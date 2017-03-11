Which First for Trump? Prison or Impeachment?

In this strangest and most disgusting of all American presidencies, for some of us the biggest issue is which will come first: Trump being impeached or Trump going to prison. As an attorney and an elder who remembers Nixon's near-impeachment, I think there's a real chance of either happening or even both. But we may have to be a bit patient.
Impeachment requires three things. An impeachable offense supported by evidence, a Congress willing to act, and public support for the impeachment. In the case of Richard Nixon, the Congress was Democratic and willing to act though at a slow pace, taking about two years from the Watergate break-in in June 1972 to the House Judiciary voting a bill of impeachment, i.e. a list of charges, in late July 1974. The History Place - Impeachment: Richard Nixon
As for public support, Nixon won re-election in 1972 by the largest landslide in our history. At that point the Watergate break-in was five months old and of interest mostly to two young reporters at the Washington Post. Nevertheless the Senate opened hearings on it in May 1973 based on the outstanding reporting of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Nixon's subsequent resistance to investigations throughout 1973, and especially in 1974, turned the public against him as did the "smoking gun". The smoking gun was Nixon's voice on his own taping system establishing that he had conspired in the Watergate cover-up from Day One.
How does Trump compare with Nixon? First of all, he is as combative as was Nixon and also is unable to keep from making things worse for himself (more on that another time). Luckily for him, he has a GOP Congress that is lying low for now, probably waiting to see how things evolve.
Two things can move the GOP leadership of Congress to act: Some compelling evidence of an impeachable offence and/or a big drop in Trump approval among GOP voters. Right now GOP voters approve of Trump by 88%. This segment of voters is the one that counts with House members because their districts have been gerrymandered so as to be overwhelmingly Republican. The GOP House members dare not attack Trump for fear his supporters will successfully run Trumpy candidates against the incumbents in the GOP primaries, as did the Tea Party in 2010 and since.
On the other hand Trump doesn't have the initial margin of public good will that Nixon had. Trump is about 20 points lower now than any prior president in the "honeymoon" period and the only one to have a higher disapproval rate than approval rate so early in his presidency. Arguably if the public turns even more against Trump soon, the GOP Congress may investigate and impeach before the 2018 election in order to protect GOP senators in statewide races. For that to happen, public aproval of Trump would have to drop significantly in the states were GOP senate seats will be vulnerable. That's just a couple of states, i.e. Nevada and Arizona. I can't see the GOP House members risking their members to protect only two GOP senators. The GOP Senate has a twenty-two seat margin now and only nine GOP senators up for-re-election in 2018, while the Democrats have 25 senators at risk.
Well, you suggest, what if Trump's acts become too flagrant for the GOP Congress to ignore? Won't they stand up and do their duty?
Maybe.
It would apparently have to be very terrible stuff. Because to date, Trump has already flaunted the law without penalty, principally with his money-making activities, as with the lease he has from the federal government for the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C. (Other apparent law-breaking with his businesses is a lot more serious, but we'll look at such next time when considering if he's going to prison.) The GOP members of Congress have said absolutely nothing about that government lease even though it is clearly illegal. Do you really think they're going to stick their necks out on his other behavior that is merely stupid and outrageous?
They are so chicken that they won't even appoint a special independent committee to investigate Trump's businesses and his relationship with Russia. As shocked as we all are by Trump as a conniving sleaze, I am far more dismayed by the GOP members of Congress failing to set up a trustworthy, non-partisan investigative body to examine the Russian intrusion into our election and whether Trump was involved. Is it too much to ask the GOP in Congress to protect our country's most important democratic process?
Apparently. Because the latest poll shows that 66% of Americans want an investigation by a special committee. Still the House GOP leadership says "NO!"
And thus we hit the hard reality. We are not going to get a real investigation out of Congress as things now stand. The head of one House committee supposedly already investigating has said there's no evidence. How can there be evidence if there have been no hearings? His remark makes one wonder if there can be any evidence ever through this committee.
These partisan monkeyshines in the House indicate we will have to whistle past the graveyard a lot of times before any serious effort of impeachment gets started in the House. There has to be a bombshell piece of evidence. Not just a smoking gun but a huge bombshell!
Just pray that while we wait for this evidence, Trump doesn't set off some real bombs! Especially not the nuclear ones.
Where will this evidence come from? That's for next time. But let me say that there are strong indications the real professionals are now looking for it. And after we consider next time where this evidence may come from we will also be able to assess whether it may do double duty and also send Trump to prison.
"....a consummation devoutly to be wished.'
