Trump Spiraling Down in Polls

Here's some happy news for summer. I'm officially on a break but couldn't pass up posting these stories. Read 'em and cheer!
Poll finds Trump’s standing weakened since springtime
Americans generally view Trump’s presidency as below average
Trump on Attack as Russia Revelations Appear to Take Toll (Here's a NY Times quoteregarding the poll reported in the aboveWashington Poast story.
"...[T]here is evidence that the drumbeat of Russia revelations is taking a toll on the president. A poll published Sunday showed that Mr. Trump’s approval ratings have eroded further in recent weeks, dropping to a level never before seen for a president during his first six months in officeStill, there is evidence that the drumbeat of Russia revelations is taking a toll on the president. A poll published Sunday showed that Mr. Trump’s approval ratings have eroded further in recent weeks, dropping to a level never before seen for a president during his first six months in office."
Is Trump's Approval Rating the House GOP's 2018 Ceiling ...
Support for Trump grows more tepid and opposition is increasingly inflamed (A real wowser!)
No comments:
Post a Comment