Trump's First Presidential Act Fails!
The headline in the N.Y. Times Saturday morning said "Trump Issues Executive Order Scaling Back Parts of Obamacare". The story is about Trump's much-ballyhooed action in his "first hour" as president.
But the Times got it wrong. The executive order doesn't "scale back" anything. Like all else about Trump, this executive order is a con. It's a sham.
It doesn't do anything. It's just a gesture to fool his followers into believing he is meeting his promise of "immediate repeal of Obamacare."
The order fails because it doesn't stipulate what he wants. It fails in ordinary communication and in legal communication. Whoever wrote it for him was a rank amateur. Even if the drafting was by an attorney (and does Trump have any attorneys on hand?), it is—to use technical legal language—a piss-poor job.
I used to write legislation, and I taught a law school class in legislative drafting and interpretation. Having read Trump's entire one-page order, I'm giving it an "F"!
To be effective, any orders we issue in life must be clear. Someone can't do what you want if the order is murky. A basic rule about writing legislation is that formally-enacted laws are deemed non-enforceable if vague or murky. Executive orders are a form of law and therefore must meet legal standards of clarity. Trump's order doesn't even meet a standard of ordinary communication.
This order supposedly "gutting" Obamacare is a mess. Commentators from NPR to Yahoo are puzzled by it, though trying to be polite. "It's not clear what kind of relief the executive order envisions," NPR says at npr.org/2017/01/20/510868508/trump-signs-executiv.... "It was not immediately clear what the concrete effects of the order would be", says Yahoo at yahoo.com/news/trump-signs-first-executive-order-ta...
Rachel Maddow is a health care delivery expert by training, and I am an attorney. Neither of us can make head or tail of Trump's Obamacare order. The Rachel Maddow Show on msnbc - Latest News & Video for January 20.
If you pointed a gun at me and told me to enforce Trump's order, I couldn't. Because I can't tell how.
Can you tell precisely what you should do under this order as a government worker?
Here's a sample from Section 1 in which the order first notes that it is the executive branch's intent to repeal Obamacare. It then says:
“In the meantime, pending such repeal, it is imperative for the executive branch to ensure that the law is being efficiently implemented, take all actions consistent with law to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the act, and prepare to afford the states more flexibility and control to create a more free and open health care market.”
Let's call this order "An Administrators And Attorneys Full-Employment Act". I see more than a dozen places where agency administrators and attorneys will scratch their heads and puzzle long at the impossibility of interpretating this order. What's the standard of "efficently implemented"? What makes an economic or regulatory measure an "unwarranted" burden? What constitutes a "more free and open health care market"? And how does an agency "prepare to afford..."? Elsewhere the order repeats the refrain over and over that things should be done to "the maximum extent of the law." Unless that phrase is deemed mere boilerplate, it invites wondrous hours and hours of legal reseach to determine, for each affected provision, what the maximum extent of the law is on the given issue.
Section (2) of the order is even more of a mish-mash. If you'd like to check it out, see: Full text: Trump's executive order on Obamacare - cnn.com. For comparison with Trump's order, see Executive Order 11593 of 1971, telling the federal agencies clearly what to do about historic properties in their custody. It helped establish historic preservation as a value in America, and it was issued by Richard Nixon. Yes, Nixon was a better president some of the time than Trump can likely ever be. Executive Orders | National Archives
By contrast, Trump sat at the president's desk on his first day and signed a piece of nothing. He's merely blown fog across the landscape and invited the administrators to get lost in it.
Do you want to take any bets on how long it takes the actual workers in the agencies to produce some action that comports with this foggy instruction set? And what about this caveat stuck on as possibly borrowed boilerplate (the hallmark of the amateur): "Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof..." What about when this order conflicts with the law establishing the agency's duty under Obamacare?
Well, it's not our problem, you say? "The courts will take care of all these knots," you conclude.
Exactly. If the administration tries to use this order to take away any provision now granted to anyone covered by the Affordable Care Act, the administration will find itself hung up for years and years in the courts. If the issue goes to the Supreme Court, it takes about eight years for a case to actually move that far.
And by the way, it looks like no person and no entity can use this order as grounds for suing the agency to have removed from Obamacare and thus benefit an insurance company or a state at the expense of health care. They can't use this order as grounds to get the agency to enforce this order! In this amateur's mistake—a huge one—the draftsman included this disclaimer (borrowed boilerplate!): "(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person." Trump just cut off his own feet!
By the time this legal mess could have wound through the courts for eight years to reach the Supreme Court, a new president will have succeeded Trump and been in office for four years, right? By then this, so-called executive order by Trump will have been in the trash for even longer than that.
And at the end of those eight years the Republicans will still be trying to think of a workable substitute for Obamacare!
Any questions?
(1) Q: Won't the civil servants in the Health and Human Services Agency bend over backward to implement Trump's so-called Executive Order even if it means short-changing their fellow Americans whom they took their government jobs to help and even if it means reducing their own power and number of jobs?
(A) Oh, come on! One more dumb question like that and you can't read this blog any more. But you could run for president!
(2) Q: Why does the type size suddenly change in this post?
(A) I don't know. Maybe it's because I'm writing about Trump and his words are always changing.
I'm going to go have a nice cup of tea and wait for the first telephoned report from my on-site friends at the Women's March.
If what Trump showed us Friday is a true sample of what he can do, you can relax too and have a cup of tea. Or a beer?
The guy is a nothing.
