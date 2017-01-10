They Found Trump's Smoking Gun?

.....FLASH....TRUMP SMOKING GUN APPARENTLY FOUND by US intelligence agencies. This is breaking news and could be bigger than Watergate.
First is an article from the New York Times posted at 8:38 this evening,1-10-17. A key paragraph is: "The memos [the U.S. ageencies found] describe several purported meetings during the 2016 presidential campaign between Trump representatives and Russian officials to discuss matters of mutual interest, including the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Mrs. Clinton’s campaign chairman, John D. Podesta." The rest is also bad, even including possible bribery of Trump by the Russians..
The NY TImes link is: https://www.nytimes.com/…/donald-trump-russia-intelligence.…
Next is CNN. Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him
Still being treated as "Developing" is this from NBC News: Trump Briefing Materials Included Allegations of Russian Ties: Sources
Looks like 2017 will be a very interesting year.
P.S. I know I said on January 8 that this next post would be about why Trump won't be cutting the CIA and thus putting us at risk of another 9-11 even though he had threatened such cuts. I think the above materials are enough on that for now. We have to wait next to see who blinks first, Trump or the CIA. Let's see if he again threatens to cut the agency now that they have just dropped an anvil on his foot, apparently regarding him as a mere bully who will run for cover when the big boys actually show up. Hey, make some more popcord the show is just getting good!
