program. All done quietly with no open challenge to the top brass of forming an in-the-open effort to save those trees.
We all owe big thanks to those birthday-cake-bearing civil servants who were faithful to their real masters: the generations yet to come who would now have more than just one redwood to look at and all the others who could enjoy California's carefully conserved treasures.
And let's toast all the workers in the Trump administration who are outwitting Trump's bad proposals. Even if it turns out the NY Times writer is Pence or some highly-placed appointee, I'll bet there are rank and file workers in the federal government who are defying Trump's commands and still doing their job of taking care of America and her people. Just like there was in California.
Let them eat cake!
