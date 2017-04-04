Warning! Trump/GOP Now REALLY Repealing Obamacare !

The headlines today say that the GOP and Trump have a new proposal for fixing Obamacare, and they think it's one that the moderate GOPs in the House and the Tea-Partyish Freedom Caucus can both agree on.
Except it's not a fix of Obamacare. It's a repeal, especially a repeal of its most popular provisions,
the ban against insurance companies denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and charging older people higher premiums.
It will erect a new barrier against the sick by allowing insurance companies to charge sick and older people a lot more than they charge younger, healthier people. That, my dears, is not insurance. Insurance is a device to spread the risk and spread the cost of the risk, not let them pile up on a group of vulnerable people.
This proposal actually returns us to pre-Obamacare. We arrive at the same bad place but by a different route: no insurance for the sick or older people . The high cost of premiums will bar them as surely as an explicit rule by insurance companies. ("Older people" here means those over 55 but too young for Medicare.)
Ryan and Trump's spokemen say the federal government will supply some kind of subsidy for these higher premiums to help people who were so naughty as to get old or sick. But this Congress, dominated by penny-pinchers, is not going to give much federal help.
You can bet the farm on that. And why is that such a sure thing?
Because this so-called health care bill is really a huge tax reduction bill for the wealthy! The penny-pinchers are really interested in giving away money to the rich by the boat-load! In this new proposal they will pinch the poor, sick, and elderly to lavish billions on the rich!
For one thing, like the recently failed Ryan/Trump plan, this plan will still raid the Medicare trust fund for $365 billion by reducing the payroll tax the higher-earners now pay into Medicare. That's a gift of $365 billion to the people who least need it. And it puts Medicare's future at real risk so Speaker Paul Ryan can truthfully argue hereafter that Medicare needs to be radically changed. He argues that now, saying it's a doomed program financially. But that's a lie! Medicare is fine now and can be given minor tweaks when needed. Ryan just wants to kill it. He has frequently vowed to rid America of its entitlement programs. This new GOP proposed health plan is a big stepforward in his agenda.
Further, as far as we yet know, this new plan still kicks 24 million Americans off their health insurance and is a major saving on Medicaid spending.
On paper the GOP will use these all these supposed "savings" to offset the expense of giving the rich the enormous tax cut. We're talking trillions, folks!
I laid this all out more clearly nine days ago in an earlier blog posting: Trump and GOP Are Done For! Ides of March Came On ... I said they and their first proposed health plan were dead politically, forgetting that they are vampires who can come back!
Be sure your friends and family understand that the axe still hovers over our collective necks. The fox is still in the henhouse. The dike is still leaking. The avalanche still rumbles towards us. The house is still on fire! Someone has to save Grandma and Little Bobby in his wheel chair.
Go to the open meetings of your local member of the House of Representatives. Just like you did before! Tell your Representative that you still oppose the same old baloney in its new wrapper. Call the local and D.C. offices and register your opposition.
Trump and the GOP will be counting on us having gone back to sleep. Show them the Minuteman is still on the alert. That we are not boobs to be hoodwinked.
You are warned now. "One if by land. Two if by sea!" Now, ride, ride, Paul Revere! The redcoats are coming yet again!
