I apologize for "Smokin Gun". NY Times and CNN Should Too?

Forget the "Smoking Gun" stories about Trump and Russia that I discussed yesterday.
I apologize. I should have waited a day. More news now indicates that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for the collecting of these reports about Trump and Russia. That seriously discredits the reports even if they are true. What a shame. A dumb decision by her campaign staff. The result is that the NY Times, CNN and I all got hooked for nothing.
Well, we'll see. Maybe something less discredited will come to light to establish that this was indeed a "smoking gun." But for now, I am sorry I bothered you.
At least the CIA and FBI got some mileage out of this incident. Trump became frightened enough of the two agencies that today he conceded that it was indeed the Russians who hacked into the 2016 campaign. Maybe he'll have respect for the agencies and their work and therefore drop the proposal for massive cuts. Those could have left us open to another 9-11. So maybe we are all safer now from that threat.
But who will make us safer from Trump?
No comments:
Post a Comment