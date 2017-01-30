The Process of Trump's Issuing Travel Ban Establishes Mental Unfitness to be President.

*************
What does Trump's travel ban really tells us about him? What does it tell us about the future of his presidency? Or does he even have a future as president?
Last Friday night Trump issued an executive order that illegally banned people entering the USA from seven Muslim countries. As you probably know by now, all hell then broke loose. New York Times: Rushing Travel Ban, Trump Created Chaos
Almost instantly thousands demonstrated in protests at airports all across the country, including the founders of Facebook and Google. The president of GE denounced Trump's move. Rabbis, priests and ministers joined in denunciation. An Oscar nominee and an Olympic gold medalist got caught up in the mess. Attorneys rushed to rescue all the victims pro bono, and two federal courts ordered a stay of Trump's order, while half a dozen governors countered the order on their own: "Not in my state, buddy". Democratic senators hurried to Dulles airport to rescue people, and even some GOP members of Congress spoke out against Trump's move.
For three days the story has dominated the news. The order is such a mess that Trump's spokesman on Sunday's "Meet the Press" couldn't explain the reach of the ban. Who gets in and who is out? He couldn't tell. After the outrage arose, the White House said it was backing off on some of the order, then issued another statement saying the whole thing stands. Do even they know what it exactly means?
Who produced this mish-mosh that has gone off like a bomb?
No, not lawyers. No, not the State Department. No, not Homeland Security. These departments weren't even informed of the ban before its public issuance.
Steve Bannon wrote this order. Is Bannon also the one doing the banning? He's nothing except a big shot in the far-right extremist world of antiSemitism and white supremacy. He knows nothing of law, governing, diplomacy, security. Nothing!
Why this strange break with the sane process of having people do jobs they are trained for? Like having lawyers write law? Why the insanity of not consulting two highly involved agencies, i.e. the State Department and Homeland Security?
Why were the CIA and other intelligence agencies not consulted?
Who is actually president in this White House? Bannon or Trump? And who decided that Bannon shall be on the National Security Council instead of the Joint Chief of Staff and the Director of Intelligence? (Another bombshell this weekend!)
What in hell is going on in a White House that increasingly looks to be solely in the hands of a mentally and emotionally disturbed man and another man devoid of any relevant experience but with a perpetually red nose and a personality running on hate.
Folks, we may be in trouble.
In late November three psychiatrists, two from Harvard Med School and one from U of California, at San Francisco, sent President Obama a letter requesting he order Trump to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. They specifically are worried about Trump's access to the nuclear codes. Is Donald Trump Mentally Ill? 3 Professors of Psychiatry Ask. Of course, Obama did not have the authority to order the exam, but that does not diminish the possibility that the three experts are correct in being worried.
Indeed, we should all be worried about Trump's access to those codes!
Although the travel ban was a rotten thing to inflict on all those people who were detained at airports here and overseas, we may glean some benefit from its issuance.
First of all, it is evidence of an unhinged executive and a highly incompetent chief aide. No one runs anything this way! Do you have your prescriptions made up by a mechanic? Do you have your car fixed by a seven-year-old? The mess Trump and Bannon have made of the travel ban process shows how screwy they are. Remember that Trump preposterously has said he knows more about winning battles than the generals do! Now he and Bannon think they can write law and know more about other countries and our security than do our experts.
(You know who else said that he knew more than his generals? Hitler, that's who! Another man maniacally obssessed with his "greatness".)
Second, the strangeness of the process, actually a non-process, of issuing the travel ban raises serious questions about who is in charge in that oval office. And what process is there regarding the nuclear ccodes? Does Bannon or Trump do the deciding? Will any grown-ups be involved?
Third, the travel ban mess illustrates the same flaws that are in Trump's other orders, i.e. vagueness and non-specificity and contravention of established law. All those so-called executive orders are headed for the courts while our agencies struggle to carry on their work of protecting us from noxious water and air and a host of other evils.
Fourth, the travel ban so recklessy violates basic Constitutional principles that it could be construed as a willful breach of Trump's oath to protect the Constitution. Frankly, he increasingly comes across as someone intent on abolishing the Constitution. Our Constitution. Members of my family died for that Constitution.
Fifth, Trump's reckless issuance of a half-baked order, Bannon's strange takeover of legislative drafting, and the failure to consult the appropriate agencies have not only created chaos at our airports and caused dreadful hardship to our people. They have opened the eyes somewhat wider of the GOP office holders who care about our country — and some do— and especially those GOP members who have to run for re-election in two years.
How can they run with Trump as the GOP-in-chief?
Somewhere in a corner of his mind, I'll bet Vice President Pence sometimes thinks how nice it would be not to have to wait eight years and then have to run to be president.
Impeachment of Trump?
Removal of Trump under the 25th Amendment because he's "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office"?
It looks like Trump is inviting such a fate!
Except one wonders if he even knows about such things. He knows so very little about anything else.
____________________
