Trump's Base Is Leaving Him!

I am not supposed to sit at the computer but this news is just too good not to pass along.
Trump has lost a significant chunk of his rural voters. Be clear on this. These rural voters are his actual base. They have moved from approve to disapprove by 10 points over the summer. He now has only 45% approval with them as opposed to the prior 55%. That is great news. It means at the very least that he likely could not now win PA,WI or MI, where the rural vote gave him the margin necesssary to win the electoral college. In fact, he'd likely lose a bunch of other states as well.
But there's no presidential election going on now, you say. Well, here's poll numbers that are relevant right now. Trump has lost a big chunk of his GOP voters beyond the rural vote. Since June he has dropped twenty points in favorable GOP voters! He's plunged from 87% approval to about 67%. Loss of these GOP voters is the beginning of GOP politicians finding their backbone to stand up to the idiot in the White House.
In the weeks following his inauguration, Trump threw away almost all the power he might have had. I have discussed that before and won't discuss it now. But he did have one strong card left: his base was numerous enough in the GOP and among rural voters as to scare the behoovies out of the GOP office holders. Now his wide margin among those voters is shrinking. And as more chickens come home to roost, his margin shall shrink even more. There's a tipping point in these things, and Trump's came in multiplicity all in the past week or two:
---- his mess-up in not achieving real assistance in Puerto Rico;
---- forcing people to choose between football and the American anthem;
---- being labeled "a moron" by his own Secretary of State;
---- having convinced a lot of TV's talking heads that he's taking us into WWIII;
---- being decidedly and convincingly outmouthed by one of the most prestigious GOP Senators, who boldly questioned Trump's competency and called his White House "an adult day care center."
It was water streaming over the head of a drowning man.
Because he is sliding ever faster down the slippery slope, his fellow Republicans will pull themselves further and further away from him, thus increasing the pace of his demise. He takes with him to his doom any chance of passing a tax rewrite to benefit himself and his cronies by billions. He will get nothing done that was on his agenda. He will be shown for what he is: an incompetent pitch man. And his voters will realize they have been fleeced.
Meet Trump. The Political Piece of Toast.
Oh, yes. I almost forgot something else in Trump's Bad Week: he's increasingly convinced the "experts" and the public that he's leading us into not just WWIII but nuclear war.
So shall we all be toast?
